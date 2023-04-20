Leading FoodTech: Netanyahu Visits Steakholder Foods, Tastes his first Cultivated Steak

On April 19th, 2023, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Steakholder Foods, the international deep-tech food company that is leading the way in the cultivated meat industry. During his visit, he explored the latest advancements in cultivated meat and 3D bio-printing and tasted 3D-printed cultivated meat products at the cutting edge of food-tech. This was the first time a Prime Minister has tasted 3D-printed cultivated fish, which was created using Steakholder Foods’ customized bio-ink with third-party cells. The tasting also included a beef product made with ethically harvested cells that are grown in the company’s facilities and labs.

As Israel continues to lead the way in foodtech innovation, the visit by Prime Minister Netanyahu highlights Steakholder Foods as the leading player in the cultivated meat industry. With headquarters in Rehovot, Israel, and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “STKH,” Steakholder Foods is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef and seafood products, both as raw materials and whole cuts, as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had the opportunity to tour the facilities and see firsthand how Steakholder Foods’ industrial-scale 3D bio-printer works and learned about its potential to print tons of cultivated meat per day. He also experienced a demo of Steakholder Foods’ industrial printer, printing a customized steak and a fish fillet.

The Prime Minister spoke about the thriving foodtech industry in Israel and stated that the government intends to promote this industry. The support is shown through the announcement of the first foodtech company to receive regulatory approval in Israel, paving the way for more to come. The tour included industry leaders, government officials, and representatives of investors, academia, and the non-profit sector.

Steakholder Foods is committed to acting in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include strengthening food security, decreasing the carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is leading the way in developing sustainable solutions to the challenges of food production.

The foodtech industry has the potential to revolutionize the way we produce and consume food. With innovative solutions like cultivated meat and 3D bio-printing, we can create a more sustainable food system that is better for both the environment and animal welfare. The visit by Prime Minister Netanyahu to Steakholder Foods highlights the importance of this industry and its potential to make a significant impact on the future of food production. With Steakholder Foods as the leading player in the cultivated meat industry, we can look forward to a more sustainable and ethical future for food.