An interviewer leans forward: “Walk me through a DCF—keep it to 90 seconds.”

Your pulse spikes. Free cash flow, WACC, and terminal value jostle for attention; miss a beat and the offer disappears.

We wrote this guide to steady that moment. Instead of another “top ten” list, we measured six AI tools against a single question: can they help you deliver—or dissect—a complete 90-second discounted-cash-flow walkthrough? Each tool tackles a different job, from live on-screen cues to deep technical drills, and we call out how accuracy, privacy, and employer policy influence the pick.

How we compared every tool

Real bankers care about clean numbers, not marketing copy. We assessed each product against the same yardstick: a single, 90-second DCF walkthrough.

The yardstick has two parts.

Raw answer. How the tool handles the prompt word for word as an interviewer would ask it, judging the first reply. Feedback pass. We then graded the tool’s critique of that reply. Could it spot a missing terminal-value discount, catch an EV-to-equity slip, or simply applaud?

Scoring framework (10 points total)

Component Points Technical completeness and sequencing 4 Terminal-value logic 1.5 EV→equity bridge 1 Sensitivities and assumptions 1 Concision within 90 s 1 Quality of follow-up feedback 1.5



Severe mistakes, such as discounting equity cash flow at WACC, trigger an automatic two-point deduction.

We ran three blind trials per tool and averaged the scores so luck could not skew the ranking. By tying every product to this clear benchmark, we could judge voice mocks, drill banks, and live copilots on what matters: keeping you from a technical wipe-out when the spotlight is on.

Quick comparison: six tools at a glance

Need a quick gut check before you dive into the full reviews? The grid below pairs each product with the job it tackles and the trade-offs to watch.

Tool Best for Finance depth* Modality Free access Price (USD)† Key limitation Interview Copilot Live answer scaffolding Medium Live overlay Free to download and test $49 mo / $149 yr Requires existing knowledge Superday AI End-to-end IB prep High Voice + text 5-day trial $12 mo / $85 lifetime Audio retained 90 days HARDO Structured mocks High Voice + text 1 full mock $14.99 mo Few third-party reviews Prepor Targeted tech drills High Text Limited To be confirmed Basic voice practice FinanceFluency Budget curriculum Medium Video + text Core lessons $4.99–$9.99 mo Light personalisation ChatGPT DIY flexible coach Medium Voice + text Yes Free / from $20 mo Requires prompt design

Finance depth reflects how reliably the tool covers every 90-second DCF checkpoint, not the sheer number of questions.

†List prices captured September 16 2026; check each site for current offers.

Up next is the live-support pick that flashes prompts on screen the instant the interviewer finishes the question.

1. Interview Copilot: live, résumé-grounded guidance

Interview Copilot runs on macOS or Windows and listens while you’re on Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex.

What Interview Copilot does in the room

When the interviewer finishes a question, the app matches it to your résumé and job description, then floats a brief outline—purpose, key steps, closing line—on your screen. No bot joins the call, and no extra window grabs focus; the overlay acts like a discreet cue card that keeps your delivery on track when nerves threaten the sequence.

The company says the overlay never appears in screen shares, recordings, or screenshots, whether you share a window or an entire monitor, and markets it as “Undetectable in any meeting.” Still, treat any live overlay as off-limits if the recruiter bans outside help, and keep confidential deal details out of the résumé you upload.

One subscription ($49 a month or $149 a year) unlocks unlimited sessions. The app is free to download and test, but a live interview requires that subscription. Copilot suits candidates who know DCF mechanics yet sometimes blank under pressure; think of it as recall insurance, not a finance tutor.

2. Superday AI: your end-to-end investment-banking bootcamp

The full-suite experience

Log in to Superday and the platform guides you through the recruiting gauntlet: coffee-chat warm-ups, first-round Q&A, and a timed multi-interviewer superday. Each mode uses voice or text prompts with follow-up volleys, so you practice the rhythm you will face on game day.

Most tools stop at a bland “good answer.” Superday digs deeper. Pick an industry group (say, semiconductors) and the AI asks, “What EV/EBITDA range are you seeing this quarter?” During our 90-second DCF test, it caught a missing terminal-value discount and asked how a higher WACC would flow through the sensitivity table. That prompt turns rote recall into real judgment.

Each session feeds a progress dashboard that tracks technical hits, pacing, fillers, and topic-level error streaks. If you keep mixing net income and free cash flow, Superday flags it, links a refresher, and builds the concept into your next mock until the slip disappears.

A five-day free trial leads into paid plans at $12 a month or an $85 lifetime license (prices checked September 16 2026). The privacy policy states that audio is stored for 90 days and processed through OpenAI APIs; delete requests are available but not automatic. Superday suits candidates who want one platform for the full IB recruiting cycle, provided employer policy allows AI practice outside live interviews.

3. HARDO: the mock-interview drill sergeant

Why HARDO feels like facing a real VP

Start a HARDO session and you face 12 timed questions that blend technical, behavioural, and mini-case prompts. The digital interviewer fires a valuation follow-up, the clock keeps running, and your score updates in real time, much like a tough VP grilling candidates near the end of a superday.

Seconds after you finish, a radar chart lands in your inbox. It highlights missing cash-flow adjustments, shaky structure, or delivery tics. In our 90-second DCF run, HARDO praised the enterprise-to-equity bridge, flagged our missing sensitivities, and asked, “Which assumption moves value the most?”

Transparency and price

HARDO posts a plain-English privacy page that names OpenAI and a speech-to-text provider, states that recordings pass through those processors, and lets you delete files on request. After one free full mock, unlimited practice costs $14.99 a month (price checked September 16 2026).

If you already know the material but need a firm referee, HARDO sits between flash-card apps and full-suite platforms, ideal for turning knowledge into composure under pressure.

4. Prepor: the technical-detail sniper

Fast, focused repetition for numbers that trip you up

Prepor strips away interview theatre and attacks the weak link that sinks strong candidates: precise technical recall. Open the dashboard and you will see a searchable bank of finance questions, each tagged by topic, difficulty, and failure rate. Select Unlevered Free Cash Flow, type your answer, and the AI returns a numbered critique that reads like a senior associate’s margin notes.

The feedback is surgical. If you skip the link between depreciation add-backs and tax shields, Prepor highlights the exact sentence and suggests a one-line fix. Miss the enterprise-to-equity bridge, and it underlines the gap with a two-step reminder. The cycle repeats until the error disappears, giving more flash-card drill than mock interview and helping when knowledge—rather than delivery—is the blocker.

In our 90-second DCF test, run one lacked a sensitivity table. Prepor deducted 1.5 points and queued a follow-up asking which drivers we would flex. By the third pass the omission was gone and the score climbed from 7.0 to 9.0.

Voice practice exists but remains basic. Pair Prepor with a spoken-mock platform if pacing or filler-word control is your weakness.

Pricing is published on the vendor’s site; no free tier is offered. The privacy page states that answers are processed through OpenAI APIs and can be deleted on request, but recordings are not stored.

Prepor fits candidates who already know the model mechanics yet still lose single points on wording, order, or math.

5. FinanceFluency: the low-cost curriculum that builds the model first

Learning before rehearsing

If Excel, not camera presence, is your weak spot, FinanceFluency offers the lowest entry price we found. For £4.99–£9.99 a month (about $6–$12), you get lesson videos, a sizable question bank, and a guided DCF workshop that makes you build the model rather than recite it.

The workshop covers revenue projections, working-capital swings, unlevered free cash flow, and sensitivity tweaks. By the time you return to a 90-second verbal answer, the flow feels like muscle memory.

Where the savings surface

Value. Graded video mocks and progress tracking come standard, but personalisation caps at role and seniority; résumé-filtered prompts remain light.

Privacy. The policy reads like boilerplate, listing no subprocessors, retention window, or deletion controls (checked September 16 2026). Use only public data in the workshop.

Fit. Best for UK or EU students who need to master the spreadsheet first, then layer on voice practice with another tool.

FinanceFluency delivers solid depth at a budget price; just pair it with a spoken-mock platform before the big day.

6. ChatGPT: the Swiss-army knife you already have

Turning a general model into a finance coach

Open a free ChatGPT chat and you see a blank window. Drop in your résumé bullet, the job description, and the DCF rubric, and the model can act as interviewer, drill bank, and feedback engine in one. ChatGPT’s voice mode lets you rehearse answers aloud.

Need ten industry-specific comps questions at associate level? Ask. Prefer a skeptical VP persona? Tell ChatGPT to interrupt any time you skip the EV-to-equity bridge. Because you control the prompt, you control the standard.

Where the do-it-yourself path stumbles

ChatGPT will praise a weak answer unless you instruct it to grade hard. It can hallucinate numbers, invent “average” WACCs, or gloss over sloppy math. Write prompts that demand sources and penalise errors, and verify every fact.

Privacy is also do-it-yourself. Consumer accounts default to data retention; switch off history or use the “temporary chat” mode before pasting anything sensitive. Keep live deal data offline or fully masked.

A paid tier starts at $20 a month; otherwise, usage is free with lower rate limits. For candidates willing to iterate prompts and double-check output, ChatGPT offers wide flexibility at minimal cost, especially when paired with a specialist mock tool that enforces time pressure and follow-up depth.

What the 90-second DCF test really exposes

Ask ten candidates to explain a discounted-cash-flow model and you will hear ten polished scripts. Put the same people through a timed mock with follow-ups, and flaws appear fast.

We saw three recurring failure modes.

The technical blind spot. Many answers covered operating forecasts but skipped the terminal-value discount or the enterprise-to-equity bridge. A single omission shows memorisation, not understanding. The sequencing stall. Candidates knew every step but drifted into definitions, burning half the clock and leaving no room for sensitivities or limitations. Interviewers read that as shaky judgment under pressure. The communication fog. Voice analytics showed filler words doubling after a tough follow-up. Pace slowed, eye contact dropped, and confidence leaked away.

Each pattern pairs with a tool type:

Drill banks such as Prepor close technical gaps.

Full mocks in HARDO or Superday sharpen sequencing under time.

Live prompts from Interview Copilot trim filler and steady delivery.

Identify your weakest pattern, pick the matching fix, and the next 90-second DCF will feel like muscle memory instead of guesswork.

Choosing the right tool for your countdown clock

We trip up in different ways. Some blank on formulas, others ramble, and a few freeze when the webcam light comes on. Identify the failure first, then pick the fix.

48 hours to go: damage control

Record a baseline 90-second DCF. Spot the biggest gap, then run one high-pressure mock in HARDO or Superday. Their instant scorecards surface the one or two lethal errors you still have time to patch. Skip live overlays if the recruiter bans outside help.

Two weeks to go: mix strategy and reps

Alternate written drills in Prepor with spoken rehearsal in ChatGPT’s voice mode. One tightens the numbers, the other sharpens delivery.

Six weeks or more: build from the ground up

Learn the model in FinanceFluency, refine phrasing with ChatGPT, then stress-test across full mocks. By the final week you should handle follow-ups cold, on video, without a script.

Bottom line: diagnose first, buy second. Choose the tool that targets your weakest link, not the one Reddit calls “magic.”

Privacy, ethics and compliance: read the small print before you click “Join meeting”

AI interview prep feels personal, but one misstep can cause a confidentiality breach or a policy violation. Four checkpoints keep you safe:

Treat every “secure” claim as marketing until you verify it. Check how long recordings stay on the servers, which subprocessors see the data, and whether you can delete everything (audio, text, screenshots) with one click. Superday, for example, discloses a 90-day audio-retention window. Follow employer instructions to the letter. If the recruiter bans outside help, that includes hidden overlays. “Undetectable” describes a covert overlay, not a permitted one. Proctoring tools or surprise screen-shares can expose live cues in seconds. Track regional law. New EU AI-Act transparency rules took effect on 2 August 2026, and the UK ICO is auditing recruitment AI for fairness. Be ready to explain how your prep tool handles disclosure and data retention. Keep material non-public information offline. No merger models, client names, or proprietary comps. Use anonymised case studies or public 10-K data instead.

Pass these four checks and the only thing you reveal in the interview is confidence.

For hiring managers: update the playbook before candidates do

Today’s applicants handle AI as comfortably as Excel. If your interview format never changes, you end up measuring recall instead of judgment. Three steps keep the signal sharp:

Publish a clear AI policy. Spell out whether prep tools are welcome, whether live copilots are banned, and how take-home models will be screened. Transparency turns policy into a trust signal. Redesign questions to test reasoning. Hand candidates an AI-generated DCF with the wrong WACC and ask them to diagnose the flaw. Change an input mid-call and see how they recalibrate. That moment tells you more than another “define beta” prompt. Protect applicant data. If you deploy automated scoring or voice bots, disclose it, allow appeals, and purge recordings once decisions close. Regulators from the UK ICO to the EU AI Office, and in the US, FINRA’s 2026 oversight report, now expect nothing less.

Conclusion

Adopt these shifts and you will filter for the skill that matters most in 2026: knowing when to rely on AI and when to challenge it.

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