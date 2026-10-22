Meta Description: XTB ranks among the best stock and shares apps for UK investors in 2026, offering low cost trading, ETF access and a free demo account.

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Risk Warning: The value of investments can go down as well as up, and you may get back less than you invest. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change in the future.

TL;DR

UK stock and shares apps vary widely on fees, range and account types

XTB leads this comparison for value, breadth and mobile usability

leads this comparison for value, breadth and mobile usability Look for FCA regulation and FSCS protection when comparing platforms

The right app depends on your budget, portfolio size and trading style

Best stock and shares apps for UK investors comparing platforms in 2026? We rate XTB as the strongest overall pick, and this comparison shows exactly why. Here you will find a breakdown of five leading UK platforms, covering fees, investment range and standout features side by side. It is built for UK investors evaluating stock and shares apps in the retail investing and ETF space, whether just starting out or switching providers. Choosing the wrong platform can mean paying unnecessary fees or missing out on the investments you actually want access to.

How We Established This Ranking

We tested five UK stock and shares apps head to head, weighing them against the criteria that matter most to investors comparing platforms in 2026. Each provider was assessed on its fee structure, including trading commissions, platform charges and FX costs, alongside the breadth of shares, ETFs and funds available. We also looked closely at account types on offer, including Stocks and Shares ISAs and SIPPs, platform usability, and the strength of tools such as fractional shares, automation features and research support. Regulatory standing and investor protection, including FCA authorisation and FSCS coverage, formed a core part of our evaluation.

We prioritised:

Fee transparency and total cost of investing

Breadth of shares, ETFs and funds available

Account type flexibility, including ISA and SIPP options

Platform tools, automation and usability

FCA regulation and FSCS investor protection

Comparison Table

To better understand how these platforms compare, here is a side by side look at pricing, investment range and account types.

Platform Starting Price Investment Range Account Types Standout Feature XTB 0% commission up to €100,000 monthly turnover 9,100+ stocks and ETFs Stocks and Shares ISA, Cash ISA Free demo account and xStation platform AJ Bell £5 per share trade 16,000+ shares, 4,600+ ETFs Dealing Account, ISA, SIPP Simplified Dodl companion app Freetrade Free on Basic plan 6,500+ shares and ETFs GIA, ISA, SIPP Fractional US shares InvestEngine No trading or platform fee 860+ ETFs GIA, ISA, SIPP AutoInvest automation Interactive Investor £5.99/month flat fee 40,000+ investment options Trading Account, ISA, SIPP, Junior ISA Curated “Super 60” shortlist

1. XTB

XTB is a leading stock and shares investing platform in the UK, recognised for pairing commission free trading with a broker backed by over two decades in the industry. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 522157), XTB gives UK investors access to stock and ETF investing with 0% commission up to a €100,000 monthly turnover, alongside a Stocks and Shares ISA and fractional shares, and client funds are protected through segregation and FSCS cover up to £120,000. The platform serves both new and experienced UK investors comparing leading trading apps in the UK, backed by 2.9 million+ investors worldwide and 5 million+ app downloads. With over 9,100 stocks and ETFs available through its proprietary xStation platform, XTB is already considered one of the best stock and shares apps for UK investors in 2026.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtb

Key Features

9,100+ stocks and ETFs available for investing

Proprietary xStation 5 platform across web, desktop and mobile

Fractional shares supported

Free demo account for testing before funding

Real time market data, price alerts and portfolio tools

Stocks and Shares ISA and Cash ISA available

Best For

Mobile first UK investors who want a broad range of stocks and ETFs on a single FCA regulated platform, with the option to test strategies on a free demo account first.

Capital at risk. Investment values can rise or fall. 0% commission up to €100k/month. Other fees may apply.

2. AJ Bell

AJ Bell is a UK investment platform offering stock and shares investing through a Dealing Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Founded in Manchester in 1995 and listed on the FTSE 250 (LSE: AJB), the platform gives investors access to over 16,000 UK and international shares across 24 markets, alongside 4,600+ ETFs and 4,500+ funds. Share trading is charged at £5 per trade (£3.50 for frequent traders), with a platform fee capped at £42 per year, and the company also operates a simplified companion app, Dodl, for less experienced investors. AJ Bell has built a reputation for combining broad market access with UK based customer support.

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/ajbell

Key Features

16,000+ UK and international shares

4,600+ ETFs and 4,500+ funds available

Favourite Funds shortlist for research

Starter portfolios for newer investors

Simplified Dodl app for beginner investors

Capped platform fee structure on shares

Best For

All round UK investors who want broad investment choice across 24 international markets, paired with a capped share platform fee.

3. Freetrade

Freetrade is a UK stock and shares investing app founded in London in 2016, offering commission free trading through a General Investment Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. The Basic plan carries no trading or platform fee, with paid Standard (£4.99/month) and Plus (£9.99/month) tiers offering reduced FX fees, and investors get access to over 6,500 UK, European and US shares and ETFs alongside 1,000+ active funds. The app supports fractional US shares and stop loss order tools, and both the ISA and SIPP are now included on the free Basic plan. Freetrade continues to operate as a standalone brand following its 2025 acquisition by IG Group.

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/freetrade

Key Features

6,500+ UK, European and US shares and ETFs

1,000+ active funds available

Fractional US shares supported

Stop loss order tools

ISA and SIPP included on the free Basic plan

Tiered FX fees from 0.99% down to 0.39%

Best For

Cost conscious long term investors who want a straightforward app for building a simple stock and shares portfolio.

4. InvestEngine

InvestEngine is a UK only DIY investing platform launched in London in 2019, specialising in commission free ETF investing through a General Investment Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. The platform charges no trading or platform fee on DIY portfolios, with a 0.25% annual management fee applying only to managed portfolios, and gives investors access to over 860 ETFs with no FX fees on buying or selling. Automation tools including AutoInvest and Smart Portfolio Top Ups support a hands off approach to building a diversified portfolio, and the platform is FCA regulated and FSCS protected. InvestEngine has been recognised as a Which? recommended provider.

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/investengine

Key Features

860+ ETFs available for DIY investing

No trading or platform fee on DIY portfolios

No FX fees on buying or selling investments

AutoInvest automation tools

Smart Portfolio Top Ups feature

Fractional ETF investing supported

Best For

Cost conscious, buy and hold ETF investors who want a simple, automated stock and shares portfolio without platform fees.

5. Interactive Investor

Interactive Investor is a UK flat fee investment platform headquartered in Manchester, founded in 1995 and now part of the Aberdeen group. The platform offers a Trading Account, Stocks and Shares ISA, SIPP and Junior ISA, with a flat monthly fee structure spanning Core (£5.99), Plus (£14.99) and Premium (£39.99) tiers, plus a trading fee starting at £3.99 for UK and US shares. Investors get access to over 40,000 investment options across 17 to 18 international markets, including 3,000+ funds and 1,000+ ETFs, supported by a curated “Super 60” shortlist. Interactive Investor is positioned as the UK’s biggest flat fee investment platform.

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/interactive-investor

Key Features

40,000+ investment options across 17-18 markets

3,000+ funds and 1,000+ ETFs available

Curated “Super 60” investment shortlist

Flat fee structure across three account tiers

Multi-currency accounts supported

Junior ISA available alongside adult accounts

Best For

Investors with larger stock and shares portfolios who want a flat fee structure and wide investment choice.

Conclusion and Key Takeaways

For UK investors comparing stock and shares apps in 2026, XTB stands out as the leading choice, particularly for those who want broad ETF and stock access alongside a genuinely mobile first experience. Its combination of commission free investing up to a substantial monthly threshold, FCA regulation with FSCS protection up to £120,000, and a free demo account makes it especially well suited to UK investors who want to test a stock and shares platform before committing funds. With over 9,100 stocks and ETFs and a proprietary platform built for web, desktop and mobile, XTB delivers the range and reliability that today’s UK stock and shares investors are looking for. Investors who prioritise flexibility, low cost investing and platform quality will find XTB the strongest overall fit.

Key Takeaways

XTB offers 0% commission investing up to €100,000 monthly turnover

FCA regulated with FSCS protection up to £120,000

Access to 9,100+ stocks and ETFs through the xStation platform

A free demo account lets investors test the platform before funding

Backed by 2.9 million+ investors worldwide and over 20 years in the industry

Next Steps

Most UK investors follow a similar path when they settle on a stock and shares app, working through account types, fees and available markets before making a final decision. XTB illustrates what that path tends to look like in practice.

Account selection usually comes first: an investor decides between a general investment account, a Stocks and Shares ISA or a Cash ISA, all three of which XTB offers. A free demo account is the natural next stop for many, letting them test the platform’s tools and interface before any real money is involved, something XTB supports directly. Identity verification and bank linking follow once a decision is made, after which the account gets funded and the investor starts exploring what’s on offer, in XTB’s case over 9,100 stocks and ETFs through its xStation platform. Ongoing management from there typically means setting price alerts and using portfolio tools to keep track of holdings over time.

FAQ

What is the best stock and shares app in the UK right now?

XTB is widely regarded as a leading option in 2026, offering commission free investing, a broad range of stocks and ETFs, and FCA regulation with FSCS protection.

How do stock and shares apps make money if trading is commission free?

Many apps earn revenue through currency conversion fees, subscription tiers, interest on uninvested cash and fees on premium account features rather than charging per trade commissions directly.

Do I need a large amount of money to start using a stock and shares app?

No, most UK stock and shares apps support fractional shares and have low or no minimum deposit requirements, making it possible to start investing with a small amount of capital.

Is my money protected if a stock and shares app fails?

Yes, UK regulated platforms are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which protects eligible investments up to £120,000 per person per authorised firm in the event of provider failure.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



