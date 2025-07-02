New Handbook Aims to Improve Boardroom Behaviour and Decision-Making

Two leading UK business schools have joined forces with industry experts to tackle persistent barriers to board effectiveness through the launch of a new guide, the Board Behavioural Dynamics Handbook.

The collaboration between Henley Business School and the University of Exeter Business School follows a deep investigation into how boards function as cohesive decision-making bodies. The research, led by Professor Ruth Sealy and company secretary and researcher Loretto Leavy, found that while governance structures have modernised, many organisations still struggle with the behavioural side of board performance.

“Boards are evolving, but gaps in understanding how they operate as a unit are holding them back,” said Sealy. “This Handbook provides the tools to support a more effective and adaptive approach.”

Based on a review of over 50 FTSE board reports and input from more than 600 stakeholders, the guide sets out a new framework for improving interactions, relationships, and group decision-making processes in the boardroom.

The Handbook was unveiled at the Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland’s Annual Conference. Developed in partnership with the Institute, it offers practical tools and process maps for Chairs, Directors, Company Secretaries, and governance advisors.

Leavy highlighted the handbook’s grounding in real-world insight. “We’ve worked closely with practitioners to address the lack of transparency around current practices. This resource reflects that collective effort.”

The model within the guide outlines six behavioural processes across three levels of maturity, offering boards a structured approach to assess and improve their internal dynamics. It also emphasizes the strategic role of governance professionals in shaping board effectiveness.

Peter Swabey, Policy and Research Director at the Institute, welcomed the publication. “This is a vital resource that recognises the Company Secretary’s central role in enabling high-performing boards.”

The open-access guide will continue to evolve with market input. Researchers plan to engage board leaders further in the coming months to build on the framework and explore its application across sectors.

