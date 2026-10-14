Law firms have spent years modernizing the technology within their own offices. The continued digitalization of court systems is now bringing the external side of litigation into the same conversation, Robert Stallmann observes. For legal practices, that development raises practical questions about how documents, deadlines and case information should move between internal platforms and judicial systems.

This interface defines the area in which Armarium operates. Led by Stallmann as Co-Founder, the Dutch legal software provider supports case administration, deadline monitoring, court-journal updates and digital document exchange. Stallmann says the company has spent years studying how court procedures translate into the daily workflows of international practices and specialist litigation firms.

The company’s direction grew from Stallmann’s introduction to civil-litigation administration approximately 25 years ago. He recalls meeting a Rotterdam lawyer who handled the procedural work associated with around 500 cases each week. Stallmann began assisting from the lawyer’s office, attending court sessions and carrying boxes of paper filings. “I saw the process from the people doing the work every day,” he says. “That experience helped me understand why procedural knowledge matters when software is being designed for legal practice.”

When Dutch court digitalization returned to the industry conversation in 2015, Stallmann says he found a technical partner and began developing the platform that became Armarium. The company now provides software for law firms to administer cases, monitor procedural deadlines, review court-journal updates and exchange documents in digital proceedings. According to Stallmann, its purpose is to bring court-related information into a structured environment that can connect with a firm’s established working systems.

Court digitalization is developing at different rates across Europe, Stallmann observes, with each jurisdiction following its own procedures and technical arrangements. He says that variation encouraged Armarium to build its knowledge around the requirements of Dutch civil litigation and the working practices of local law firms. From his perspective, legal software in this area depends on close attention to court rules, document-exchange methods and the responsibilities assigned to legal professionals. He believes that experience may also inform how the company evaluates developments in other jurisdictions.

In the Netherlands, the Aansluitpunt Rechtspraak, which may be translated as the Judiciary Connection Point, or API, links court systems with the office software used by participating legal organizations. Its official service description explains that professionals can use the connection to exchange case data and documents from within their existing working environment. Armarium is listed as one of the software providers connected to the service. Stallmann says participating in its development required close coordination among technology teams, legal professionals and court personnel.

That connection shapes how Armarium presents its Digital Case File, Stallmann explains. The software is designed to help participating firms send and receive documents while retaining them within the firm’s case-management environment. It also provides a view of the material exchanged with the court. “Law firms regularly ask whether their internal file contains everything relevant to the matter,” he says. “A connected digital process can give the team a clearer basis for checking what was submitted, what was received and what still requires attention.”

In Stallmann’s experience, international practices, national firms and smaller litigation specialists approach technology and procedural administration in different ways. He says Armarium’s work with firms of varying sizes has helped its team understand a range of implementation considerations. Decisions about digital court connections, he suggests, should reflect each firm’s systems, caseload and allocation of responsibilities.

The planned October 12 expansion represents another stage in the gradual development of digital litigation in the Netherlands, in Stallmann’s assessment. He expects firms to observe how the process fits their current responsibilities before considering further operational changes. “Digital litigation will develop through the experiences of courts, lawyers and legal support teams,” Stallmann says. “Our role is to listen carefully, interpret the procedural requirements and adjust our software as those working practices evolve.”

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