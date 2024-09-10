Apple has announced its highly anticipated fall event, set for September 12, 2024, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its latest products. The event, likely to showcase the new iPhone 15 lineup, will also feature updates to other devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Rumors suggest the iPhone will include a USB-C charging port and improved camera technology. The annual event is a significant moment for Apple, drawing attention from tech enthusiasts and consumers eager to see the next generation of its iconic products.

