CXC CEO François Lamoureux throws light on the skincare deception that beauty brands have pushed for all these years.

For decades, the skincare industry has operated under a veil of marketing-driven narratives, convincing consumers that the feel of a product on their skin is most important. But what if the entire foundation of modern skincare was built on petrochemicals and microplastics?

This is the uncomfortable truth that CXC™, a company specializing in university-driven scientific breakthroughs, has uncovered. And with their innovation—CXC SKIN—they are poised to challenge everything enthusiasts thought they knew about skincare.

François Lamoureux, CEO of CXC™

But François Lamoureux, CEO of CXC™, didn’t set out to revolutionize skincare. In fact, he never intended for CXC to enter the beauty and personal care (BPC) industry at all. They were supposed to focus only on solving challenges in sectors such as agriculture, quantum computing, and antibiotic resistance, but a scientific accident led François and his team to uncover a breakthrough in natural biopolymers. Through CXC’s patented technology , the documented latent superpowers of natural biopolymers have been unleashed. However, the study of “Nature’s plastics” has revealed many unexpected harsh truths.

CXC’s research revealed that the BPC industry is, at its core, a downstream petrochemical industry worth over $670 billion. Most skincare products rely heavily on petrochemical-derived ingredients not because they are the best option for skin health but because they create a luxurious ‘feel’ when applied—what insiders call playtime. Yet, despite bold marketing claims, scientific validation for many of these products is .

“The industry thrives on ‘consumer self-assessments,’” François explains. “Statements like ‘XYZ percentage of women feel their skin has fewer wrinkles’ are standard, but when subjected to rigorous laser measurement testing, the results are underwhelming at best.”

What’s more, “clean beauty,” a term that has gained traction in recent years, lacks a clear and enforceable definition. Most brands use the same pre-approved cosmetic ingredients, which means that these “clean beauty” products still contain 20+ synthetic compounds. It becomes a “my same ingredients are better than your same ingredients” game. There is no “real” difference in brands in terms of innovation except for their marketing and formulation techniques. Major retailers have even faced lawsuits over potentially misleading claims—lawsuits that ultimately failed due to the murkiness of industry standards.

As per CXC’s research, natural biopolymers like chitosan and cellulose have long been recognized for their potential in skincare, but their insolubility has prevented their widespread use. “The CXC-SKIN innovation is actually all about not trying to solubilize them but creating a homogenous suspension that makes natural biopolymers usable in formulations through a clever process. Think about it: for decades, the industry has relied on petrochemical ingredients not because they are the best solution but because they were the easiest to formulate with. Now, we have a way to replace them entirely, so why not take the opportunity to reshape the sector?” François asks.

But will the industry embrace this shift? According to François, not without a fight. He explains, “The consumers deserve better. They deserve skincare based on real science, not just clever branding. And they deserve transparency about what they’re putting on their skin AND into the environment.”

As the industry grapples with regulatory pressure and shifting consumer expectations, the question remains: Will the major skincare conglomerates embrace real innovation because, really, who wants microplastics in their brain?

