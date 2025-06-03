Lead with Confidence - Explore WBS Leadership Programmes

Lead with confidence: Explore our WBS leadership programmes

In today’s fast-paced and complex business landscape, effective leadership isn’t just important; it’s essential. Rapid technological advances, economic volatility, and evolving workforce dynamics demand that leaders build organisations that can not only respond to change but also anticipate and thrive in it. Leaders who demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and innovation can inspire their teams, fostering a culture that drives lasting impact, even in the face of uncertainty.

At Warwick Business School, our transformational learning experiences are designed to meet the demands of this evolving landscape. Rooted in real-world application, every programme is practically oriented – enabling you to implement what you learn from day one. You’ll gain the tools to elevate your leadership approach and lead with innovation, purpose, and a future-focused mindset. Through embracing experimentation and cultivating a strategic and resilient mindset, you’ll come away empowered to drive sustained growth for your organisation.

Secure your place on one of our leadership programmes and start shaping the future today:

The Strategic Mindset of Leadership

Cultivate a strategic mindset so you can navigate disruption with clarity, agility, and vision.

Start date: 22 October 2025

Duration: 4 days

Location: The Shard, London

Book your place

Leadership for a Complex World

Lead your organisation to innovate, adapt and thrive in a fast-paced and complex world.

Start date: 4 November 2025

Duration: 2 x 3 day workshops

Location: The Shard, London

Book your place

WBS Executive Leadership programme

Lead with renewed purpose, resilience, and adaptability.

Start date: 16 November 2025

Duration: 5.5 days

Location: Warwick Campus

Book your place

Other news from WBS

Can the papal conclave offer valuable leadership lessons? Dimitrios Spyridonidis believes it can provide a rare masterclass in trust, strategic decision-making, and long-term organisational vision.

Read more

Former John Lewis CEO and West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, joins Warwick Business School’s Lead Out Loud podcast to discuss how leadership across public and private sectors is shaped by emotion, integrity, and culture.

Read more

Compelling new research by Dr Constantinos Antoniou reveals the powerful influence of spouses’ perspectives and risk-taking preferences on those in leadership positions.

Read more

Empowering Women in Leadership: My Executive Education Journey at WBS

“What I found at WBS was a collaborative, intellectually stimulating environment that not only challenged my thinking but also equipped me with the tools to navigate leadership with confidence. ”

Elizabeth Pearson

Executive Education participant

Read more

Upcoming events

In Search of High Performance: Creative Insights from the Arts

Online

Join an unique session offering senior executives a truly unique perspective on leadership, collaboration and innovation, by drawing on lessons from the dynamic world of theatre production.

Register now

M&A Demystified: Effective M&A Driven Strategies for Growth

Online

Join Professor John Colley for an online session unravelling the complexities of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and exploring effective strategies to drive growth through successful M&A activities.

Register now

Empowering your Leadership Journey Through Careers Coaching

University of Warwick campus

Whether you’re an emerging leader or a seasoned executive, this insightful event will explore the invaluable role of careers coaching in your leadership journey. Gain powerful strategies for career transitions, self-discovery, and skill development and explore our new Executive and Emerging Leaders programmes.

Register now