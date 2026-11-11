What Is the Best AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling in 2026?

The best AI voice agent for outbound calling in 2026 depends on whether you want to run campaigns or build the system that runs them. Sales teams that want outbound AI calls on the same phone system, numbers, dialers and CRM as their human reps should start with CloudTalk AI Voice Agent, while engineering teams that want control of the voice stack should start with Retell AI or Vapi, with Bland AI for very high daily call volumes, ElevenLabs for voice quality and Synthflow for enterprise no-code builds. Eight platforms are reviewed below on published outbound features, pricing, compliance tooling and G2 ratings, with Twilio and PolyAI placed in context.

Outbound is a different job from answering calls. The agent has to dial lists at volume, survive carrier spam labeling, respect consent and Do Not Call rules, and stop at caps that most vendors set per plan. Those limits, not the voice quality in a demo, decide which platform works.

AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling: Comparison of Pricing, Features and Reviews (2026)

Prices are published list prices in USD. The platforms are ordered from least to most engineering required, which is an order of effort, not a ranking of quality.

Platform Best for Starting price Outbound campaign features Compliance and security G2 rating CloudTalk AI Voice Agent Sales teams that want AI and human reps on one phone system AI Specialist from $349/month (1,000 min); phone plans from $25/user/month AI Specialist outbound campaigns; Power Dialer and Parallel Dialer for reps; unlimited simultaneous calls SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI-DSS 4.4/5 (1,702+ reviews) Aloware HubSpot, Salesforce and Pipedrive sales teams in the US and Canada Seats from $30/user/month; AI calls from $0.10/min AloAi Voice Agent; Power Dialer; Form2Call; working hours and contact time zones per agent STIR/SHAKEN, A2P 10DLC, CNAM; DNC contacts blocked 4.1/5 (827 reviews) JustCall Teams that want rep dialers and a consent-first outbound AI agent Seats from $29/user/month (annual); AI Voice Agent on a minute commitment plus per-minute rate Outbound AI Voice Agent calls form-fill leads in under 60 seconds; auto, predictive and dynamic dialers SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022; GDPR DPA and HIPAA BAA available 4.3/5 (2,376 reviews) Synthflow Enterprise teams that want a no-code builder Annual enterprise agreement; no per-minute rate No-code builder; Campaigns; number pooling SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, HIPAA (self-attested), PCI DSS v4.0.1 4.5/5 (1,015 reviews) ElevenLabs Agents Teams where voice quality is the priority $0.08/min on every plan; plans from $6 to $990/month Campaigns with CSV lists, retries, callbacks and calling windows over Twilio or SIP TCPA guidance in docs; zero retention mode per agent 4.5/5 (1,155 reviews, whole company) Retell AI Engineering teams that want campaign tooling built in $0.07 to $0.31/min Batch Call, Dialer with retries, branded caller ID, verified numbers DNC and TCPA-litigator screening; SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR 4.8/5 (2,600+ reviews) Bland AI High daily call volume with plan-based caps Free plan at $0.14/min; Build $299/month; Scale $499/month Daily caps up to 5,000 on Scale; unlimited on Enterprise DNC screening; SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR Too few reviews to rate Vapi Developers who want to pick every component $0.05/min hosting plus provider costs Campaigns of up to 10,000 contacts with scheduled windows and per-campaign concurrency SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, PCI; HIPAA add-on at $2,000/month 4.5/5 (2 reviews)

Quick Picks: Best AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling by Team Type

CloudTalk AI Voice Agent: sales teams that want outbound AI calls on the same numbers, dialers and CRM sync as their reps.

sales teams that want outbound AI calls on the same numbers, dialers and CRM sync as their reps. Aloware: US and Canada sales teams living in HubSpot that want a dialer, texting and an AI voice agent in one subscription.

US and Canada sales teams living in HubSpot that want a dialer, texting and an AI voice agent in one subscription. JustCall: teams that want rep dialers and a consent-first outbound AI voice agent from one vendor.

teams that want rep dialers and a consent-first outbound AI voice agent from one vendor. Synthflow: enterprise teams that want a no-code builder and can commit to a contract.

enterprise teams that want a no-code builder and can commit to a contract. ElevenLabs Agents: teams that care most about how the agent sounds and already run Twilio or SIP.

teams that care most about how the agent sounds and already run Twilio or SIP. Retell AI: engineering teams that want batch calling, caller ID tools and DNC screening built into the platform.

engineering teams that want batch calling, caller ID tools and DNC screening built into the platform. Bland AI: teams running very high daily call volumes that can work within plan caps or buy Enterprise.

teams running very high daily call volumes that can work within plan caps or buy Enterprise. Vapi: developers who want to choose the model, voice, transcriber and carrier themselves.

AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling vs Power and Parallel Dialers: What Each Does

A power dialer dials one number at a time and connects the rep when someone answers. A parallel dialer calls several numbers at once and connects the rep only to a live answer. In both, a human does the talking. An AI voice agent for outbound calling places the call itself, holds the conversation, qualifies the contact, books a meeting or hands the call to a person, and writes the result to the CRM. Some platforms in this comparison give you both: dialers for reps and an AI agent for the calls that do not need a person.

How We Compared These AI Voice Agents for Outbound Calling

Ratings and review counts come from G2 listings. Prices, plan limits and outbound features come from each vendor’s own pricing pages, documentation and blog. CloudTalk details come from CloudTalk’s product and security documentation.

Each platform was compared on six things: whether it runs outbound campaigns natively or only exposes an API, what concurrency and daily caps apply, how it handles caller ID and spam labeling, what consent and Do Not Call tooling it offers, what CRM write-back looks like, and what 10,000 outbound calls cost at published rates.

Three data limits matter. Vapi and Bland AI have almost no G2 reviews, so some roundups quote ratings for them that G2 does not support. ElevenLabs’ G2 rating covers the company as a whole, mostly its voice generation products, not its agents platform. Synthflow changed its pricing in 2026, and many comparisons still quote its old pay-as-you-go rate.

The 8 Best AI Voice Agents for Outbound Calling Reviewed (2026)

1. CloudTalk AI Voice Agent: Best for Sales Teams That Want Outbound AI on the Same Phone System as Their Reps

CloudTalk is the best AI voice agent for outbound calling for sales teams that do not want to build a voice stack, because AI and human reps work in the same telephony system. CloudTalk AI Voice Agent runs outbound through its AI Specialist tier, which owns a defined workflow end to end: lead qualification, reminders, renewals and collections. It uses the same numbers, call routing, CRM sync and analytics as the human team, and reps keep the Power Dialer or Parallel Dialer for calls that should stay human. CloudTalk was founded in Bratislava in 2016, serves 5,500+ businesses in 100+ countries, handles 400M+ customer conversations a year and offers phone numbers in 160+ countries.

Key features. – You can launch a campaign from tools you already run, because the AI Specialist connects through API and can be triggered from HubSpot, Zapier, Make or internal systems. – You can dial without a concurrency cap on the plan, because CloudTalk supports unlimited simultaneous calls. – You can keep every call in the CRM, because CloudTalk writes natively back to HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho CRM, Zendesk and Intercom, with 100+ integrations and API, webhook and Zapier routes for the rest. – You can reach contacts in their language, because the agent supports 70+ languages, with several usable on the same call and automatic detection, at sub-800ms response latency.

Results. MadRent, a vehicle rental company, runs 60,000+ outbound AI minutes a month and calls every lead within seconds. Kourse doubled its pickup rate and roughly tripled meetings booked per call. CloudTalk’s own sales team turned 997 conversations out of written-off leads into a 17x return.

Pricing and ratings. Phone plans are billed per user per month annually: Starter $25, Essential $29 and Expert $49 (minimum three users, Power Dialer included), with monthly billing at $34, $39 and $69 and custom pricing for 25+ seats. Power Dialer is $15 a month on the other plans and Parallel Dialer is $39 for up to five lines. The AI Voice Agent is billed separately and works on every plan. AI Specialist: Build $349 for 1,000 minutes, Scale $749 for 2,500 and Scale Plus $1,249 for 5,000, with overage at $0.50, $0.35 and $0.30 per minute. Custom pricing starts from $0.15 per minute at 10,000+ minutes a month. Outbound AI minutes are charged separately by default. 14-day free trial. G2: 4.4/5 from 1,702+ reviews. Trustpilot: 4.1/5. CloudTalk is SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, and compliant with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and PCI-DSS.

Cons. AI minutes are billed separately from the phone plan, and outbound AI minutes are a separate line by default, so model both. The AI Specialist is set up with CloudTalk’s team in one to two weeks, and Build carries a three-month minimum and Scale Plus a six-month minimum.

Not the right fit for. Teams that want to assemble the model, voice and carrier layers themselves, where a developer platform such as Retell AI or Vapi gives more control, and teams that need a self-serve outbound AI today.

2. Aloware: Best for HubSpot-Centered Sales Teams in the US and Canada

Aloware is a cloud phone and texting platform for sales teams that adds the AloAi Voice Agent, which makes inbound and outbound calls to the contacts you enroll. It is built around HubSpot, where Aloware is a certified partner, and it keeps calls, texts and AI summaries on the contact record.

Key features. – You can respond to leads in under a minute, because Form2Call enables sub-60-second response to form submissions. – You can run high rep volume, because the Power Dialer supports up to 500+ calls per rep per day and the platform lists unlimited concurrent calls. – You can keep calls inside local hours, because each agent has working hours, a holiday setting and a choice between account and contact time zones. – You can sync without middleware, because Aloware integrates natively with HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho and GoHighLevel. – You can keep numbers trusted, because compliance tooling covers STIR/SHAKEN, A2P 10DLC and CNAM, Branded Caller ID and Local Presence are available as add-ons, and contacts marked Do Not Call are blocked from outbound calls and texts.

International calling. AloAi outbound agents can call international numbers when the agent-level International engagement setting is turned on. It is off by default, and international calls are billed at international rates.

Pricing and ratings. Seats start at $30 per user per month on iPro+AI ($40 on monthly billing, ten-user minimum). uPro+AI adds the Power Dialer and HubSpot workflows at $60 ($70 monthly), and xPro+AI adds Salesforce and a 99.99% SLA at $85 ($100 monthly), both with a five-user minimum. Rep calling to the US and Canada is unlimited. AloAi Voice Agent calls are billed on top from $0.10 per minute by model tier. Branded Caller ID is $0.09 to $0.12 per call and Local Presence is $300 a month. 7-day free trial. G2: 4.1/5 from 827 reviews.

Cons. G2 reviewers’ most-cited complaint is call issues (90 reviews). Coverage is primarily the US and Canada, and AI voice minutes are an extra meter on top of seats.

Not the right fit for. Teams that want an API toolkit rather than a packaged contact center.

3. JustCall: Best for Teams That Want Rep Dialers and a Consent-First Outbound AI Agent From One Vendor

JustCall is a cloud phone, SMS and WhatsApp platform with a strong dialer layer: auto, predictive and dynamic dialers, plus answering machine detection and local presence. Its Outbound AI Voice Agent is a separate product built for speed-to-lead and follow-up calls to contacts who have already agreed to be called.

Key features. – You can call new leads within a minute, because the outbound agent starts a call when a form is submitted, an opportunity moves or a customer goes inactive. – You can keep calls consented, because every call trigger carries consent, time-of-day and Do Not Call checks, and JustCall states the agent is for compliant use cases, not cold or purchased lists. – You can act during the call, because the agent can transfer to a rep, book into Google Calendar or Outlook, send SMS follow-ups and assign disposition codes. – You can log every outcome, because calls sync to HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and Zapier. – You can scale rep dialing alongside it, because the Sales Dialer offers auto, predictive and dynamic modes.

Pricing and ratings. Seats start at $29 per user per month on annual billing with a two-licence minimum. The AI Voice Agent is priced as a minute-based commitment plus a per-minute rate set per account, and JustCall says it handles hundreds of simultaneous calls. 14 days of JustCall AI are free. G2: 4.3/5 from 2,376 reviews. JustCall is SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001:2022 certified and offers a GDPR data processing addendum and a HIPAA business associate agreement.

Cons. Outbound AI calling is switched on by JustCall’s customer success or support team rather than self-serve, and the voice agent API requires a consent flag that must be true only with documented consent.

Not the right fit for. Teams that want to call cold or purchased lists with AI, which JustCall does not allow on its platform.

4. Synthflow: Best for Enterprise Teams That Want a No-Code Builder

Synthflow is a no-code platform for building voice agents that handle inbound and outbound calls. Its G2 listing describes agents with sub-500ms latency in 30+ languages, and its Trust Center lists SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, HIPAA (self-attested) and PCI DSS v4.0.1. Its pricing changed in 2026, and this is the point most roundups miss.

Key features. – You can build without code, because a visual builder designs the conversation flow. – You can work a long list without hitting limits, because Campaigns dial within your concurrency limit and can reserve capacity for inbound calls. – You can spread calls across numbers, because Synthflow supports number pooling. – You can connect your CRM, because Synthflow integrates with HubSpot and Salesforce. – You can transfer to a rep, because cold transfers use SIP REFER and warm transfers start a new outbound call that counts against the call-attempt rate.

Pricing and ratings. Synthflow uses custom annual enterprise agreements scoped to call volume, concurrency, telephony, integrations, security requirements and launch support. There is no free plan or trial and no rate by the minute, and the $0.09 per minute voice engine rate that many comparisons still quote is not part of current pricing. G2: 4.5/5 from 1,015 reviews.

Cons. Concurrency and the call-attempt rate are agreed per contract rather than self-serve, and there is no free plan or trial. G2 reviewers flag missing features (38 reviews).

Not the right fit for. Small teams and anyone who wants to start on a card and pay per minute.

5. ElevenLabs Agents: Best When How the Agent Sounds Is the Priority

ElevenLabs Agents is the conversational platform from the company known for realistic synthetic voices. You choose a language model or bring your own, add tools and function calls, and run outbound through Campaigns, which replaced batch calling.

Key features. – You can run a list as one campaign, because Campaigns takes a CSV or API list with up to five phone numbers per recipient. – You can bound persistence, because retries, callbacks and redirects are capped, and attempts per recipient default to six and can be set up to 30. – You can keep calls inside permitted hours, because calling windows are set by weekday in a chosen time zone, with one time zone per campaign. – You can stop on request, because campaigns act on the callback, redirect and do-not-call signals the agent records. – You can use your own carrier, because campaigns run on numbers connected through the native Twilio integration or SIP trunking.

Campaign controls. Campaign calls count toward workspace and agent concurrency. By default a campaign uses the lower of 50% of workspace concurrency or 70% of the agent’s concurrency, with an optional lower cap per campaign. The 30-attempt ceiling is per recipient, not a daily platform limit.

Pricing and ratings. Every call minute is $0.08 on every plan. Plans run Free (15 minutes, 4 concurrent calls), Starter $6 (75 minutes, 6), Creator $22 (275 minutes, 10), Pro $99 (1,238 minutes, 20), Scale $299 (3,738 minutes, 30) and Business $990 (12,375 minutes, 40), plus $0.16 per minute for burst traffic. The language model and your carrier are billed on top. G2: 4.5/5 from 1,155 reviews, which covers the company overall and mostly its voice generation products.

Cons. ElevenLabs is not a carrier, so outbound needs Twilio or a SIP trunk. Concurrency is capped by plan, Campaigns are not available to workspaces or agents using Zero Retention Mode, and ElevenLabs’ documentation places outbound compliance with you.

Not the right fit for. Teams that want a dialer, local presence and CRM-native workflows included, and teams without a carrier relationship.

6. Retell AI: Best for Engineering Teams That Want Outbound Campaign Tooling Built In

Retell AI is a developer platform with more outbound tooling built in than the other API-first platforms here. Batch Call runs lists from the dashboard or API, and its Dialer calls and texts a contact list, retries on a schedule, screens for Do Not Call and tracks conversions per contact.

Key features. – You can protect against complaints, because the Dialer screens contacts against federal and state Do Not Call registries, known TCPA litigators and line type before dialing. – You can improve answer rates, because branded caller ID shows your business name and verified phone numbers register the number with carriers. – You can control pacing, because each campaign has its own concurrency and calls-per-second cap, with local presence dialing and caller ID rotation. – You can write to your stack, because Retell connects to Twilio, Vonage, HubSpot, Make, n8n and GoHighLevel and fires webhooks on call events.

Pricing and ratings. Pay-as-you-go from $0.07 to $0.31 per minute depending on voice engine, language model and telephony, with no platform fee, $10 in free credits and 20 free concurrent calls. Extra concurrency is $8 per line per month. Outbound adds $0.005 per dial for batch calls, $0.10 per outbound call for branded caller ID and $10 per month per verified number plus a $10 setup fee. Retell lists SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR on every plan and cites about 600ms latency. G2: 4.8/5 from 2,600+ reviews.

Cons. G2 reviewers flag integration problems (49 reviews), complexity (40) and limited language support (40). Branded caller ID and verified numbers are US-only, and verified numbers take one to two weeks to approve.

Not the right fit for. Sales teams without engineers, and teams that want a dialer and CRM in one product.

7. Bland AI: Best for Very High Daily Call Volume Within Plan Caps

Bland AI is a developer-first voice API built around outbound volume. Its Pathways builder handles branching conversation logic, and its plans differ mainly in the caps they set.

Key features. – You can scale by plan, because caps rise from 100 calls a day on Start to 2,000 on Build and 5,000 on Scale, and Enterprise is unlimited. – You can run many calls at once, because concurrency is 10, 50 and 100 across the self-serve plans and 500+ on Enterprise. – You can screen your lists, because Bland screens outbound calls against federal and state Do Not Call lists through Blacklist Alliance. – You can bring your own carrier, because Bland supports your own Twilio, which waives transfer fees.

Pricing and ratings. Start is free at $0.14 per minute, Build is $299 a month at $0.12 and Scale is $499 a month at $0.11. Transfer time on Bland numbers is $0.05, $0.04 and $0.03 per minute, and short or unconnected outbound attempts carry a $0.015 charge. Bland lists SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PCI DSS and GDPR. G2 has too few reviews to publish a rating summary.

Cons. Setup needs engineering involvement. Hourly caps of 100 on Start and 1,000 on Build and Scale limit burst campaigns, and Bland’s own blog states that cold calling with AI voices is restricted under U.S. rules, so use it for consented contacts.

Not the right fit for. Non-technical teams, and teams that need review evidence before buying.

8. Vapi: Best for Developers Who Want to Choose Every Component

Vapi is an orchestration layer. It charges a hosting fee and passes the transcriber, model, voice and carrier costs through at provider rates, so you choose each part of the stack.

Key features. – You can swap any component, because Vapi lets you pick the transcriber, language model and voice provider, with provider costs passed through at cost. – You can run a list as a campaign, because campaigns call up to 10,000 contacts from a CSV with a scheduled calling window, personalization variables and a pick-up rate report. The Dashboard can schedule a run up to seven days ahead. – You can set pacing, because each campaign has its own max concurrency within your subscription’s call lines. – You can handle voicemail, because campaign assistants use the voicemail tool or automatic voicemail detection, with an optional pre-dial eligibility check. – You can use any carrier, because outbound runs on numbers you import from Twilio, Telnyx or Vonage, and every plan includes unlimited agents.

Pricing and ratings. Hosting is $0.05 per minute. With no package you get 4 concurrent lines, the $29 Core package raises that to 10 lines, and extra lines are $10 each per month. Using the component ranges on Vapi’s calculator (transcriber about $0.0095 to $0.0099, model $0.0077 to $0.0452, voice $0.0146 to $0.0238 per minute) and Twilio’s $0.014 outbound rate, a realistic all-in cost is about $0.10 to $0.14 per minute. Vapi documents SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and PCI compliance, and HIPAA with a Business Associate Agreement is a $2,000 monthly add-on. G2: 4.5/5 from 2 reviews, too few to rely on.

Cons. A campaign runs once, and its caller, contacts and schedule are fixed when it is created. Vapi Free Numbers are not supported for campaigns, so outbound always needs an imported number and a carrier invoice on top, and the headline rate is the smallest part of the bill.

Not the right fit for. Sales teams without developers, and anyone who wants one invoice.

Where Twilio and PolyAI Fit in AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling

Twilio is the carrier layer under several platforms above rather than an outbound AI agent on its own. Outbound US calls cost $0.014 per minute and a local number is $1.15 a month, and ConversationRelay, its integration for connecting an AI agent, is listed at $0.07 per minute. Retell AI, ElevenLabs, Vapi and Bland all connect to Twilio numbers. G2: 4.1/5 from 504 reviews.

PolyAI builds voice assistants for large contact centers, and its public materials center on inbound service calls such as authentication, billing, routing and booking. Usage is billed per minute, and the price includes support, maintenance and a 99.9% SLA on phone lines. G2: 5.0/5 from 12 reviews, a small sample.

AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling Campaigns: Concurrency, Daily Caps and Dialing Limits Compared

Platform Concurrent calls Campaign limits and pacing Outbound-specific fees CloudTalk AI Voice Agent Unlimited simultaneous calls Power Dialer and Parallel Dialer (up to 5 lines) for reps; AI Specialist campaigns triggered from your CRM or automation tools Outbound AI minutes charged separately by default Aloware Unlimited concurrent calls on the platform Working hours, holidays and contact time zone set per agent AI calls from $0.10/min; Branded Caller ID $0.09 to $0.12 per call JustCall Hundreds of simultaneous calls, per JustCall Pacing, time windows and daily volumes configurable Minute commitment plus per-minute rate Synthflow Concurrency agreed per contract Call-attempt rate agreed per contract; Campaigns dial within the concurrency limit Annual agreement, no per-minute rate ElevenLabs Agents 4, 6, 10, 20, 30 and 40 by plan; campaigns default to the lower of 50% of workspace or 70% of agent concurrency Calling windows by weekday; attempts per recipient default to 6, up to 30 $0.16/min burst pricing Retell AI 20 free, $8 per extra line Concurrency and calls-per-second cap set per campaign $0.005 per dial; $0.10 per branded call Bland AI 10, 50, 100; 500+ on Enterprise 100, 2,000, 5,000 calls a day and 100, 1,000, 1,000 an hour; unlimited on Enterprise $0.015 on short or unconnected attempts Vapi 4 with no package; 10 on Core; $10 per extra line Up to 10,000 contacts per campaign; scheduled window; max concurrency per campaign Carrier invoice on imported numbers

AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling Compliance: TCPA, Consent and Do Not Call

This section is general information, not legal advice. In 2024 the FCC ruled that AI-generated voices count as an artificial voice under the TCPA, so an AI outbound call needs the called party’s prior express consent, and a telemarketing call needs that consent in writing. Statutory damages run $500 to $1,500 per call, which is why compliance configuration matters more on outbound than on inbound.

Consent is your responsibility on every platform here. What differs is how much the tooling screens for you. Retell AI screens contacts against federal and state Do Not Call registries, TCPA litigators and line type before a campaign dials. Bland screens calls through Blacklist Alliance and states on its own blog that AI cold calling is restricted. Aloware blocks contacts marked Do Not Call from outbound calls and texts, and JustCall builds consent, time-of-day and Do Not Call checks into each outbound trigger. ElevenLabs reminds you of TCPA duties in its campaigns docs, and Vapi publishes TCPA consent guidelines. For caller trust, Retell offers verified numbers and branded caller ID, and Aloware lists STIR/SHAKEN, A2P 10DLC and CNAM tooling. CloudTalk lists SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and PCI-DSS compliance.

In practice, AI outbound works for contacts who have agreed to be called: existing customers, opted-in leads, reminders and renewals. Keep your consent records and Do Not Call lists in the CRM, disclose that the caller is an AI at the start of the call, and start each new number at low volume before scaling.

AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling Pricing: What 10,000 Outbound Calls Really Cost

The example assumes 10,000 dials a month, 30% connected, three minutes per connected call: 9,000 connected minutes and 7,000 unconnected attempts. It uses only published rates.

Platform Published-rate math Monthly platform cost Retell AI 9,000 min at $0.07 to $0.31, plus 10,000 dials at $0.005 $680 to $2,840 (branded caller ID adds $0.10 per call) Bland AI (Build) $299, plus 9,000 min at $0.12, plus 7,000 attempts at $0.015 $1,484 Vapi (Core) $29, plus 9,000 min at about $0.10 to $0.14 all-in $891 to $1,315 before carrier surcharges ElevenLabs Agents 9,000 min at $0.08 $720 plus language model and carrier Aloware 9,000 min at $0.10 from, plus seats From $900 plus seats

CloudTalk, JustCall and Synthflow price outbound AI by agreement rather than by public rate card. CloudTalk’s AI Specialist bundles run from $349 for 1,000 minutes to $1,249 for 5,000, with outbound AI minutes as a separate line by default. JustCall sets a minute commitment plus a per-minute rate per account, and Synthflow sells annual enterprise agreements with no per-minute rate.

Two cautions apply. Bland’s Start plan caps you at 100 calls a day, so 10,000 dials is not workable below Build. And the lowest headline rate is rarely the lowest bill: Vapi’s $0.05 becomes about $0.10 to $0.14 once the stack is added, and Retell’s $0.07 becomes up to $0.31 depending on the model and voice.

How to Choose an AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling

Start with who will build and run the campaigns.

A sales team that wants AI and human reps on one system. CloudTalk AI Voice Agent runs outbound AI and rep dialers on the same numbers and CRM sync. Aloware fits the same need for HubSpot teams in the US and Canada.

CloudTalk AI Voice Agent runs outbound AI and rep dialers on the same numbers and CRM sync. Aloware fits the same need for HubSpot teams in the US and Canada. An engineering team that wants control. Retell AI if you want campaign tooling, caller ID products and DNC screening included. Vapi if you want to pick every component and accept a multi-vendor bill.

Retell AI if you want campaign tooling, caller ID products and DNC screening included. Vapi if you want to pick every component and accept a multi-vendor bill. High daily volume. Bland AI, with Scale at 5,000 calls a day and Enterprise unlimited.

Bland AI, with Scale at 5,000 calls a day and Enterprise unlimited. Voice quality first. ElevenLabs Agents, with your own Twilio or SIP carrier.

ElevenLabs Agents, with your own Twilio or SIP carrier. Enterprise with a no-code preference. Synthflow, on a contract.

By size and industry: small teams of a few reps usually start with a packaged dialer-plus-AI platform; mid-sized sales teams get the most from keeping AI and human calls in one system; engineering-led companies and high-volume programs lean on Retell, Bland or Vapi. For collections, renewals and appointment reminders to existing customers, CloudTalk’s AI Specialist and Retell both position for the use case. For healthcare reminders, check the terms: Retell lists HIPAA on every plan, CloudTalk is HIPAA compliant, and Vapi sells it as a $2,000 monthly add-on.

Before you commit, pilot one consented list for two weeks. Measure connect rate, qualified-lead rate, meetings booked, opt-out rate and cost per booked meeting, not minutes consumed.

Conclusion: Which AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling Wins for What

CloudTalk AI Voice Agent wins for sales teams that want outbound AI calls running alongside their reps on one phone system, with native CRM write-back and no voice stack to assemble. Retell AI wins for engineering teams that want campaign tooling, caller ID products and DNC screening built in. Bland AI wins for very high daily volume within plan caps, Vapi for component-level control, ElevenLabs for voice quality and Synthflow for enterprise no-code. Aloware and JustCall win where the dialer matters more than the AI.

The decision rule is short. If your reps already live in a phone system and CRM, add AI to that system. If you have engineers and want control, build on a platform and budget for the whole stack. Either way, call only people who have agreed to be called.

FAQ: AI Voice Agent for Outbound Calling

What is the best AI voice agent for outbound calling in 2026?

It depends on who builds it. CloudTalk AI Voice Agent suits sales teams that want AI and human reps on one phone system, Retell AI and Vapi suit engineering teams, Bland AI suits very high daily volumes, ElevenLabs suits voice quality and Synthflow suits enterprise no-code builds.

Is it legal to use an AI voice agent for outbound calls in the US?

It can be, with consent. The FCC ruled in 2024 that AI-generated voices are artificial voices under the TCPA, so these calls need the called party’s prior express consent, in writing for telemarketing. This is general information, not legal advice, so have counsel review your consent process.

How many outbound calls can an AI voice agent make at the same time?

It depends on the platform and plan. CloudTalk lists unlimited simultaneous calls, JustCall cites hundreds, Retell AI includes 20 free concurrent calls, Bland AI allows 10, 50 or 100 by plan and 500+ on Enterprise, ElevenLabs allows 4 to 40 by plan, Vapi allows 4 with no package or 10 on Core, and Synthflow agrees concurrency per contract.

How much does an AI voice agent for outbound calling cost per minute?

Published rates start at $0.05 per minute for Vapi’s hosting alone, $0.07 to $0.31 for Retell AI, $0.08 for ElevenLabs and from $0.10 for Aloware’s AloAi Voice Agent. Realistic all-in rates for the developer platforms land between about $0.10 and $0.31 per minute, while CloudTalk, JustCall and Synthflow price outbound AI by agreement.

Can an AI voice agent qualify a lead and book a meeting on an outbound call?

Yes. The agent asks your qualification questions, checks the answers against your criteria and books a meeting during the call, then writes the outcome to the CRM. Check that the platform writes structured fields to the record, not just a transcript.

Do I need a developer to run outbound AI calls?

For Retell AI, Bland AI, Vapi and ElevenLabs, usually yes. CloudTalk, Aloware and JustCall are packaged platforms that a sales operations team can run, although CloudTalk’s AI Specialist is set up with CloudTalk’s team and JustCall’s customer success team switches on outbound AI calling. Synthflow offers a no-code builder under an enterprise contract.

How do I keep outbound AI calls from being marked as spam?

Use a verified number, show a branded caller ID where the platform offers it, keep call volume on a new number low and ramp up gradually, and screen against Do Not Call lists. Retell AI sells verified numbers and branded caller ID, and Aloware lists STIR/SHAKEN tooling.

How is an AI voice agent different from a power or parallel dialer?

A dialer automates dialing for a human rep, who still does the talking. An AI voice agent places the call and has the conversation itself. Several platforms here offer both, so reps keep the dialer for high-value calls while the AI handles reminders, qualification and follow-up.