By Jeremy Campbell

In today’s fast-changing world, traditional workplace training needs a serious rethink. We know from research that 75% of what we learn is forgotten within seven days. But what if we could transform learning from a one-off event into a continuous process supported by AI, meta-skills, and the power of avatars? Let’s explore how.

Why Training Needs a New Approach

If you’ve ever left a workshop feeling inspired and then realized a week later you’ve barely retained anything, you’re not alone. This phenomenon, known as the “forgetting curve,” has been a thorn in the side of learning and development for years. And in an era where the World Economic Forum predicts that half of all employees will need reskilling by 2025, it’s clear that traditional training methods just aren’t cutting it anymore.

This wouldn’t be so bad if we were not spending £42b on Learning & Development a year.

The problem is that most training stops when it should really just be starting. A workshop or learning intervention should be the spark, not the finish line. The real trick to making learning stick? Small, everyday practice. Just like going to the gym builds muscle, regular, bite-sized exercises help embed new skills over time.

But like trying to grow a muscle we need evidence that the hard work (effort of going) is having an impact. Hence the need for regular feedback loops.

Enter AI and the Rise of Meta-Skills

In its “Future of Jobs” report, the World Economic Forum emphasizes the growing importance of meta-skills— or “human skills” like critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. These skills aren’t just complementary to AI; they’re essential. AI can process data faster than any human, but it takes a person to think strategically, connect the dots, and make nuanced decisions.

So, how do we effectively teach and reinforce these meta-skills? This is where AI can become a game-changer for learning and development. Think about it: AI-driven platforms can personalize the learning journey, delivering customized content based on each person’s progress and challenges. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, employees can practice what they need most, when they need it, in a way that suits them best.

The Role of Avatars in Coaching and Support

Here’s where it gets really exciting. Imagine having an AI-powered avatar as your personal coach. After a workshop, this avatar could guide you through daily exercises, role-playing scenarios, or even offer real-time feedback. Need to practice a difficult conversation or refine your presentation skills? Your avatar can simulate it with you, offering tips along the way.

Avatars bring something unique to the table: they’re accessible 24/7, they’re scalable, and they can deliver consistent, unbiased feedback. For organizations, this means they can provide high-quality coaching to every employee, not just a select few. And for individuals, it means feeling supported every step of the way, even when trying to master a challenging new skill.

Making Learning Stick: The Practice Problem

It’s not enough to simply attend a workshop and hope for the best. If learning isn’t reinforced, it fades—fast. The solution lies in turning skills into habits, and that requires practice. But not just any practice. It’s about small, consistent efforts over time.

Take communication skills, for example. Attending a presentation workshop might teach you the fundamentals, but delivering short, daily presentations to your AI avatar can help cement those skills. Over time, you build confidence, refine your technique, and develop the muscle memory that makes you a great speaker.

The Future of Learning: A Continuous Journey

So, what does the future of learning and development look like in an AI-powered workplace? It’s a world where training is ongoing, personalized, and supported by technology. Workshops become just the first step, with AI and avatars stepping in to provide the day-to-day reinforcement that turns learning into lasting change.

In this future, employees aren’t just learning technical skills. They’re mastering the meta-skills that will keep them relevant and resilient in an ever-changing world. And they’re doing it in a way that fits seamlessly into their lives, thanks to the flexibility and accessibility of AI-driven platforms.

Why It Matters

The stakes are high. As AI takes over more routine tasks, the value of human skills is only going to grow. Organizations that invest in their people’s learning journeys now will be the ones that thrive tomorrow. And individuals who embrace continuous learning will find themselves better equipped to navigate the uncertainties of the future.

It’s time to reimagine what learning and development can be. By combining the power of AI, the importance of meta-skills, and the transformative potential of avatars, we can create a world where learning isn’t something we do once in a while—it’s something we do every day.

About the Author