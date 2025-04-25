MAISON Bahamas | Forbes Global Properties, a premier real estate brokerage dedicated to delivering bespoke luxury service to buyers and sellers, has deservedly been awarded a 2024 Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in The Bahamas. This is MAISON Bahamas’ second LLA win.

Founded in 2022 by CEO & Founder Ryan Knowles, MAISON Bahamas has rapidly established itself as a leader in the real estate industry. Their exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties, a world-renowned platform backed by the 100-year-old media powerhouse Forbes, offers clients unmatched access to a global network of elite buyers and sellers. This powerful affiliation sets MAISON Bahamas apart from competitors, allowing their clients’ properties to be showcased to the wealthiest individuals across 27 countries, without any additional cost.

“No other real estate company in The Bahamas has the backing of a 100-year-old global media powerhouse,” explains Ryan Knowles. “Our exclusive alliance with Forbes Global Properties means we have the unique ability to expose your property to the wealthiest individuals in the world—at no extra cost to you. Not only that, the Forbes Global Properties network comprises the top luxury brokerages in major markets around the world.”

MAISON Bahamas offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the high-end property market, including:

Luxury Real Estate

Buying and Selling Agent Services

Residential and Commercial Property Rentals and Sales

Development Sales and Marketing

Development Consulting

Property Evaluations

Vacation Rental Management

Short-Term Rentals

As the leading real estate brokerage in The Bahamas, MAISON Bahamas commands an impressive 82% share of voice in the market, showcasing their dominance and commitment to client satisfaction. Their network of 17,000 luxury real estate experts worldwide and access to $90 billion worth of luxury properties sold in 2023 underscore their unmatched expertise.

The MAISON Difference: Known as “The Only Option for Luxury Real Estate in The Bahamas,” MAISON Bahamas offers a bespoke and client-focused approach to real estate. Their personalized services ensure that every client, whether buying, selling, or renting, receives the highest level of care and professionalism. This commitment has earned them a sterling reputation and the trust of both local and international clientele.

With MAISON Bahamas, clients gain more than just a real estate broker; they benefit from a partner who understands the intricacies of the luxury market and delivers results with proven success. Whether it’s a beachfront estate or a commercial development, MAISON Bahamas stands as the trusted leader for those seeking the finest in Bahamian real estate.

Visit https://maisonbahamas.com/ to learn more today.

