Where a session takes place can shape the entire experience.

For Timefolk, the location is not something decided casually after a Client finds an Expert. It is part of the structure of the marketplace from the beginning.

Timefolk is built around practical, in-person sessions with local Experts, and those sessions are designed to take place in public places such as cafés, libraries, parks and malls. Homes, hotel rooms, vehicles, bars and clubs sit outside the format. Timefolk-media-deck

The decision helps define what a Timefolk session is.

A Client begins with a skill they want to improve, finds an Expert who offers it and then chooses a public place, time and session length. The fixed session fee is visible before payment, so the activity and setting are established before the session begins.

That structure matters because a skills marketplace involves more than simply connecting two people.

The purpose has to remain clear.

Someone scheduling interview practice needs a setting where the conversation can stay focused. A Client working on pronunciation may need somewhere suitable for conversation. A professional looking for feedback on a CV or pitch deck needs a practical place where the material can be reviewed together.

The location therefore becomes part of how the session is defined.

Timefolk’s current product design allows sessions to run from 30 minutes to six hours, depending on the skill and format. Regardless of the length, the public place remains part of the information established before anyone pays. Timefolk-media-deck

For the marketplace, this creates consistency.

Experts may offer very different skills, from career preparation and languages to SI for work, fitness, cooking and other practical disciplines. The content of the session can vary considerably, but the structure around it remains recognisable.

There is a skill.

There is an Expert.

There is a public place.

There is a defined time and session fee.

That consistency is important as Timefolk develops across different cities. A café in Dubai may look very different from a library or public space elsewhere, but the underlying rule remains understandable to both Clients and Experts.

The public place requirement also sits alongside Timefolk’s identity process.

Every Expert and every Client passes a government ID and liveness check before a session. The platform also uses a QR or code when a session begins, while its current product material describes contact controls, reporting tools and approximate location features. Timefolk-media-deck

Timefolk does not present those measures as a guarantee of safety. The more accurate description is that they are built into the structure of how the marketplace operates.

The public setting is another part of that structure.

It also prevents the session format from becoming unnecessarily ambiguous. Timefolk is positioning itself around practical skills and defined outcomes. Keeping sessions in public places supports that positioning by giving the interaction a clear setting that matches the purpose established in the app.

This becomes particularly relevant when the marketplace expands beyond individual sessions.

Timefolk’s Events feature allows an Expert to run small group sessions around a specific skill. Those Events also take place in public places, with homes, bars and private rooms excluded from the format. Clients can see the skill, date, city, available places and fixed session fee before joining. Timefolk-media-deck

The same principle therefore applies whether one Client is working with an Expert or several Clients are joining an Event.

The activity comes first, and the setting supports it.

That approach also gives Experts clearer boundaries when deciding how they want to share what they know. They can define the skill they offer, choose their availability and establish a session fee within their city’s range without having to design a different environment for every Client.

Timefolk provides the marketplace, identity verification and platform infrastructure, with payments processed through Stripe.

The Expert provides the practical experience.

The public place gives that exchange a consistent physical setting.

This may sound like a small product decision, but marketplace design often depends on details like these. The clearer the rules are before a transaction begins, the less interpretation is required once two people arrive.

For Timefolk, a public place is therefore not simply a venue recommendation.

It is part of the product.

Timefolk is available through the web, Timefolk on iOS and Timefolk on Android. Instagram: @timefolkinc. Press: [email protected].

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



