How to View and Download Instagram Images and Videos with DUMPOR

DUMPOR is a platform that provides easy access to Instagram images and videos without the need to log in. This article aims to introduce the basic information of DUMPOR, real user reviews, and how to use the platform effectively. Additionally, it provides detailed instructions on how to view and download Instagram videos.

Overview of DUMPOR

DUMPOR is an Instagram viewer service that allows users to browse photos and stories posted on Instagram anonymously. It provides a convenient search function that allows users to search not only by usernames but also by keywords and hashtags. One of the major advantages of DUMPOR is that it can be accessed without logging into Instagram, making it particularly recommended for those who don’t have an Instagram account or those who don’t want to view others’ posts using their own account.

DUMPOR is a website based overseas, but it supports various languages, including Japanese, making it accessible to users worldwide. The platform enables users to view posts uploaded from around the world. In addition to anonymous browsing, DUMPOR allows users to download images, stories, and other content from Instagram locally. This feature allows users to permanently save their favorite Instagram posts and enjoy them anytime.

Pros and Cons of DUMPOR

l Advantages:

Anonymous Browsing: Users can view profiles, histories, posts, tags, and followers without the need for a dedicated account. No trace of their visit is left behind. Versatile Search Function: DUMPOR offers multiple search options, allowing users to search by name, username, location, hashtags, and more. Permanent Image Storage: By downloading Instagram stories within the 24-hour viewing window, users can continue to access and view them on their own devices even after they disappear.

l Disadvantages:

Inability to View Private Accounts: DUMPOR does not allow access to private accounts unless the user’s friend request is accepted and access is granted. Inability to Watch Instagram Live: Users cannot watch Instagram Live sessions on DUMPOR, missing out on live broadcasts by celebrities and influencers. Unstable Server Connections: Occasionally, server load issues can lead to error messages and render DUMPOR unable to perform searches or allow browsing.

Using DUMPOR and Exploring its Features

Changing the Language to Japanese:

Search for DUMPOR in your browser and open the official DUMPOR website. At first, the site is written in English, so it may be a little unfamiliar to those who are not comfortable using English.

Open the DUMPOR website by searching for DUMPOR in your browser. At the top right of the homepage, select “English” (or the language equivalent) to access the language options. Choose “Japanese” from the language options to switch the website’s display language to Japanese.

Searching for a User Name on DUMPOR:

On the DUMPOR homepage, there is a search box where you can enter the username of the user whose photos or videos you want to browse. Simply type in the name, for example, a celebrity like Yuuko Araki, and click on “Search.” The user’s account will be displayed at the top, and by clicking on their profile, you can enjoy unlimited access to their Instagram posts.

Searching with Keywords on DUMPOR:

In the same search box, enter the keywords you are interested in and search for them.

Enter the desired keyword in the search box. Select from the list of relevant hashtags related to the keyword. Explore the photos and stories related to the chosen hashtag.

Viewing Stories on DUMPOR:

One of the unique features of Instagram’s “Story” is that it automatically disappears within 24 hours. If a story is posted within the past 24 hours, it can be viewed using DUMPOR.

For example, let’s search for Yuko Araki’s username and open her profile. Scroll down the screen, and you’ll find a button that says “Show @yuuuuukko_Stories.”

Can Viewing Stories on DUMPOR Be Detected?

No, viewing stories on DUMPOR does not get detected by others. DUMPOR allows you to browse through other people’s posts on Instagram without logging into your Instagram account. It is an anonymous service, so there are no footprints or traces left behind, and the other person will not know that you viewed their story. It is a safe and secure service to use. If you want to learn about 動画ダウンロードソフト, you can read this article.

How to Download Instagram Stories

Method 1: Downloading Instagram Stories with DUMPOR

Step 1: Find the story you want to download.

For example, let’s say you want to download a video recently uploaded by a celebrity, Yuko Araki. Select the post you want to save.

Step 2: Press the download button.

Below the post, there is a “Download” button. Clicking on it allows you to download the video.

Note: DUMPOR’s download feature does not support Instagram Reels, live streams, or offer download settings options.

Method 2: Downloading Instagram Stories with Video Downloader Software

StreamFab YouTube Downloader Prois a software that allows you to download content from over 1000 video streaming sites, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Tver. You can download multiple videos at once and freely choose the video resolution (up to 8K) and video codec with subtitles.

StreamFab, you can start a 30-day free trial. You can download videos not only from free video streaming services but also from paid services like Amazon, Netflix, NHK Plus, Hulu, and more.

The following are the steps to download Instagram videos using StreamFab YouTube Downloader Pro:

Step 1: Launch “StreamFab YouTube Downloader” and paste the URL of the Instagram video you want to download into the search box on the main screen, then open it using the built-in browser.

Step 2: If the video is downloadable, a download page will pop up. Select the video codec, resolution, and then click the “Download Now” button.

Step 3: The video download will start. You can check the progress of the download under “Downloading.”

Cause and Solution for Unable to Access DUMPOR

If you are unable to access DUMPOR and cannot view accounts, posts, images, or videos on Instagram, there could be a few reasons for this. If the account you want to view is not private, it’s possible that DUMPOR’s server is experiencing overload or technical issues.

When DUMPOR is not accessible, utilizing an alternative website or software to browse Instagram without logging in might be a practical solution. Here are some alternative sites to DUMPOR that you can consider:

GreatFon: An Instagram viewer with diverse search capabilities, including support for searching in Japanese. InstaNavigation: Requires searching by username or link, but allows browsing and saving of photos, videos, and stories. StoriesIG: An external website that doesn’t require account registration or login, allowing you to view stories.

Conclusion