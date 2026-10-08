Every enterprise is now an AI company, whether the security team realizes it or not. Large language models are moving from pilots into production, and autonomous AI agents are being handed access to sensitive internal systems.

The OWASP Gen AI Security Project named prompt injection the top LLM security concern in its 2025 Top 10.

The risk is simple and serious: user prompts can alter an LLM’s behavior, expose sensitive data, or execute arbitrary commands in connected systems. When that LLM controls an agent that can send emails, query databases, or move money, the stakes climb fast.

AI firewalls are the direct response. Not because security teams suddenly care about AI, but because agents now do real work.

How We Evaluated: Our Methodology for Ranking AI Firewall Software

These five criteria reflect what matters most to security and platform engineering teams in 2026:

Prompt Injection & Jailbreak Defense : Coverage of direct, indirect, and multi-turn attacks, plus OWASP Top 10 alignment. Data Privacy & PII Protection : Detection and redaction of sensitive data in prompts, responses, and RAG retrievals. Real-Time Policy Enforcement & Latency : Inline performance, policy granularity, and auditing. Regulatory Compliance Readiness : Pre-built templates for EU AI Act, ISO 42001, GDPR, or NIST AI RMF. Enterprise Deployment Maturity : Deployment flexibility, integration, and verified user signals.

The evaluation focused on tools purpose-built for production LLM workloads and autonomous agents. Generic web application firewalls retrofitted for AI traffic did not make the cut.

1. NeuralTrust : The Generative Application Firewall Powering Agentic AI Security

NeuralTrust delivers a Generative Application Firewall that inspects every interaction across AI agents and LLM pipelines in real time. The company is headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in London.

NeuralTrust is officially backed by the European Union, offering full alignment with the EU AI Act, AI Pact, and GDPR. The company also holds ISO 27001 certification.

The four core products on offer (TrustGuard, TrustGate, TrustLens, & TrustTest) handle prompt injection, PII leakage, tool-call validation, and MCP vulnerability scanning.

Activating deep contextual scrubbing like PromptGuard and heavy PII redaction maintains a sub-100ms p95 latency to prevent production bottlenecks, while the baseline gateway architecture boasts an impressive sub-10 ms latency.

The company earned Product Leader and Innovation Leader recognition in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense, citing sub-10ms GPU-accelerated latency, coverage of 100+ injection types, and a built-in DLP engine recognizing 40+ sensitive data types.

Gartner also named NeuralTrust a Representative Vendor in its 2025 Market Guide for AI Gateways and the 2026 Market Guide for Guardian Agents.

Key capabilities include:

Inspects prompts, responses, and tool calls across five security layers: Network, Access, Syntactic, Semantic, and Context. It blocks more than 100 prompt injection techniques, including the Echo Chamber Attack, a jailbreak that achieved success rates above 90% in half of the evaluated harm categories across models such as GPT-4o and Gemini 2.5 Flash.

Built-in DLP engine recognizes 40+ sensitive data types, enforces RBAC at the agent layer, and integrates with Microsoft Purview, Netskope, and Google Cloud DLP.

Full alignment with EU AI Act, AI Office Pact, ISO 27001, and GDPR, including automatic event logging.

Customers include AirEuropa, ABANCA, Iberia, and Banc Sabadell; 92% report annual revenues above $1B, and 80% are based in Europe. In Q1 2026, NeuralTrust doubled its full-year 2025 ARR, according to its $20 million seed round announcement.

Best for: Enterprises deploying autonomous AI agents with high-stakes access to internal systems, requiring EU AI Act compliance and minimal latency.

Less ideal if: Your AI use is limited to simple, internal-facing chatbots with no multi-agent workflows or real-time compliance mandates.

NeuralTrust’s purpose-built GAF and European regulatory pedigree make it the strongest all-around choice for agentic AI security in 2026. The $20 million seed round in June 2026 underscores the market momentum behind a platform securing some of Europe’s largest enterprises.

2. Cloudflare AI Security for Apps: Effortless Inline Protection

Cloudflare’s AI Security for Apps, formerly Firewall for AI, protects user-facing LLM applications without additional infrastructure. Built directly into Cloudflare’s WAF, it automatically discovers LLM endpoints and enforces policies against the primary runtime threats outlined in the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications, such as prompt injection and data disclosure.

For organizations already on Cloudflare’s global network, integration overhead is close to zero.

Key capabilities include:

Uses Named Entity Recognition via Presidio to detect contextual PII beyond regex patterns, including partial credit card numbers referenced conversationally.

Provides automatic LLM endpoint discovery, prompt injection detection, and content moderation through Cloudflare’s familiar dashboard.

Integrates with Cloudflare’s broader security portfolio, including API Shield, Bot Management, and DDoS protection.

Best for: Organizations already running Cloudflare for web security that need fast LLM protection without new software or gateways.

Less ideal if: You require on-premises deployment, deep agent-specific guardrails, or extensive EU AI Act audit templates.

Cloudflare’s AI Security for Apps delivers the fastest time-to-protection for existing customers. Prompt injection and PII detection turn on with a few clicks. For multi-cloud environments needing advanced agent governance, a purpose-built agentic platform may fit better.

3. Akamai Firewall for AI: Edge-Native Protection

Akamai’s Firewall for AI performs real-time inspection of LLM inputs and outputs at the edge. It blocks prompt injection, data exfiltration, and toxic outputs before they reach backend models. The solution is model-agnostic, supports edge or REST API deployment, and aligns with OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications governance standards.

Users on Gartner Peer Insights report good visibility into AI traffic and smooth integration with existing security layers.

Key capabilities include:

Detects and blocks indirect prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration in real time using OWASP-aligned policy-driven governance.

Leverages edge computing to minimize overhead, supporting low-latency AI security for customer-facing applications.

Supports AI governance and compliance standards by safeguarding sensitive data with policy-based controls.

Best for: Global enterprises already using Akamai’s delivery and security services that want edge-native AI protection with minimal latency.

Less ideal if: You need pre-built EU AI Act compliance templates and deep agent-specific guardrails for multi-step tool-call validation.

Akamai Firewall for AI excels when edge-side performance is the top priority. For turnkey regulatory templates and deeper agentic security, dedicated platforms may offer more.

4. Palo Alto Prisma AIRS: Comprehensive AI Security Platform

Palo Alto Networks launched Prisma AIRS in April 2025 as a broad AI security platform. It includes AI Model Scanning, Posture Management, Red Teaming, and a dedicated AI Runtime Firewall.

The Runtime Firewall inspects LLM inputs and outputs for injection patterns and policy violations. It also detects multi-turn red teaming attacks and classifies toxicity into eight categories.

Key capabilities include:

Blocks prompt injection and sensitive data leakage in real time, leveraging Palo Alto’s threat intelligence.

Supports multi-turn red teaming attacks to test and harden LLM apps against sophisticated threats.

Classifies toxicity into eight distinct categories for granular content moderation.

Integrates natively with Palo Alto’s broader network and cloud security stack.

Best for: Enterprises deeply invested in the Palo Alto ecosystem who want a single-vendor AI security platform.

Less ideal if: You are a lean AI-first startup or run a heterogeneous stack that prefers lightweight, API-first tools.

Prisma AIRS delivers platform-wide integration that large enterprises expect. The runtime firewall is strong, but the full value appears when you adopt the entire suite.

5. Check Point AI Network Firewall: Protection Through Existing Firewalls

Check Point embedded AI traffic inspection directly into firewall software release R82.20, launched July 2026. Powered by the Lakera acquisition (Check Point acquired Lakera in September 2025), it extends existing Check Point gateways with inline runtime protection without new hardware; Lakera’s Gandalf adversarial AI platform is now integrated into Check Point’s AI Defense Plane.

Check Point Research found that organizations run an average of ten AI applications per month, many outside any formal process, and identified security weaknesses in 40% of 10,000 MCP servers reviewed.

Key capabilities include:

Inline prompt injection blocking and MCP server visibility. Check Point Research identified 15,300 indirect-injection payloads planted in public web pages, roughly 70% of them hidden in parts of the page no human ever sees.

The AI Security Report 2026 found 87% to 93% of organizations face at least one high-risk generative-AI interaction monthly, and the share of prompts carrying sensitive corporate, personal, or regulated data doubled in a year to one in every 25 interactions.

No new infrastructure required. Upgrade existing gateways to R82.20 and activate AI Network Firewall policies.

Best for: Large enterprises running Check Point firewalls that want AI traffic inspection with minimal architectural change.

Less ideal if: You need advanced AI-specific guardrails like semantic jailbreak detection or extensive compliance templates.

Check Point’s AI Network Firewall closes a critical blind spot for organizations with mature network security. Existing appliances become AI-aware sentries. For deeper agentic security, it may form one layer of a broader strategy.

Caveats & Counterpoints: What AI Firewalls Can’t Do Yet

AI firewalls are a critical new layer, but no single tool catches every threat. Multi-turn, indirect injection attacks can still evade detection if the tool lacks longitudinal context analysis. False positives can degrade user experience.

A firewall is not a substitute for secure prompt engineering, model fine-tuning, and runtime isolation. PII redaction works best alongside dedicated tools.

Smaller organizations should weigh whether a full AI firewall is warranted or whether tighter access controls and model-level guardrails suffice.

Final Verdict: Which AI Firewall Fits Your AI Security Strategy?

The best AI firewall for your organization depends on where your AI workloads live, how autonomous your agents are, and which security stack you already trust.

For enterprises that have moved beyond simple chatbots to autonomous agents with access to sensitive tools and data, NeuralTrust’s Generative Application Firewall offers comprehensive protection in real-time prompt injection defense, PII redaction, and EU AI Act alignment.

If you already run Cloudflare or Akamai for web security, turning on their AI protections gives rapid coverage with minimal overhead. Palo Alto and Check Point provide smooth on-ramps for organizations extending existing security partnerships into the AI era.

Regardless of which tool you choose, act now. Read more about why businesses must act now on agentic AI risk. The cost of inaction is measured in leaked data, hijacked agents, and regulatory penalties.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



