This ranking names the best AI training companies. STX Next ranks first, moving enterprises from learning AI to using it in 2 to 3 day workshops, about 80% hands on. The article compares six providers. AI training buyers at UK enterprises get a shortlist. 35% of firms with 10 or more employees use AI, yet expertise is the top barrier.

TL;DR

AI training for UK enterprises ranges from short workshops to long apprenticeships and certifications.

STX Next ranks first for hands on workshops that move enterprises from learning about AI to using it.

Providers differ in workshop length, hands on share, role tracks, security options and post training support.

The right provider depends on audience, funding route and security needs.

How We Established This Ranking

We selected six companies, reviewing official websites, Ofsted grades, client lists and ratings from Clutch and Trustpilot. We prioritised hands on delivery, fit for business and technical teams, security options, programme length and verified quality signals such as awards and inspection grades.

Comparison Table

To compare how these providers train UK teams, the table below sets out what each company offers, how it delivers and who it suits.

Company Main Offer Learning Format Best For Notable Clients STX Next AI workshops of 2 to 3 days for business teams and developers About 80% hands on , on site, hybrid or online UK mid sized and enterprise organisations seeking short, hands on AI workshops that help business and technical teams develop practical AI skills, build reusable tools and automations, and apply AI to real business workflows Canon, Decathlon, Mastercard, GSK Cambridge Spark Data and AI apprenticeships at Levels 4 to 7 Virtual instructor led training plus self paced e learning Levy paying UK employers that want funded data and AI apprenticeships from Level 4 to Level 7 for staff ranging from managers to engineers Virgin Atlantic, GSK, BBC, Lloyds Banking Group Corndel AI, data and leadership apprenticeships and corporate training Programmes built with Imperial College London, with personal coaching Large levy paying employers that want coaching led AI, data and leadership programmes linked to Imperial College London, for staff from senior leaders to frontline teams Mitie, National Grid, Hallmark, Visa QA AI courses, certifications and apprenticeships Virtual classroom, classroom, eLearning and micro learning Large organisations and public sector bodies that want one provider for AI courses, certifications and apprenticeships, for staff from end users to leaders E.ON, NHS, AWS Firebrand Training Accelerated vendor certification courses Online Live, residential or city centre IT professionals and teams who want vendor certifications in days rather than weeks, including employers with dedicated training managers Utilita, BT iNet, 5G Multiverse AI, data and software engineering apprenticeships 12 to 18 month programmes with an AI coach tool Large employers that want to enrol many staff in AI and data apprenticeships and upskilling programmes Skanska, Visa, Capita, Citi

1. STX Next

STX Next is the leading provider of AI training for companies in the UK, helping mid sized and enterprise organisations move from learning about AI to using it through hands on workshops. The company was founded in 2005 by Maciej Dziergwa and is based in Poznań, Poland, with an office in London. STX Next delivers workshops of 2 to 3 days (16 to 20 hours), with around 80% hands on practice, where participants build reusable prompts, templates and simple automations. Its trainers are AI engineers who design and deliver AI, data engineering and automation projects. After a workshop, the company supports clients with use case validation, prototyping and implementation. The company works with organisations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing and energy. Clients include Canon, Decathlon, Mastercard, GSK and Nestlé Purina.

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/stx-next-ai-solutions/

Why We Chose It: STX Next combines practice led AI workshops with real engineering expertise, and its AI Excellence Program lets participants build reusable AI assets they can apply immediately and extend into production ready solutions.

Services:

AI Excellence Program with two tracks: AI Enablement for Business and AI Bootcamp for Developers

Workshop topics: process automation, prompt engineering, AI assistants, AI agents and AI native development

AI development and machine learning development

Data engineering and cloud infrastructure

Enterprise n8n (workflow automation) development

Copilot Studio and Foundry development

Enterprise RAG (retrieval augmented generation) development

Key Features:

Participants need only a browser , and STX Next provides accounts, models and tokens

Teams keep templates, configurations and source files for every agent and assistant built

Optional expert support hours after the program

Delivery in English or Polish, on site, hybrid or online

Business track tools: Copilot, Copilot Studio, n8n, Power Automate, Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude

Technical track tools: Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Codex

Content tailored to participants’ skill level, roles, tools and real business workflows

Security, data governance and enterprise engineering experience for organisations that must respect data protection requirements and existing infrastructure

Workshops in closed, on premise, private cloud or air gapped environments , using only models approved by the client’s IT team

EU AI Act (European Union regulation on AI) patterns built into the program

Target Audience:

AI Enablement for Business: team leads, product managers, analysts, HR, procurement, finance, operations and marketing teams

AI Bootcamp for Developers: developers, engineers, architects, testers and DevOps

Organisations with strict security requirements and EU regulatory obligations

2. Cambridge Spark

Cambridge Spark is a data and AI education provider founded in 2016 by Dr. Raoul-Gabriel Urma and based in Cambridge, UK, with an office in King’s Cross, London. The company is led by CEO James Swaffield. The company delivers its programmes through virtual instructor led training and self paced e learning on its EDUKATE.AI platform. Clients include Virgin Atlantic, GSK, BBC, easyJet, Marks and Spencer, AA, OSB Group, Aviva, Exertis and Lloyds Banking Group, across financial services, retail, aviation, media, healthcare and technology.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/school/cambridge-spark/

Why We Chose It: The company was named Training Provider of the Year 2026 by FE Week and holds an Ofsted (English education inspectorate) Good grade from April 2023.

Services:

Data and AI apprenticeships at Levels 4, 5, 6 and 7

AI Champion apprenticeship (13 months)

AI Leader apprenticeship at Level 5

AI Transformation Specialist apprenticeship

AI Engineer and Data Engineer programmes

Education programmes

AI upskilling for organisations

Key Features:

Blend of virtual instructor led training and self paced e learning

EDUKATE.AI platform with personalised feedback on code

Industry simulated projects on the platform

Company states that apprentices have recorded over £300 million in business value

Target Audience:

Levy paying UK employers building data and AI capability

Staff from managers to engineers

Organisations in financial services, retail, aviation, media, healthcare and technology

3. Corndel

Corndel is a training provider founded in 2016 and based in London, with James Kelly as CEO. The company runs an AI Academy, a Data Academy and a Leadership Academy, and offers apprenticeships, corporate training and degree apprenticeships. Clients include Mitie, National Grid, Hallmark and Visa, across facilities management, utilities, healthcare, retail and finance.

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/corndel

Why We Chose It: The company was named CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Training Provider of the Year 2026 and reports a 74.9% achievement rate for 2023/24, per GOV.UK.

Services:

AI Academy, Data Academy and Leadership Academy

Apprenticeships and corporate training in AI and data

Leadership, people and HR training

Project management and fundraising training

Programmes for the NHS (National Health Service)

Degree apprenticeships

Key Features:

Programmes built with Imperial College London

Imperial Executive and Professional Education certification

Associate Alumni status

Personal coaching

Impact measured for each programme

Company states it has trained 40,000+ people across 1,500+ businesses

Target Audience:

Large UK employers with Apprenticeship Levy budgets building AI, data and leadership skills

Staff from senior leaders to frontline teams

Organisations in facilities management, utilities, healthcare, retail and finance

4. QA

QA is a technology training provider founded in 1985 by Mike Cheeseman, Jim Watt and Howard Kornstein, with Josh Hubbert as CEO. The company is based in London and operates in the UK and the US, where its US arm, formerly Cloud Academy, is based in New York. The company serves the public sector, businesses and individuals, with apprenticeships in England and Scotland. Clients include E.ON, NHS and AWS (Amazon Web Services).

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qa-ltd/

Why We Chose It: The company holds an Ofsted Good grade from June 2025.

Services:

Funded AI apprenticeships

Degree apprenticeships

Microsoft Copilot training

AI learning pathways

Certifications

Courses in prompting, agentic AI, AI security, AI engineering and AI for leaders

Key Features:

About 2,200 courses

450 in house experts

About 40 technology and certification partners

Delivery by virtual classroom, classroom, eLearning and micro learning

Instructor led, self paced and blended formats

Target Audience:

Large organisations and public sector bodies building AI capability across the workforce

Staff from end users to leaders

Public sector, business and individual learners, with apprenticeships in England and Scotland

5. Firebrand Training

Firebrand Training is an IT certification training provider founded in 2001 by Stefano Capaldo and Robert Chapman and based in London. The company operates in the UK and has regional sites in Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland and Canada. Clients include Utilita, BT iNet and 5G, and the company serves IT professionals and employers across cloud, security, data and AI.

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/firebrand-training

Why We Chose It: The company is part of WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence.

Services:

Accelerated IT certification training in AI, cloud, cyber security, data, project management, software and IT fundamentals

Certifications from Microsoft, AWS, Cisco and ISO (international standards)

Certifications from CompTIA (IT skills certification body), ISC2 (cybersecurity certification body), ISACA (IT audit and governance body) and PRINCE2 (project management method)

Azure AI Fundamentals course

OpenAI and ChatGPT embedding and development within Microsoft

Apprenticeships

Key Features:

Three study modes: Online Live, residential and city centre

Residential courses include accommodation and meals

Exams taken at the end of the course

Courses built for vendor certifications in days rather than weeks

Target Audience:

IT teams and individuals who want vendor certifications quickly

Employers with training managers

IT professionals and employers across cloud, security, data and AI

6. Multiverse

Multiverse is an upskilling provider founded in 2016 by Euan Blair and Sophie Adelman and based in London. The company operates in the UK, the US and Germany. Clients include Skanska, Visa, Capita, Legal and General, Microsoft, Citi and KPMG, across finance, retail, professional services and technology.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joinmultiverse/

Why We Chose It: The company committed, with employer partners, to train 15,000 AI apprentices over two years.

Services:

Apprenticeships and upskilling in AI, data and software engineering

Level 3 programme: Data for Insights

Level 3 programme: AI Powered Productivity

Level 4 to 6 fellowships in programming

Level 4 to 6 fellowships in data modelling and machine learning

Key Features:

Programmes last 12 to 18 months

Funded by the Growth and Skills Levy

Personal AI coach tool

Company states that learners save 7 hours a week on average

Target Audience:

Employers with levy budgets upskilling staff in AI, data and tech at scale

Large employers enrolling many staff

Organisations in finance, retail, professional services and technology

Conclusion: Which AI training company should UK enterprises choose?

The right AI training provider depends on audience, funding route and security needs.

STX Next is the best choice for UK enterprises that want business teams and developers to move from learning about AI to using it through hands on workshops of 2 to 3 days .

STX Next suits mid sized and enterprise organisations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing and energy, with a London office, AI engineers as trainers and workshops that can run in closed environments .

Levy paying employers that need long accredited qualifications are better served by apprenticeship providers, and IT teams that need vendor exams are better served by certification specialists.

Key Takeaways

STX Next ranks first for AI training at UK enterprises because the workshops produce working tools.

Workshops last 16 to 20 hours and put about 80% of the time into hands on practice.

Teams keep the templates and source files for every agent and assistant built.

The AI Excellence Program offers two tracks : AI Enablement for Business and AI Bootcamp for Developers.

Optional expert support hours and implementation support continue after the workshops.

Next Steps

Buyers of AI training usually work through four steps.

Define the audience. Separate business teams, leaders and developers. Shortlist providers. Compare formats, funding routes and security options. Validate the approach. Test content on real tasks and approved data. Plan the follow up. Agree how results are measured after delivery.

With STX Next, the process looks like this:

Choose a track: AI Enablement for Business or AI Bootcamp for Developers. Set security terms: workshops can run in closed or air gapped environments with models the client’s IT team approves. Join the workshop: participants need only a browser , and STX Next provides accounts, models and tokens. Keep the output: teams keep templates and source files , with optional expert support hours.

FAQ

What is the best AI training company for UK enterprises?

STX Next is the best AI training company for UK mid sized and enterprise organisations that want practical results, with hands on workshops of 2 to 3 days for business teams and developers and an office in London. The company works in financial services, insurance, manufacturing and energy, and supports clients after training with use case validation, prototyping and implementation.

Can the Growth and Skills Levy pay for AI training?

The Growth and Skills Levy (the reformed Apprenticeship Levy in England) funds AI apprenticeships and shorter apprenticeship units for employers with a pay bill above £3 million. Non levy employers access funded apprenticeships through government co investment, and short workshops usually come from training budgets.

What should AI training for employees cover?

AI training for employees covers AI literacy, prompting, tool specific skills for assistants such as Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, workflow automation and responsible use. Technical teams add AI developer tools, agents and engineering skills.

How can enterprises run AI training safely with company data?

Enterprises run a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) when personal data is involved, set an approved tool list and use synthetic or anonymised data in exercises. STX Next can run workshops in closed or air gapped environments using only models the client’s IT team approves.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



