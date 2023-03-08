Muscle Pain – Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, Medicine

Myalgia, which is another name for muscle pain, is not a disease in and of itself. It is a sign of many different diseases and conditions. Muscle pain can be both long-lasting (chronic) and sudden (acute) (short-term). If you or someone in your family has been having muscle pain, it would be very helpful to learn about what causes it, how it feels, and what you can do about it.

What do muscle aches mean?

Pain in the muscles is very common. Muscle aches happen to almost everyone at some point in their lives. We can get sore muscles anywhere on our bodies because we have muscles everywhere. But myalgia doesn’t have just one cause. The two most common reasons for the pain are injury and overuse, but there are many other things that can cause it.

Signs that you have muscle pain

Myalgia can cause pain that feels like a pulled muscle and can happen both when you are still and when you are moving. In some cases, the muscles may also swell up and hurt. Other signs of muscle pain are:

Sharp or dull pains

Pain that can be severe or mild and can last for a long time or just a few minutes.

Fever and Chills

Tiredness makes it hard to do normal things.

Joint pain due to muscle aches

Feeling down because of constant pain

Causes of muscle pain that are common

Muscle pain can happen to anyone who works out. Most of the time, this kind of muscle pain doesn’t last long and is easy to deal with. People with chronic myalgia, on the other hand, often have pain in many muscles that lasts for a long time. Other things that could cause myalgia are:

The side effects of drugs like statins (cholesterol-lowering medicines), immunologic drugs, glucocorticoids, etc.

Myalgia can also be caused by stopping some medicines all of a sudden. Opioids, caffeine, alcohol, benzodiazepines, and other drugs fall into this category.

in response to things that set it off, like vaccines or trauma.

Influenza

Mineral and vitamin deficiencies

Lyme illness

How to Treat Muscle Pain

Physical therapy is the most common treatment for long-term muscle pain. It makes you more flexible and strengthens sore muscles and the tissues around them. Your doctor may also be able to help you find ways to make your environment and place of work more ergonomic.

Besides this, some medicines are also given to help with the pain that myalgia causes.

Most over-the-counter pain medications work well for myalgia caused by overuse of a specific muscle.

Several prescription drugs have helped people with fibromyalgia. Some of these are antidepressants and anti-seizure drugs like Lyrica, which can change the way the body reacts chemically to pain.

Sometimes, anti-inflammatory drugs and painkillers can be injected directly into a painful muscle to relieve pain.

If the muscle pain is caused by a problem deeper in the body, like an autoimmune disease, the pain can be lessened by treating the problem deeper in the body.

But make sure to talk to your doctor before taking any pills.

Home remedies for muscle pain

Most of the time, home remedies for muscle aches work well. Some simple things you can do to get rid of muscle pain from overuse or injury are:

Give the hurt part of the body time to heal.

Applying ice to the area will help reduce swelling and ease the muscle pain.

Slowly stretch the muscles.

Don’t do anything with a lot of impact until the pain is gone completely.

Don’t lift weights again until the muscle pain goes away.

Meditation and yoga are stress-relieving activities that can help you relax.

Most acute muscle pain goes away in a few days. But if you have long-term pain that doesn’t go away with home remedies, you should see your doctor for more help.