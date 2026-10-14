A charge for something you canceled, returned or did not receive can be frustrating to find on a statement. Learning how to dispute a charge starts with a simple idea: there are usually two paths. A refund comes from the merchant. A dispute goes through your card issuer.

This article walks through the difference between those paths in light terms, the records that tend to help, and when it makes sense to call your issuer. It also explains where PennyGuard fits, with an example from Victor, 70, a retired accountant who was charged for an order that had been canceled.

Refund vs chargeback: two different paths

A refund is money the merchant returns to you, usually after you ask. You deal with the store or company directly, and the store decides. A refund can be for the full amount or for part of it, such as when only one item from an order went back.

A chargeback is the general term for a charge that your card issuer reverses after looking into a dispute. You deal with your issuer, and the issuer follows its own process to reach a decision.

People who look up chargeback vs refund are often trying to work out where to start. Many begin with the merchant, since a direct request can be the simpler route and keeps the conversation between the two parties who made the sale. If that does not resolve things, the issuer is the next place to turn.

Refund Dispute through your issuer Who you contact The merchant Your card issuer or bank Who decides The merchant The issuer, under its own process What helps Receipt and order details Receipt, order details and notes on what you already tried

Before you contact anyone

A few quick checks can save a phone call, because some charges that look wrong turn out to have an ordinary explanation:

Is it still pending? A pending item can change or drop away once the merchant finalizes it.

A pending item can change or drop away once the merchant finalizes it. Is the name different? Statements sometimes show a billing or parent company in place of the store you know.

Statements sometimes show a billing or parent company in place of the store you know. Was it a renewal? A yearly membership or subscription may have renewed since you last thought about it.

A yearly membership or subscription may have renewed since you last thought about it. Could someone in your household have made it? A shared card can explain a purchase you do not remember.

If none of these fits, you have a clearer picture to share with the merchant, and you can explain what you already checked.

How to dispute a charge in broad terms

The steps below are general. Every issuer has its own way of doing things, so treat this as an outline and ask for the details that apply to you.

Look closely at the charge. Check the date, the amount and the merchant name, and compare it with your receipts. Gather what you have. Order confirmations, cancellation emails, return slips and any messages from the merchant. Contact the merchant first. Explain what happened, ask for a refund and note who you spoke with and when. Contact your card issuer if needed. If the merchant does not reply or does not help, call the number on your card or statement, or use the issuer’s website, and ask about its dispute process. Ask about time limits. Your card issuer or bank has its own process and time limits; ask them what applies to your charge. Keep copies. Save everything you send and receive, along with the dates.

None of these steps needs special wording. Being clear about what you were charged for, what you expected and what you have already done is usually enough.

Talking with the merchant

Many problems are settled with one clear message. A few habits can help that message land well:

Be brief and specific. Name the order, the date and the amount.

Say what you would like, such as a refund for an order that was canceled.

Attach or mention your confirmation email or receipt.

Ask the merchant to confirm in writing what it will do.

Stay polite, even if the situation is annoying. The person who answers may not be the one who handled your order, and a calm request is easier to act on. If you call, write down the date and the name of the person you spoke with. If you write, keep a copy.

Records worth keeping

Good records can make either path easier. A simple folder, paper or digital, is plenty. Useful items include:

Receipts and order confirmations

Cancellation or return confirmations

Emails, letters or chat transcripts with the merchant

Notes from phone calls, with the date and the name of the person you spoke with

Statements that show the charge

It also helps to write a short summary in your own words: what you bought or canceled, when, and what happened next. If you need to explain the situation more than once, the summary keeps the story consistent. It can also be read aloud on a call, which helps if you tend to lose your place when someone asks a question.

When to call your card issuer

Your issuer is a reasonable next call in a few situations: the merchant does not reply, the merchant says no and you disagree, or you do not recognize the charge at all. In that last case, the issuer is often the first call.

Your issuer can explain what it needs from you and how its process works. Questions about timing are best asked directly, since each issuer sets its own. Some people hope for one rule that fits every case. In practice, the right order depends on the situation, and the issuer can talk through the options with you.

While you wait, keep an eye on your statements and continue to keep notes. If the issuer asks for more information, having it ready can make the next step smoother.

Where PennyGuard fits

PennyGuard does not give financial advice, and it is not a bank. PennyGuard does not hold or move your money, which stays in your own account. Decisions are yours.

When you want to ask a merchant for a refund, PennyGuard can help you make that request. Whether to refund is the merchant’s call, and results are not guaranteed. Some people prefer to contact the merchant themselves by phone, email or in person, and that remains an option alongside PennyGuard.

You confirm the request before it goes anywhere, and afterward you can check its status in the app. The page on how requests work in PennyGuard shows the steps.

Victor and the canceled order

Victor, 70, spent his working life as an accountant, and he still reads every statement line by line. While reading his latest statement, he notices a charge for an order he canceled before it shipped.

He finds the cancellation email and sets it next to the statement. The order number and the date match, so he is confident the charge should not be there. He decides to ask the merchant for a refund and uses PennyGuard to help with the request. The request is sent once he confirms it, and from then on he can check where it stands in the app. The merchant decides the outcome.

He keeps the email, the statement and a note of the date he sent the request in one folder, the way he kept files at work. Then he puts a reminder on his calendar to look over the next statement when it comes.

FAQ

How do I dispute a credit card charge?

Start by contacting the merchant and asking for a refund, with your receipt or order details at hand. If that does not resolve it, contact your card issuer and ask about its dispute process. Your issuer has its own process and time limits, so ask what applies to you.

How long do bank disputes take?

It varies. Each bank and card issuer has its own process and time limits, and the length can depend on the case. Once you contact your bank, it can give you a better sense of the timing for your case. Keeping your notes and copies together while you wait can make any follow-up easier.

Is it better to ask for a refund or start a chargeback?

Many people start by asking the merchant for a refund, since it can be the simpler path. If the merchant does not help, a dispute through your card issuer is another route. Which one makes sense depends on your situation, and your issuer can explain its options.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



