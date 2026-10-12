A fluent AI answer can conceal weaknesses in its sources. Editorial and scientific review address problems that a faster response cannot solve.

Generative AI has shortened the distance between a question and a plausible answer. The example of Ruwiki, a digital encyclopedia that offers AI-generated responses, brings the less visible work into focus. Source material has to be maintained, specialist claims assessed and context preserved when a long article becomes a short explanation.

That work matters in education. People often ask for an explanation because they are unfamiliar with a subject and cannot easily spot a convincing error. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology identifies confidently presented false information as a risk of generative AI. It also cautions that a citation supplied with an answer may fail to support the claim it appears to verify.

Businesses face a related problem when they connect AI assistants to internal documents. A model can accurately summarise a policy that employees should no longer use. Improving the wording of its answer will not update that policy. Reliability begins with the information available to the system and the people responsible for maintaining it.

A reliable response starts with its source

Finding relevant material is only the first step. Its claims must be supported, its currency considered and its qualifications preserved. When a long article becomes a short answer, a condition essential to its meaning can disappear. The response may then mislead readers even if the article itself was sound.

These points in the process call for different skills. AI can search and work through large amounts of material quickly. An editor can examine evidence, context and wording. A subject specialist can assess a claim in a field such as physics or history. Each role addresses a different source of error. Calling the entire process “AI fact-checking” conceals the decisions that people still need to make.

Ruwiki offers an example of this division of work. Ruwiki combines AI-assisted updates, editorial quality control and reviews by research institutions, helping to preserve human experience and knowledge.

The distinction between these roles matters to leaders building AI services. Saying that a person reviews content reveals little on its own. The reviewer needs access to the relevant evidence, the expertise to judge it and a clear way to request a correction. Without those conditions, human involvement can become a step in a workflow rather than an effective check.

Scientific review has a defined scope

The Russian Academy of Sciences announced an agreement with Ruwiki under which its scientists and subject specialists would participate in reviewing encyclopedia articles. The agreement establishes a role for scientific expertise in assessing content. It does not mean that every entry on the platform, or every AI-generated answer, has undergone academy review.

Ruwiki says its short AI answers are based on encyclopedia material. That relationship leaves two questions to examine separately. Is the article accurate and current? Does the short answer represent it faithfully? A review of source material cannot automatically stand in for an assessment of every response drawn from it.

Scientific review also applies to particular material at a particular point in time. New evidence may later change what an article should say. An AI summary can omit context from an otherwise reliable source. An organisation therefore needs to maintain its content and respond to errors after publication, as well as review material before it goes live.

Public information about Ruwiki does not document the complete path of an individual update. It does not specify exactly what an automated tool flags, which sources an editor consults or how a particular change is approved. A detailed account would require a verifiable example from the project. Without one, a hypothetical update should not be presented as a reported case.

Keeping knowledge current is an ongoing job

For an organisation deploying an AI assistant, source maintenance is an operational responsibility. Someone has to approve the documents the system uses and replace old versions when a policy changes. When a user disputes an answer, someone must trace it to its source and decide whether the document, the response or both need correction.

A fast interface cannot resolve unclear ownership of information. Nor can human review help much if reviewers cannot inspect evidence or act on a problem. The useful question is what a person is able and expected to check, rather than whether a person appears somewhere in the process.

Readers have a role as well. UNESCO’s guidance on generative AI in education and research calls for a human-centred approach to evaluating and using these tools. Information literacy now includes following an answer back to its source, checking whether that source is current and recognising when a specialist’s judgement may be needed.

Ruwiki CEO Vladimir Medeyko raised the underlying concern. He asked how people could tell whether an AI system had invented facts or been trained on unreliable data. His question directs attention to the provenance of information, which an answer’s confident wording cannot establish.

The Ruwiki example brings a wider issue into focus. As answers become faster to produce, maintaining the knowledge behind them remains the work of people and institutions. Trust depends on the quality of sources, the scope of review and the ability to correct errors after publication.