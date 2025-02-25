About eID Easy

eID Easy, an Estonian company founded in 2016, simplifies eID authentication and electronic signatures for websites. It provides an easy-to-integrate API for Simple Electronic Signatures but specializes in Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) and Advanced Electronic Signatures (AdES), ensuring secure and seamless digital transactions.

eID Easy connects businesses to Trusted Service Providers (TSPs) across the majority of the EU, Latam, Asia-Pacific, and beyond, all through a single integration.

Beyond eSignatures, eID Easy offers eSealing for document integrity and digital record authentication, as well as eID verification for identity authentication, delivering a complete and trusted digital experience.

What Is Diia.Signature?

Diia.Signature is an electronic signature that Ukrainians can activate in the Ukrainian state app Diia in just one minute and immediately use to sign various documents.

This digital solution is designed for Ukrainian citizens and residents, allowing them to confirm their identity and sign documents directly from their smartphones.

eID Easy is pleased to integrate option signing with Diia.Signature in its service, to expand the use of Diia.Signature outside Ukraine and facilitate cross-border transactions with the EU.

Why Diia.Signature Matters:

Diia.Signature complies with EU standards, enabling Ukrainian users to sign legally recognized documents in both Ukraine and the EU. As of 1 January 2023, EU-qualified electronic signatures (EU QES) are recognized under Ukrainian law as equivalent to Ukrainian signatures. This recognition lays the groundwork for mutual recognition between Ukrainian and EU QES, which is currently being discussed with the European Commission.

→ As Diia.Signature comes from a non-EU state, documents signed by Ukrainian users through Diia.Signature are legally binding in the EU under Advanced Electronic Signatures (AdES) status. Rest assured, this level of compliance ensures strong legal recognition across borders, providing a reliable and secure solution for business and legal transactions within the EU.

How It Works:

Select Documents: The client selects one or more documents and chooses the Signature option on the company’s website or app. Verify Identity: The client in the Diia app verifies their identity through photo verification and enters a five-digit code for Diia.Signature. Sign the Document: The document is signed and is legally valid for use in the EU.

Users can easily activate Diia.Signature in the Diia app and then sign documents with Diia.Signature through the Diia app, whether they are Ukrainian citizens or residents. The signature is generated within the app and fully complies with both Ukrainian and EU regulations. This ensures that individuals holding Ukrainian citizenship or residency can seamlessly sign legally valid documents. The process is simple and user-friendly, eliminating the need for physical documents and making cross-border digital transactions more efficient.

What About Diia.Signature’s Legal Recognition?

Diia.Signature is legally recognized in the EU as an Advanced Electronic Signature (AdES), enabling Ukrainian nationals to sign documents that are valid and enforceable across borders. While it meets EU standards for security and identity verification, it doesn’t carry the same legal presumption as a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) under EU regulations.

In Ukraine, Diia.Signature is equivalent to a handwritten signature and holds the presumption of authenticity, ensuring full legal recognition. However, in the EU, it is treated as AdES, offering reliable legal enforceability without being equivalent to an EU QES. This is because Ukraine is not a member state of the European Union.

Despite these technical differences, Diia.Signature ensures seamless and dependable document signing for businesses and individuals operating in both regions.

Who Can Benefit from Diia.Signature via eID Easy?

Ukrainian citizens and residents living in the EU or working with EU-based businesses can now sign legally binding contracts and documents with Signature through eID Easy widget.

living in the EU or working with EU-based businesses can now sign legally binding contracts and documents with Businesses in the EU engaging with Ukrainian clients, employees, or partners can now leverage the eID Easy widget with Diia.Signature to streamline their digital signing processes.

eID Easy Partners:

eID Easy has integrated Diia.Signature alongside numerous trusted eSignature methods worldwide, including most of the European ID card options.

Eight out of the world’s top ten electronic signature platforms use eID Easy to power their services, making it easy for Ukrainian users to adopt Diia.Signature for signing documents.

Looking Ahead:

This integration marks a significant step in bridging the digital identity gap between Ukraine and the EU. It enables businesses in the EU to engage with Ukrainian clients, partners, and organizations seamlessly, ensuring full legal compliance across both regions. eID Easy offers three key features — eSignatures, eIdentity, and eSealing — with Diia.Signature, we’ll start with eSignatures to make cross-border digital transactions faster, safer, and more efficient.

“In eID Easy, we’re very pleased to be able to extend the reach of Diia.Signature throughout the EU by integrating with our API platform. We’re proud to be the first integrator platform in the EU offering document signing with Diia.Signature. By doing so, eID Easy is fulfilling its mission to simplify and enhance the way people and organizations can verify and manage digital identities and electronic signatures.” says Maoiliosa O’Culachain, CEO of eID Easy.

Strengthening International Digital Partnerships

Diia is not just a major achievement for Ukraine but also a reflection of international collaboration. Estonia has played a key role in supporting Ukraine’s digital development, sharing its expertise and knowledge in building digital government systems like Diia.

As an Estonian company, eID Easy is proud to continue this partnership by bringing Diia.Signature to the EU. This cooperation highlights the strong ties between Estonia and Ukraine in digital governance, with a shared focus on creating secure and efficient digital solutions.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



