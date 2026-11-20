When a company puts AI in front of its customers, the hardest questions are rarely about the model. They are about who makes the decision, what the AI actually knows about the customer, and whether anyone can check what it said afterwards. Trading is an unforgiving place to answer them, because a wrong answer can cost a customer money within minutes.

JAFX, an AI-native forex broker, built its assistant, JAFX AI, into its trading terminal and includes it in every client account. The design rests on three rules that would serve a bank, an insurer or a retailer just as well.

Rule one: the customer makes the decision that costs money

JAFX AI can draft a trade, complete with entry price, stop loss, target and a position size worked out from the risk the customer chooses. It cannot place it. The draft appears as a card, and nothing happens until the customer presses Confirm. If they press Dismiss, or nothing at all, no trade is made. A card left untouched expires after 10 minutes.

The card puts the downside first. A line headed “At risk if stopped” shows what the trade would lose if the stop is hit, both in money and as a percentage of the balance. Each draft also passes checks before the customer sees it. A stop loss placed on the wrong side of the current price gets rejected, and a draft with no stop at all is flagged as having an uncapped loss.

The same rule extends to outside software. When a customer connects an AI app such as Claude or ChatGPT to a live account through a JAFX sign-in, the app may read the account or propose trades for the customer to confirm. Trading without asking is for demo accounts with virtual money only.

Rule two: answer from the customer’s real data

A generic chatbot answers the question it is asked. A useful assistant answers it for this customer. JAFX AI looks at the client’s own balance, free margin, positions and trading history, along with live prices, the chart, the economic calendar and the news. It works from live data only, and does not invent prices or account figures.

Every answer ends with a “Sources” line listing what it consulted: the live quote, the open positions, the calendar. That small line does a lot of work. It lets the customer see whether the answer rests on their actual position or on general knowledge, and it makes errors easier to spot.

Grounding also means knowing the limits. JAFX AI stays on trading and declines anything else, from recipes to homework. And it is candid about its own reliability. Beneath the box where customers type, a standing notice calls it informational only, not financial advice, and adds: “It can make mistakes.”

Rule three: publish what the AI says

Most companies keep their AI’s output private. JAFX publishes its AI’s market commentary: the chart reads, the views on each major market, the briefings at each session open and every sharp-move alert. Each day’s output is archived publicly once the day is over, “kept unedited”.

That makes the record checkable, including the misses. Before New Zealand’s central bank held interest rates on 28 October, JAFX AI’s Market Pulse had mapped out a surprise hold, but rated it “low probability”. Some of the AI’s reads are simply wrong, and they stay in the archive beside the ones that held. The alerts carry the same discipline: each is tracked for four hours afterwards and tagged with what the price went on to do, under the note “Past alerts show what happened next, not what will happen.”

Beyond trading

The rules travel well. Wherever an AI sits next to a button that spends a customer’s money, the button should belong to the customer. Wherever an AI answers about someone’s account, it should read that account and say so. And wherever an AI’s output shapes decisions, publishing it is the surest way to keep it honest. How JAFX AI applies all three is set out tool by tool on the firm’s site.

JAFX (PTY) LTD is an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP No. 52058) regulated by the FSCA. Trading leveraged derivatives carries a high risk of losing money rapidly and is not suitable for everyone.

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