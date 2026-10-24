Lema Clinic is a dental clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, offering dental implants, crowns, veneers, and other restorative and cosmetic dental services. The clinic’s official website identifies its Bakırköy Marina location and names Dr. Nisa Polen Akkılıç as its founder.

International patients researching treatment must consider more than the service list. Clinic location, clinician credentials, diagnostic procedures, written treatment plans, total costs, and follow-up arrangements all affect the decision. Individual suitability depends on a dental examination and clinical assessment, so published treatment descriptions do not guarantee a particular procedure or result. The following sections review the clinic’s published details, its listed services, and practical considerations for patients traveling to Istanbul for dental treatment.

Where Is Lema Clinic Located in Istanbul, and How Can Patients Find It?

Lema Clinic’s official website lists its Bakırköy Marina location at Zeytinlik, Kennedy Caddesi No. 24, Interior Door No. 1, 34140 Bakırköy, Istanbul. The clinic describes the location as a coastal facility beside the marina.

Bakırköy is a district on Istanbul’s European side. Patients traveling from abroad must confirm the route from their airport to their accommodation and to any other planned appointments before departure. Travel time depends on traffic, mode of transport, and arrival time, so allow a buffer before scheduled consultations. Patients must verify the address and appointment details directly with the clinic before traveling. Confirm whether the consultation takes place at the Marina Bakırköy branch, ask about accessibility and transport options, and request written directions if needed. Checking the current location details helps patients reach Lema Clinic without confusion.

What Dental Implant Treatments and Related Services Can Patients Explore?

Lema Clinic’s official website lists several dental services, from tooth replacement to cosmetic and restorative procedures. The appropriate treatment depends on the patient’s oral health, clinical findings, and treatment goals.

Dental implant treatments and related services patients can explore are listed below.

Dental Implants: Replace missing teeth with implant-supported restorations when bone and gum conditions support treatment.

Dental Porcelain: Porcelain restorations address cosmetic concerns and restore the appearance of teeth through veneers or crowns.

Composite Veneers: Bonded composite material changes the appearance of selected teeth, depending on their condition and the proposed treatment.

Zirconia Crowns: Zirconia restorations cover damaged teeth or form part of a planned restorative treatment.

Tooth Extractions: Dentists remove teeth when preservation is not appropriate and extraction is clinically indicated.

How Does the Dental Implant Consultation and Assessment Process Work?

A dental implant consultation begins with a review of oral health, medical history, and treatment goals. Lema Clinic’s published information describes dental implants as one of its services, but patients must confirm the exact diagnostic steps and appointment sequence directly with the clinic.

The dentist examines the teeth and gums and assesses the spaces left by missing teeth. Dental X-rays or three-dimensional imaging might be recommended to evaluate bone volume, anatomical structures, and implant positioning. The clinician reviews relevant health conditions, medications, smoking habits, and previous dental treatment before developing a proposed plan.

The written plan must explain the recommended procedure, possible alternatives, estimated timeline, expected costs, and potential need for preparatory treatment. Patients must ask which parts of the plan are confirmed and which depend on further examination. Clinical decisions must follow an individual assessment rather than a general service description.

Could a Patient Need Additional Dental Procedures Before Implant Placement?

Yes, a patient could need additional procedures before implant placement because bone volume, gum health, and existing dental problems affect treatment suitability. Bone grafting might be recommended when the jaw lacks sufficient bone to support an implant. Gum treatment or management of tooth decay and infection might be necessary before surgery.

Missing teeth, the condition of neighboring teeth, and the location of important anatomical structures further affect planning. Additional procedures might require separate appointments and healing periods, which change the overall schedule and cost. The dentist must explain the reason for each proposed procedure and discuss alternatives where appropriate. Patients must obtain an updated treatment plan before confirming travel dates.

Who Founded Lema Clinic, and What Is Known About Its Clinical Leadership?

Lema Clinic’s official website identifies Dr. Nisa Polen Akkılıç as its founder. The clinic’s published biography states that she established Lema Dental Clinic in 2021 and describes her work in restorative and cosmetic dentistry. The clinic’s website names Prof. Dr. Coşkun Yıldız among the clinicians associated with its Bakırköy Marina facility. His published profile describes an academic background in prosthodontics and professional experience in implantology and restorative dentistry.

Patients must verify the clinician’s current professional registration, relevant qualifications, and responsibilities for their procedure. A clinic founder does not necessarily perform every stage of treatment. Before accepting a treatment plan, patients must confirm who will conduct the examination, place the implant, fit the crown, manage complications, and provide follow-up care.

What Should International Patients Consider Before Traveling to Turkey for Dental Implants?

International patients must confirm practical arrangements before booking treatment abroad. A clear plan helps coordinate appointments, recovery, accommodation, and future dental care.

The things international students should consider before traveling to Turkey for dental implants are listed below.

Arrange the Consultation: Confirm whether the first assessment takes place remotely, in person, or via a combination of both.

Request a Treatment Estimate: Ask for an itemized quotation and clarification of any services or procedures excluded from the price.

Confirm Language Support: Ask which languages are available for consultations, consent documents, and aftercare communication.

Plan Accommodation and Transport: Check the clinic address, travel routes, and accommodation options near the appointment location.

Allow Recovery Time: Keep the schedule flexible for examinations, implant placement, and immediate recovery.

Plan Follow-Up Care: Confirm the likely return schedule and arrangements for questions or complications after returning home.

Can Dental Implant Treatment Be Completed During a Single Trip to Istanbul?

Yes, some stages of dental implant treatment fit within one trip, but complete treatment during a single visit is not guaranteed. The timeline depends on oral health, bone availability, preparatory procedures, implant stability, and the restoration protocol. Some patients require a healing period before the final crown is fitted, which means a later visit is necessary.

Immediate or early restoration is appropriate only when clinical findings support that approach. A temporary restoration does not necessarily mean the final crown is ready. Patients must ask the dentist whether the proposed plan involves a single visit or multiple visits and must avoid booking inflexible return travel before receiving clinical guidance.

How Can Patients Evaluate the Quality and Transparency of a Dental Implant Clinic?

Patients can evaluate the quality and transparency od a Dental implant clinic by following the steps listed. First, verify the qualifications and experience of the clinicians performing each procedure. Second, confirm the diagnostic process and request copies of relevant examinations and imaging. Third, review a written treatment plan that explains procedures, timelines, risks, and alternatives. Fourth, request an itemized estimate covering consultations, surgery, implants, restorations, and follow-up care. Fifth, ask for the implant manufacturer, system name, and product documentation. Sixth, confirm how the clinic manages complications and provides emergency support. Lastly, review written aftercare instructions, follow-up arrangements, and warranty conditions before making a decision.

What Questions Should Patients Ask Before Accepting a Dental Implant Treatment Plan?

Patients must understand the proposed treatment, likely timeline, costs, and aftercare arrangements before giving consent.

The questions patients should ask before accepting a dental implant treatment plan are listed below.

Ask About Alternatives: Which treatments suit the clinical findings, and what are their respective benefits and limitations?

Confirm the Timeline: Which procedures occur at each visit, and how much healing time is expected?

Review Potential Risks: What complications might arise, and how would the clinic respond?

Clarify Total Costs: Which services are included, and under what circumstances do extra charges apply?

Examine Warranty Terms: What does the warranty cover, what exclusions apply, and what conditions must patients meet?

Confirm Emergency Support: Who handles urgent concerns during treatment and after departure?

Arrange Follow Up: What records and instructions will be provided for continued care at home?

Could Aftercare Be More Challenging for Patients Who Live Outside Turkey?

Yes, aftercare can be more challenging for patients living outside Turkey because routine reviews and unexpected concerns require coordination across locations. Implant treatment requires continued monitoring after surgery and crown placement, while local dentists benefit from access to treatment records, implant details, and relevant imaging. Patients must confirm how to contact Lema Clinic after returning home, how urgent concerns are handled, and whether warranty conditions require specific follow-up appointments. Written aftercare instructions and arrangements for local dental care help reduce uncertainty if additional assessment becomes necessary.

How Can Patients Decide Whether Lema Clinic Meets Their Dental Treatment Needs?

Patients can decide whether Lema Clinic meets their dental treatment needs by following these (number of steps) steps.

First, verify the clinic’s credentials and the qualifications of the dental professionals responsible for treatment. Second, review the proposed procedures, potential risks, alternatives, and expected timeline. Third, request an itemized estimate covering treatment fees, travel expenses, accommodation, and follow-up visits. Fourth, assess the quality of communication and confirm aftercare arrangements, especially when returning to another country. Lastly, compare the available information against personal dental needs, budget, schedule, and long-term maintenance requirements before choosing a provider.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



