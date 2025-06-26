Human behaviour is at the heart of every business. It’s the hidden forces that shape how we think and decide, so understanding them is essential for navigating real-world business environments, optimising team performance, and making smarter, more impactful decisions.

Master the science of human behaviour at WBS

At Warwick Business School, our immersive three-day Behavioural Science in Practice programme blends cutting-edge theory with real-world application. Delivered in the iconic Shard, it brings together leading WBS academics and practitioners from CogCo to explore what drives human behaviour, and how we can shape it. You’ll learn how to design and refine impactful interventions to tackle live business problems and discover how tools like AI are reshaping the way we address behavioural challenges.

Application deadline: 5 November 2025

5 November 2025 Start date: 26 November 2025

Duration: 3 days

Start date: London – The Shard

Solve real-world challenges using behavioural science With complex issues, behavioural science allows us to find where the challenges come from and what the solutions can look like.

