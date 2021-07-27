Last Chance to Apply for the Responsible Business Awards 2021 – Entries Close Friday 30th July

There is less than 1 week to go until the deadline of this year’s Reuters Events: Responsible Business Awards.

After 12 years, Reuters Events’ world-renowned Responsible Business Awards remain a great way to reward your organisation and your team for all the hard work and successes you’ve achieved. But hurry – nominations close on 30th July at 5PM BST.

Over 500 submissions have already been made this year from the likes of Microsoft, Merck, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Dow, S&P Global, Nestlé, Apple, Tetra Pak and more…

Submit your organisation now for:

Business Transformation Award

NEW: Product or Service Innovation Award

Sustainability Trailblazer Award

Partnership of the Year Award

Circular Transition Award

Social Impact Award

NEW: Biodiversity Champion Award

NEW: Net Zero Transition Award

Reporting and Transparency Award

SDG Pioneer Award

Social Impact Award

Purpose-Driven Communications Award

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

NEW: Future Pioneer Award

NEW: Social and Human Capital Award

This is your chance to shed light on the good that you are doing. Make sure your hard work does not go unnoticed.

How to enter in 3 easy steps:

Download the free entry pack here to see all the categories and their full criteria and choose the most appropriate category(ies) to match your strengths Register online – https://reutersevents.com/events/sustainability-awards/register.php – with option to apply for: 1 category (Single Category Entry) for £399

2-3 categories (Multiple Category Entry) for £599

4+ categories (Professional Category Entry) for just £899 Once your entry fee has been received, you will get an online link in a confirmation email to gain access to the Award submission platform. The benefit of this online form means that you can start your entry, save it and login at any point to complete your submission. You are given a unique link to your portal, which allows you to share your submission with your team so that you can collaborate on your entry together!

Key Dates for your diary:

Nominations Close : 30th July

Finalists Announcement: 26th August

Virtual Awards Ceremony: 14th October

Enter the awards here: https://reutersevents.com/events/sustainability-awards/register.php

Key FAQs here: https://reutersevents.com/events/sustainability-awards/

For more information, contact:

Alexia Croft

Global Project Director

Sustainable Business

Reuters Events

Phone: [+44] 20 7536 7356

[email protected]