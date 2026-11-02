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In October 2026, a single stick of LMNT drink mix cost anywhere from 98 cents to $2.00, depending on the store, the box size and whether the buyer subscribed. LMNT itself has no coupons and no sales. The stores that carry it do not all charge LMNT’s price, and every figure under $1.50 comes with a condition attached, such as a subscription, a paid membership or a 120-stick order. Without one of those, a stick costs LMNT’s one-time $1.50 or more.

LMNT prices by store in October 2026

Seven stores sold LMNT drink mix at the time of checking, from LMNT’s own store with its 120-stick bundle to TheFeed.com [1], the only one selling LMNT a stick at a time.

Store Sizes sold Price (October 2026) Per stick Extra cost to count LMNT Box of 30, INSIDER Bundle of 120 $45 or $39 subscribed / $135 or $117 subscribed $1.50 or $1.30 / $1.13 or $0.98 None, shipping is free The Feed Single, box of 30, Variety 12 Pack $2.00 / $45.00, then $38.25 on later subscribed deliveries / $19.99 $2.00 / $1.50 to about $1.28 / $1.67 $7.95 on subscription renewals under $49 Thrive Market Box of 30, Variety Pack of 12 $39.99 / $17.99 $1.33 / $1.50 Membership fee, $5.95 shipping under $49 Target Box of 10, Variety Pack of 3 $14.99 / $4.99 $1.50 / about $1.66 Shipping on orders under $35 Walmart Box of 30 $45.00 $1.50 Outside most Walmart+ free shipping Amazon Box of 30 Not confirmed Not confirmed Check the seller The Vitamin Shoppe Box of 12 $24.00 $2.00 No coupons or Auto Delivery discount

Ways to get under $1.35 a stick

LMNT

LMNT’s own store [2] has the lowest per-stick prices on this list, from 98 cents to $1.50. A box of 30 cost $45 bought once and $39 on Subscribe & Save, or $1.50 and $1.30 a stick. The INSIDER Bundle puts 120 sticks in one order for $135, what three single boxes cost. On subscription it drops to $117, which works out to 98 cents a stick and was the lowest figure at any store. The $39 price needs a subscription, and the 98-cent price needs both a subscription and a 120-stick order. Shipping is free on every order in the United States, so the $45 and $39 prices are also the delivered prices.

LMNT tells buyers they can find its drink mix at Target, Walmart and The Vitamin Shoppe. Every other store here is worth comparing with LMNT’s $45 one-time box.

The Feed

A single stick of LMNT costs $2.00 at The Feed, a box of 30 costs $45.00, and the Variety 12 Pack costs $19.99. That is under the $22 LMNT charges for its own 12-stick pack bought once. On Subscribe & Save, the box of 30 costs $42.75 for the first order and $38.25 after that, every 1, 2 or 3 months. Renewals under $49 pay $7.95 for shipping, so one box on its own renews at $46.20, about $1.54 a stick.

A renewal of two boxes passes $49 and ships free, which keeps the price near $1.28 a stick. Feed 1st, at $99 a year, does the same for a single box, since it keeps the subscription price and ships every order free.

Thrive Market

Thrive Market [3] members paid $39.99 for a box of 30, or $1.33 a stick, and $17.99 for the 12-stick Variety Pack, with no subscription needed. The Variety Pack works out to $1.50 a stick, no lower than LMNT’s own one-time box. Membership costs $59.95 a year [4], and grocery orders under $49 pay $5.95 to ship. A box of LMNT by itself comes to less than $49, so it reaches $1.33 a stick only when other groceries bring the order past that amount.

At LMNT’s one-time price

Target

Target [5] sells the smallest LMNT boxes on this list, a 10-count at $14.99, which is $1.50 a stick, and a 3-count Variety Pack for $4.99, which is about $1.66 a stick. It does not sell a box of 30, so there is no per-stick saving at any size. Orders under $35 also pay for shipping, and a single 10-count is well short of that amount.

Target also sells LMNT Sparkling in single cans, at $2.99 for a 16-ounce can, and in 12-ounce 4-packs at $10.59.

Walmart

Walmart lists the box of 30 at $45.00, or $1.50 a stick, the same as LMNT’s one-time price. The seller on those listings is LMNT’s own Marketplace account, “Drink LMNT,” and not Walmart itself. Walmart+ free shipping excludes most Marketplace items [6], so a Walmart+ membership may not cover shipping on the box, and none of the listings offered a subscription.

LMNT on Amazon

LMNT sells on Amazon through its own seller account and treats its “Drink LMNT” Amazon store as an official channel. LMNT’s no-questions-asked refund policy covers purchases from that store as well as from its own site. No United States price for LMNT on Amazon was confirmed in October 2026, so Amazon is left out of the tiers.

The same listing also had offers from other sellers, and LMNT’s refund policy warns, “We’ve seen some imposters” [7]. A buyer on Amazon should check that the seller is listed as “Drink LMNT” before ordering.

Above $1.50 a stick

The Vitamin Shoppe charged $24.00 for a 12-stick box of LMNT, or $2.00 a stick. LMNT products there are excluded from coupons, and the Auto Delivery price shown for LMNT matched the regular price, so subscribing there saves nothing. The store suits a buyer who wants a box smaller than 30 sticks and can pick it up in a store as well as order it online. Orders of $45 or more ship free there, so two 12-stick boxes clear that line.

One box or four

The INSIDER Bundle bought once costs $1.13 a stick, which is less than a single box on LMNT’s subscription at $1.30. A buyer who can use 120 sticks gets a lower price from one large order than from a standing order of single boxes, with nothing set to renew.

The bundle costs $135 in one payment, three times what one box costs, or $117 on a subscription that sends another 120 sticks with each delivery, and it leaves four boxes of stock on hand. LMNT adds perks for INSIDER buyers, such as exclusive flavors and early access to new ones.

A small box still makes sense for a buyer who has not settled on a flavor. Target’s 10-count, a variety pack or single sticks cost more per stick and much less per order, which is the trade at every step from one stick to 120. At the two ends, a single stick at The Feed costs $2.00, while the bundle asks for $117 or $135 up front. In between, LMNT, The Feed and Walmart all charged the same $45 for a box of 30 bought once.

Sources

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