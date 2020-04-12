It’s Mac Time: 5 Pro Tips for Switching from Windows to Mac

Transitioning from Windows to Mac can be a bit tricky, depending on how much experience you have with the latter. However, you don’t have to rack your mind over it. Anyone can switch to Mac from Windows with proper guidance.

There are a lot of reasons why you’d want to switch from Windows to Mac. Possibly, you prefer the Mac operating system, macOS to Windows, or you want your computer to sync better with your Apple devices. Maybe you’re just switching from windows to Mac because you think it’s cool.

Don’t expect a lot of drastic changes when you switch to Mac. For instance, you still use Microsoft Office suite on Mac unless you don’t want to. However, it’s not all the same, expect some significant differences, and a few similarities when you switch to Mac.

With that in mind, switching to Mac from Windows is simple. However, a couple of pointers might help you make a smooth transition to Mac. Read on for a couple of tips on seamlessly switching from Windows to Mac.

Do Windows Programs Work on Mac?

Program compatibility is the biggest worry for most people when switching from Windows to Mac. However, most programs that run on Windows also run on Mac. For PC games, the new macOS Catalina makes it much easier to play PC games on Mac.

However, not every program that runs on Windows will run on Mac. Some programs only run on Windows, but you can check for compatibility with Mac online. Alternatively, you can check for the Mac versions of the same programs on the Apple store.

For crucial business programs, you should check their compatibility on Mac before making the switch. Otherwise, you’ll have to go back to your PC whenever business calls.

How to Switch From Windows to Mac

There’s much to learn before switching to Mac. It will also take you a while to get the hang of things, but once you do, everything will be a breeze. Here’s the proper way to make a seamless transition from Windows to Mac.

1. Brace Yourself for the Learning Curve

You can’t expect to learn everything about Mac in a single sitting. It takes some time to get acquainted with all the Mac features.

This learning curve shouldn’t take too long. If you’re sharp, you’ll get used to the Mac in a matter of weeks. Regardless of how long it takes, the most important thing is to anticipate the learning curve. That way, you can organize yourself appropriately in case you have any pending matters to attend to.

So don’t expect things to be normal,’ and start shredding your keyboard the minute you switch to Mac. Give some space for learning, and you won’t be so frustrated with Mac after a short while and start regretting your decision.

2. Data Transfer

This is pretty important because you want stuff from your old computer to be on your new computer. Before you begin data transfer, ensure your Mac has adequate storage space for everything that’s on your Windows PC.

Transferring data from the two computers shouldn’t be difficult. First, you need to download an app called Windows Migration Assistant. The version you download should match with the current version of the macOS of your new Mac.

Next, open your Mac, which starts up the setup assistant automatically if it’s the first time you’re opening your Mac. In the utilities folder, you’ll get the Open Migration Assistant option. Follow the on-screen prompts until you select what device you’re transferring data from.

Follow the prompts until it shows on your Mac all the folders you want to move from your Windows PC. Finally, click continue, and the data transfer begins and concludes after a while. After you move your data, set the password for your new Mac, and you’re good to go.

3. Learn the Keyboard ShortCuts

The earlier you start learning all the Mac shortcuts, the easier it will be to use your Mac. Of course, it will take some getting used to but will be totally worth it when you get the hang of it. These shortcuts aren’t complex, and neither are they too many.

You can have a small paper with all the shortcuts beside your Mac. Also, you’ll have to get used to the new method of right clicking. Learn how to right-click on Mac by clicking on this link https://setapp.com/how-to/right-click-on-a-mac.

4. Learn How to Use Finder

Finder is Mac’s search feature, found on the desktop’s dock. Finder is an easy way to find anything from your Mac. From documents, photos, music, and any other files. This tool is especially useful after you’ve just transferred data from your Windows PC.

On the right corner of your screen, you’ll find a small hourglass icon. Click on it to find stuff without opening Finder. Finder has some pretty neat hidden features that you’ll find out in a while once you are well acquainted with your Mac.

5. Explore the Mac Apps

Your Mac has an excellent array of apps just aching for you to explore. Start off with the preloaded apps before you download the paid apps. Safari is your Mac’s browser, but you can still get Chrome if that’s your preference.

Fortunately, you can still use the Microsoft Office Suite on your Mac. That means you can pick up from where you left off on your PC.

Your New Mac packs pretty incredible hardware that you may want to take advantage of. Download a couple of HD movies and watch them on the retina display. Maybe get yourself a few games or business apps and take advantage of your Mac’s incredible processing capabilities.

Bonus Tips

You now have the basics of switching from Windows to Macs. Here are some other tips to make your transition from Windows to Mac more seamless.

Get used to right clicking– You’ll have to acclimatize with the new way of right clicking on the Mac. The link above will show you exactly how to do so.

Mind the Dock- The dock pane with icons on the bottom of your screen. The dock is the easiest way to access your apps and documents. Right-click on an item, then click on “keep on dock” to place a file or app on the dock.

System Preference– On your Windows PC, you have the control panel. On the Mac, you have system preferences. It’s basically where you customize your Mac’s system components and Apps, including third-party ones.

Notification center– On the top right corner of the menu bar is the notification center. The notification center displays all your system and personal notifications. These include calendar dates, updates, and emails, among others.

Siri– If you have an iPhone, then you’re probably familiar with Siri. Siri is your assistant that helps you find files or even internet searches by voice.

Switching From Windows to Mac Is a Good Decision

Don’t ever have second thoughts about switching from Windows to Mac. The Mac may be better suited for creative projects or may have certain apps that aren’t on windows. Whatever the reason, switching to Mac is never a wrong decision.

Hopefully, you now know how to switch to Mac from Windows the right way. Don’t forget to check out some amazing Apps on the Apple store and make the most of your new Mac.

