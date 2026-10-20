Best business phone system for SMBs in Europe: 1. CloudTalk, 2. Ringover, 3. Aircall & more. Ranked by coverage, included calling, and data protection.

What Is the Best Business Phone System for SMBs in Europe? 9 Platforms Ranked and Compared

The best business phone system for SMBs in Europe is one built for cross-border calling, not only for calls. A team in Lisbon selling into Germany, France and the UK needs local numbers in each market, calling that is included where its customers live, and data handling that stands up to GDPR.

Most cloud phone systems share the same core features, such as IVR, call queues and call recording. For SMBs in Europe, providers differ in four areas:

Number coverage: how many European countries a provider offers local numbers in

how many European countries a provider offers local numbers in Included calling: whether domestic and cross-border calls in Europe are bundled or billed per minute

whether domestic and cross-border calls in Europe are bundled or billed per minute Data protection: where recordings and call data are stored, and which GDPR documents come as standard

where recordings and call data are stored, and which GDPR documents come as standard Pricing model: per seat, per system or pay as you go, and the seat minimums attached to each

TL;DR: What are the best business phone systems for SMBs in Europe?

CloudTalk: best for SMBs calling customers in several European countries from one platform

best for SMBs calling customers in several European countries from one platform Ringover: best for recruitment teams that need data hosted in France

best for recruitment teams that need data hosted in France Aircall: best for teams that want the largest native app marketplace

best for teams that want the largest native app marketplace VoIPstudio: best for pay-as-you-go calling with no seat minimum

best for pay-as-you-go calling with no seat minimum RingCentral: best for calling, video meetings and fax in one suite

best for calling, video meetings and fax in one suite Zoom Phone: best for teams already running meetings on Zoom

best for teams already running meetings on Zoom 8×8: best for adding an omnichannel contact centre later

best for adding an omnichannel contact centre later Microsoft Teams Phone: best for organisations standardised on Microsoft 365

best for organisations standardised on Microsoft 365 3CX: best for IT-led businesses that want to self-host their PBX

How are the top business phone systems for SMBs in Europe ranked?

Each business phone system is scored out of 10 on six weighted criteria, chosen for SMBs that operate in more than one European country:

European coverage and included calling (25%): local numbers in EU and UK markets, and domestic or cross-border calls bundled into the plan

local numbers in EU and UK markets, and domestic or cross-border calls bundled into the plan Features and AI (20%): routing, dialers, recording, AI voice agents and call summaries

routing, dialers, recording, AI voice agents and call summaries Integrations (15%): number and depth of native CRM and helpdesk integrations

number and depth of native CRM and helpdesk integrations Pricing transparency and value (15%): published per-seat prices and what each plan includes

published per-seat prices and what each plan includes Data protection (15%): GDPR documentation, European data location and security certifications

GDPR documentation, European data location and security certifications Setup and contract terms (10%): seat minimums, trials, number porting and IT effort

Rank Business phone system Score /10 Entry price (per user/month) European calling included Data protection in Europe AI voice agent 1 CloudTalk 9.2 €25, billed annually 500 domestic EU/UK minutes on Starter; unlimited domestic EU/UK from Essential (€29) GDPR DPA as standard, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II Included, free tier with 50 minutes a month 2 Ringover 8.4 €19, 12-month commitment, 3-user minimum Unlimited national calls on Talk Data hosted in France, no transfer outside the EEA Airo AI voice agent 3 Aircall 8.2 £25, billed annually, 3-licence minimum Up to 1,000 domestic minutes on Essentials; unlimited domestic on Professional (£40) Recordings and transcripts in Frankfurt; metadata in the US Included, 50 minutes a month 4 VoIPstudio 8.0 $6 plus per-minute calls 2,000 outbound minutes on the $20 bundle Data stored within the EEA Through the Retell AI integration 5 RingCentral 7.9 $20 US list price, billed annually Varies by country and plan Data centres in Germany, Netherlands, UK, Switzerland AI receptionist add-on 6 Zoom Phone 7.8 $16 US list price, billed annually Unlimited domestic calling in 40+ countries on Global Select (price on request) Phone recordings can be stored in Germany; account data in the US AI receptionist add-on 7 8×8 7.4 Quote-based Unlimited calling to 14 to 48 countries on higher tiers Data centres in the UK and France Not published 8 Microsoft Teams Phone 7.3 £7.70 plus a Teams licence from £3.10 3,000 pooled UK minutes from £13.10 Microsoft EU Data Boundary Copilot call summaries 9 3CX 7.1 Free up to 10 users self-hosted; paid from $300 per year per system Depends on the chosen SIP trunk Self-hosting keeps data on company servers AI receptionist in the AI edition

What are the 9 best business phone systems for SMBs in Europe, ranked?

The 9 best business phone systems for SMBs in Europe, ranked by weighted score, are CloudTalk, Ringover, Aircall, VoIPstudio, RingCentral, Zoom Phone, 8×8, Microsoft Teams Phone and 3CX. Each review covers the tool’s overview, key features, integrations, use cases, pricing, who it is and is not for, and limitations.

1. CloudTalk: best business phone system for SMBs calling across several European countries (9.2/10)

Overview

CloudTalk is the best business phone system and AI voice agent for SMBs in Europe that sell and support customers in several countries at once and want AI agents and human reps on one calling platform. A team runs local numbers in 160+ countries, logs every call to HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive or Zoho CRM, and lets an AI voice agent answer after-hours calls in 70+ languages and accents.

CloudTalk ranks #1 with 9.2/10 because it leads on European coverage and included calling, the most heavily weighted criterion. The Essential plan at €29 per user per month includes unlimited domestic calling in 21 EU countries plus the UK and Norway, under a 3,000-minute monthly fair use cap per user, with no minimum seat count.

Key features

Local numbers in 160+ countries, with porting of existing numbers

Smart IVR, skill-based routing, call queues and callbacks

AI voice agent that answers, routes, qualifies leads and books meetings 24/7 in 70+ languages and accents

Power Dialer and Parallel Dialer with automatic voicemail detection

Call recording plus live monitoring with listen, whisper and barge

99.999% platform uptime, which equals under six minutes of unplanned downtime a year

Integrations

HubSpot

Salesforce

Pipedrive

Zoho CRM

Zapier and Make

Open API and webhooks, part of 100+ integrations in total

Use cases

Running inbound support lines for customers in several European countries, such as e-commerce and SaaS helpdesks

Outbound sales prospecting with power and parallel dialing, common in financial services, insurance and real estate

After-hours and overflow call coverage with the AI voice agent

Launching a local phone presence in a new European market without opening an office

Pricing

Starter: €25 per user/month billed annually (€34 monthly), with 500 domestic EU/UK minutes

Essential: €29 per user/month billed annually (€39 monthly), with unlimited domestic EU/UK calling and CRM integrations such as HubSpot and Salesforce

Expert: €49 per user/month billed annually (€69 monthly), 3-licence minimum, Power Dialer included

Custom plans for larger teams; AI receptionist from €0 with 50 minutes a month; Conversation Intelligence add-on at €9 per user; 14-day free trial with no card required

Who CloudTalk is for

Growing SMBs with 5 to 50 sales or support reps whose customers sit in two or more European countries

Teams working in HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive or Zoho CRM that want every call logged automatically

Who CloudTalk is not for

Teams that need native video meetings in the same app as their phone

IT-led businesses that want to self-host their phone system on their own servers, since CloudTalk runs only in the cloud

Limitations

No native video meetings, so teams that need them pair CloudTalk with a tool such as Zoom or Google Meet

CRM integrations start on the Essential plan, not Starter

2. Ringover: business phone system with French data hosting for recruitment teams (8.4/10)

Overview

Ringover is a French cloud phone system built for sales and recruitment teams, with native integrations for Bullhorn, Salesforce and HubSpot among 100+ in total. AI transcription and call summaries are included from the €19 entry plan rather than sold as an add-on, which keeps per-seat costs predictable.

Ringover ranks #2 with 8.4/10 because it scores 9.5 on data protection, the joint-highest in this comparison: its data centres are hosted in France, with no data transferred outside the EU or EEA. It loses points on setup terms because every plan requires at least 3 users and the lowest prices need a 12-month commitment.

Key features

Unlimited international calling to 75+ destinations on higher plans

Power and parallel dialer

Advanced IVR with smart routing, call groups and queues

Call monitoring, whisper and coaching

Unlimited AI transcription and call summaries from the entry plan

Omnichannel inbox for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram (Unified plan)

Integrations

Bullhorn

Salesforce

HubSpot

Zendesk

Pipedrive

Microsoft Dynamics, part of 100+ integrations in total

Use cases

Candidate screening calls with automatic AI transcription and summaries

Sales prospecting with power and parallel dialing for B2B and real estate teams

Customer support across voice, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram from one inbox

Outbound call campaigns for startups testing new markets

Pricing

Talk: €19 per user/month with a 12-month commitment (€29 monthly), 3-user minimum, unlimited national calls

Business: €49 per user/month with a 12-month commitment (€69 monthly)

Unified: €69 per user/month with a 12-month commitment (€89 monthly)

Enterprise: on request, 50-user minimum; UK plans are priced separately in GBP

Who Ringover is for

Recruitment agencies on Bullhorn that want every call logged to the candidate record

SMBs whose data policy requires hosting in France or inside the EEA

Who Ringover is not for

Teams of 1 or 2 people, because every plan requires at least 3 users

Businesses that want the lowest price without a 12-month commitment

Limitations

3-user minimum on every plan, which raises the entry cost for teams of 1 or 2

Plan names and prices vary between Ringover’s country sites, so quotes need checking per market

3. Aircall: business phone system with the largest app marketplace (8.2/10)

Overview

Aircall is a Paris-founded cloud phone system for sales and support teams whose work runs inside a helpdesk or CRM. It offers 250+ native integrations, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk, Pipedrive and Intercom, so calls log automatically and tickets open without manual work.

Aircall ranks #3 with 8.2/10 because it earns the only perfect integrations score (10) in this comparison. It scores lower on data protection (7.5), since its Frankfurt region stores recordings, voicemails and transcripts while account data and call metadata generally stay in the US, and on setup terms (7), because Essentials and Professional require 3 licences.

Key features

IVR, time-based routing and ring groups

Power Dialer for lists of up to 1,000 numbers (Professional plan)

Call recording with AI transcripts

Live monitoring, whispering and call coaching (Professional plan)

AI voice agents for reception, sales and support, with 50 minutes a month included

SMS, WhatsApp and a shared inbox

Integrations

Salesforce

HubSpot

Zendesk

Pipedrive

Intercom

Microsoft Teams, part of 250+ integrations in total

Use cases

Helpdesk support lines for e-commerce and retail brands

Inbound sales and lead response in real estate and professional services

Customer success and account management calls

Small call centres with live monitoring and coaching

Pricing

Essentials: £25 per licence/month billed annually, 3-licence minimum, domestic calls capped at 1,000 minutes per user

Professional: £40 per licence/month billed annually, unlimited domestic calling

Enterprise: custom pricing, 25-user minimum, unlimited global calling

Annual billing saves 25% compared with monthly; international calling on Essentials and Professional is quoted on request

Who Aircall is for

Support and sales teams working inside Zendesk, Intercom, HubSpot or Salesforce

Teams calling customers in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands or Portugal, all covered by its domestic bundle

Who Aircall is not for

Teams of 1 or 2 people, because Essentials and Professional require 3 licences

SMBs that need account data and call metadata stored inside the EU

Limitations

3-licence minimum, which raises the entry cost for teams of 1 or 2

EU data hosting covers recordings and transcripts, not account data or call metadata

4. VoIPstudio: pay-as-you-go business phone system for cost-conscious SMBs (8.0/10)

Overview

VoIPstudio is a London-based cloud phone system that sells a complete PBX at small business prices, with no long-term contracts. It suits teams with modest or uneven call volumes that would rather pay per minute than for bundled calling, and it offers local numbers in 70+ countries.

VoIPstudio ranks #4 with 8.0/10 because it scores 9 on both pricing and setup: plans start at $6 per user per month, no seat minimum is stated, and a 30-day free trial is available. It scores 7.5 on features because the dialer, AI summaries and complex IVR require a $14 per user CX add-on.

Key features

Drag-and-drop call flow designer and IVR

ACD call queues and ring groups

Call recording

Multipoint registration across desk phone, softphone and mobile app

Free number porting

AI transcripts, summaries and a CX score (CX add-on)

Integrations

Salesforce

HubSpot

Zoho

Microsoft Dynamics

Zendesk

Zapier, plus a REST API

Use cases

Low-cost call centre setups for business services and legal firms

Replacing office landlines with a cloud PBX in property and hospitality businesses

Local presence with numbers in 70+ countries

Multichannel customer service

Pricing

Pay as you go: $6 per user/month, outbound calls billed per minute, numbers from $4.99/month

2K Bundle: $20 per user/month, one number plus 2,000 outbound minutes per user

CX add-on: $14 per user/month for AI features, dialer and complex IVR

Enterprise: custom pricing with volume discounts; 30-day free trial

Who VoIPstudio is for

Small teams with low or uneven call volumes that prefer paying per minute

Businesses that want a 30-day trial and no seat minimum before committing

Who VoIPstudio is not for

High-volume outbound teams that need unlimited calling

Teams that want a dialer and AI summaries without paying for the $14 CX add-on

Limitations

No unlimited outbound calling plan, so high-volume callers pay per minute or per bundle

Dialer and AI features require the CX add-on

5. RingCentral: business phone system and UCaaS suite with video and fax (7.9/10)

Overview

RingCentral is a US-based unified communications platform that combines business calling, team messaging, video meetings for up to 200 participants and internet fax in one app. It fits SMBs that want to replace several collaboration tools at once and connect them to Salesforce, Zendesk or Microsoft Teams among 500+ integrations.

RingCentral ranks #5 with 7.9/10 because it scores 9 on features and integrations and 8.5 on data protection, with data centres in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Switzerland. Its lowest score is pricing (6), because UK and EU prices are not published in a comparable form and international calls draw on prepaid calling credits.

Key features

Drag-and-drop visual IVR editor

Call queues, ring groups and warm transfer

AI assistant with call notes and recaps, included at no extra cost

AI receptionist (add-on)

Call monitoring, coaching and automatic call recording

Video meetings for up to 200 participants, plus internet fax

Integrations

Salesforce

Zendesk

Microsoft Teams

Google Workspace

Microsoft Outlook

Dropbox, part of 500+ integrations in total

Use cases

Hybrid and remote teams combining calls, video meetings and messaging

Multi-site phone management for retail, wholesale and restaurant groups

Contact centre operations through RingCX

Inbound customer lines for healthcare and logistics companies

Pricing

Core: $20 per user/month billed annually ($30 monthly), US list price

Advanced: $25 per user/month billed annually ($35 monthly)

Ultra: $35 per user/month billed annually ($45 monthly)

UK and EU prices vary by region; the AI receptionist and RingCX contact centre are priced separately

Who RingCentral is for

SMBs replacing separate phone, video meeting and fax tools with one app

Businesses that need German data residency through RingCentral’s Frankfurt data centre

Who RingCentral is not for

Buyers who want to compare published UK or EU prices before a sales call

Teams that call abroad often, since international calls draw on prepaid calling credits

Limitations

International calls are billed through prepaid calling credits

European pricing is not published in a form that is easy to compare with other providers

6. Zoom Phone: business phone system for teams already working in Zoom (7.8/10)

Overview

Zoom Phone is a cloud VoIP system built into Zoom Workplace, so calls, meetings and team chat share one app and one admin portal. It suits SMBs that already run meetings on Zoom: AI call summaries and voicemail prioritisation are included at no extra cost, and the Zoom App Marketplace lists nearly 3,000 apps, including Salesforce and HubSpot.

Zoom Phone ranks #6 with 7.8/10 because it scores 8 on coverage, with native local numbers in 49 countries, 29 of them in Europe, and 9 on integrations. Its pricing score is 6 because published plans cover US and Canada calling, while UK and Ireland plans and Global Select for Europe need a sales quote.

Key features

AI call summaries and voicemail prioritisation, included at no extra cost

Call queues, auto attendant and shared lines

Call recording with unlimited cloud storage on eligible plans

Global Select: a local number plus unlimited domestic calling in any of 40+ countries

Bring your own carrier (BYOC) to keep an existing provider

Zoom Auto Dialer for outbound sales calling

Integrations

Salesforce

HubSpot

Zendesk

Microsoft Teams

Slack

Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, part of nearly 3,000 marketplace apps

Use cases

Outbound sales with the Zoom Auto Dialer

Customer experience lines for retail and financial services

Remote and distributed teams in education and professional services

Sending online fax and business SMS from the same app as calls

Pricing

US & CA Unlimited: $16 per user/month billed annually ($18 monthly)

Pro Plus bundle with Zoom Workplace Pro: $20.50 per user/month billed annually ($24 monthly)

Business Plus bundle with Zoom Workplace Business: $24.50 per user/month billed annually ($29 monthly)

UK and Ireland regional plans and Global Select: price on request

Who Zoom Phone is for

Teams already running meetings on Zoom Workplace that want calling in the same app

SMBs that need local numbers and unlimited domestic calling across several of the 40+ Global Select countries

Who Zoom Phone is not for

Buyers who need published European prices before speaking to sales

SMBs that need all phone and account data stored inside the EU

Limitations

European prices are not published, so comparing costs requires a sales call

Germany is the only EU storage option for phone recordings, and account data stays in the US

7. 8×8: business phone system with unified communications and a contact centre (7.4/10)

Overview

8×8 is a US-based provider that sells business calling, video, team chat and an omnichannel contact centre on one platform. It suits growing companies that expect to need contact centre tools, such as workforce engagement and real-time wallboards, without switching vendors later.

8×8 ranks #7 with 7.4/10 despite a strong European coverage score (9), earned by unlimited calling to up to 48 countries on top tiers. Its pricing score is the lowest in this comparison (4) because 8×8 publishes no price list, so every plan requires a sales quote.

Key features

Business calling, video meetings and team chat in one app

Call queues and ring groups

Switchboard Pro and a receptionist console

Barge, monitor and whisper

Omnichannel contact centre with workforce engagement tools

Analytics and real-time wallboards

Integrations

Salesforce

HubSpot

Microsoft Dynamics

Zendesk

Microsoft Teams

Zoho

Use cases

Frontline and branch teams in retail

Customer support and contact centres in financial services and insurance

Regular calling to many countries from one plan

Workforce management and wallboards for supervisors in healthcare and legal teams

Pricing

Quote-based: 8×8 does not publish a public price list

Entry tiers: unlimited domestic calling, with UK and Ireland options

Mid tiers: unlimited calling to 14 to 32 countries

Top tiers: unlimited calling to 48 countries plus contact centre features

Who 8×8 is for

Growing companies that plan to add an omnichannel contact centre without switching vendors

Teams that call many countries and want unlimited calling to up to 48 of them on top tiers

Who 8×8 is not for

Buyers who want a public price list before contacting sales

Very small teams that need basic calling only, since most of 8×8’s value sits in higher tiers

Limitations

No published pricing, so comparing costs requires a sales call

Contact centre features are concentrated in higher tiers

8. Microsoft Teams Phone: business phone system for Microsoft 365 organisations (7.3/10)

Overview

Microsoft Teams Phone adds external calling to Microsoft Teams, so staff make and take business calls in the same app they use for chat and meetings. For SMBs already on Microsoft 365, adding a phone line costs from £7.70 per user per month plus a Teams licence from £3.10.

Microsoft Teams Phone ranks #8 with 7.3/10. It scores 9 on data protection because Microsoft 365 data for EU customers stays within the Microsoft EU Data Boundary, but 6.5 on coverage because Calling Plans are sold only in the UK and 25 other European countries, and 6 on setup because each user needs two licences.

Key features

Auto attendants, call queues and the Queues app

Transfers, forwarding, simultaneous ring and busy-on-busy

Voicemail, call recording and transcripts

Call summaries with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Shared calling across users

99.999% uptime SLA

Integrations

Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft 365 apps

Dynamics 365 Contact Center

Microsoft 365 Copilot

Operator Connect carriers

Direct Routing through session border controllers

Certified devices from Yealink, Poly and AudioCodes

Use cases

Hybrid work inside Teams for education and financial services staff

Replacing desk phones for office staff in manufacturing

Hot desking for frontline and field teams

Simple reception setups with auto attendants

Pricing

Teams Phone Standard: £7.70 per user/month, no minutes included

With pay-as-you-go calling: £9.20 per user/month

With domestic calling: £13.10 per user/month, 3,000 pooled UK minutes

With domestic and international calling: £26.10 per user/month; all plans billed annually and need a Teams licence from £3.10

Who Microsoft Teams Phone is for

Organisations already paying for Microsoft 365 that want calling inside Teams

Office-based teams in the UK or one of the 25 other European countries where Calling Plans are sold

Who Microsoft Teams Phone is not for

SMBs not on Microsoft 365, since each user needs a Teams licence on top of the phone licence

Teams outside the Calling Plan countries without IT support to set up Operator Connect or Direct Routing

Limitations

Requires a separate Teams or Microsoft 365 licence on top of the phone licence

Calling Plans are sold only in specific countries; elsewhere teams need Operator Connect or Direct Routing

9. 3CX: self-hosted business phone system for IT-led teams (7.1/10)

Overview

3CX is a software PBX with its European headquarters in Cyprus, deployable on a company’s own servers, in a private cloud or hosted by 3CX. It targets companies with 25+ users and licenses per system based on simultaneous calls rather than per user, from $300 per year for 8 simultaneous calls.

3CX ranks #9 with 7.1/10. It shares the top data protection score (9.5) because self-hosting keeps call data on servers the business controls, but scores lowest on coverage (5) because numbers and minutes come from a separate SIP trunk, and 5.5 on setup because self-hosting needs ongoing IT or partner support.

Key features

Multi-level IVR, ring groups and call queues

Barge-in, listen, whisper and callbacks

AI receptionist, transcription and sentiment analysis (AI edition)

Live chat, WhatsApp, SMS and Facebook messaging

Bring-your-own SIP trunk with a built-in session border controller

Web, iOS, Android and Windows apps, plus video conferencing

Integrations

Salesforce

HubSpot

Zoho

Zendesk

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft 365

Use cases

Replacing an on-premises PBX in hotels and hospitality

Contact centre with live chat and WhatsApp

Remote work through desktop and mobile apps for education and healthcare staff

Self-hosted telephony for government and public sector bodies

Pricing

Free edition: up to 10 users, self-hosted only, without CRM integrations

Basic: from $300 per year for 8 simultaneous calls

Pro: from $395 per year; AI edition from $575 per year

Hosting by 3CX: from $295 per year extra, plus SIP trunk costs

Who 3CX is for

Businesses with in-house IT or a reseller partner that want full control over hosting

Companies with 25+ users looking to cut per-seat costs through per-system licensing

Who 3CX is not for

Teams without IT support, since self-hosting needs ongoing management

SMBs that want numbers and minutes included, because calls run through a separate SIP trunk

Limitations

Needs a separate SIP trunk for numbers and minutes

Self-hosting requires ongoing IT or partner management

How much does a business phone system cost for a small business in Europe?

A business phone system for a small business in Europe typically costs €19 to €49 per user per month on annual billing for a per-seat cloud plan with calling included. Pay-as-you-go and licence-only options start lower, from $6 per user at VoIPstudio or £7.70 at Microsoft Teams Phone, but calls, numbers or a separate licence are added on top.

Five cost drivers decide the real monthly bill for a business phone system in Europe:

Billing term: annual plans are usually 25% to 30% cheaper than monthly, but lock the business in for 12 months

annual plans are usually 25% to 30% cheaper than monthly, but lock the business in for 12 months Seat minimums: Ringover and Aircall require at least 3 licences, which raises the floor for teams of 1 or 2

Ringover and Aircall require at least 3 licences, which raises the floor for teams of 1 or 2 Calling inclusions: domestic calls are often bundled, while cross-border calls inside Europe may need a bundle or per-minute rates

domestic calls are often bundled, while cross-border calls inside Europe may need a bundle or per-minute rates Numbers: one local number is often included; extra countries, toll-free or premium numbers cost more

one local number is often included; extra countries, toll-free or premium numbers cost more Add-ons: AI features, dialers, analytics and WhatsApp are frequently sold per seat on top of the plan

A 5-person team on CloudTalk’s Essential plan at €29 per seat pays €145 a month on annual billing. Adding the Conversation Intelligence add-on at €9 per user for all five seats raises that bill to €190 a month.

How do you choose a business phone system for an SMB in Europe?

Choose a business phone system for an SMB in Europe by checking six things in order, starting with whether it offers local numbers and included calling in every market the team serves:

Local number coverage: confirm the provider offers local numbers in every country the business sells into, plus the next two it plans to enter. Included calling and caller ID by country: check whether calls from each local number are unlimited, and whether outbound calls show a local caller ID in the customer’s country. GDPR and data location: ask for the data processing agreement and where recordings, call metadata and account data are each stored. CRM and helpdesk fit: confirm calls log automatically to tools such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive or Zendesk, and check which plan tier unlocks each integration. AI and after-hours coverage: decide whether an AI receptionist should cover time zones and languages, and how its minutes are priced. Contract terms and trial: compare seat minimums and monthly versus annual pricing, then run a free trial with real calls into two or three markets.

How do you set up a business phone system when switching from a landline?

Setting up a cloud business phone system takes four steps: port the existing numbers, add users and devices, build call flows, and connect the CRM.

Port existing numbers: request the transfer through the new provider; porting usually takes a few working days to around two weeks. Add users and devices: install the desktop and mobile apps, or connect compatible IP desk phones. Build call flows: set business hours, IVR menus, queues and voicemail, and add a local number for each market. Connect the CRM and test: link HubSpot, Salesforce or Pipedrive so calls log automatically, then run test calls before cutting over.

Which business phone system is best for your SMB in Europe?

CloudTalk is the best business phone system for most SMBs in Europe that call customers in more than one country, because local numbers, unlimited domestic EU and UK calling and an AI voice agent run on one platform.

Three constraints can point a team to a different business phone system:

Team of 1 or 2 people: Ringover and Aircall require 3 seats, so CloudTalk or VoIPstudio keep the entry cost lower

Ringover and Aircall require 3 seats, so CloudTalk or VoIPstudio keep the entry cost lower Existing collaboration suite: teams on Microsoft 365 or Zoom add calling fastest with Microsoft Teams Phone or Zoom Phone

teams on Microsoft 365 or Zoom add calling fastest with Microsoft Teams Phone or Zoom Phone Strict data location rules: Ringover keeps data in France, and 3CX can run on company servers

FAQs

Which business phone system is best for a sales team calling into Germany, France and Spain?

The best business phone system for a sales team calling into Germany, France and Spain gives each rep a local number in all three countries plus a power dialer. CloudTalk includes unlimited domestic calling from German, French and Spanish numbers on Essential (€29) and adds a Power Dialer on Expert (€49). Aircall’s domestic bundle also covers all three countries, with its Power Dialer on the £40 Professional plan.

What is the best VoIP phone system for businesses in the UK?

The best VoIP phone system for UK businesses depends on the tools already in place. Microsoft Teams Phone adds 3,000 pooled UK minutes from £13.10 per user for Microsoft 365 teams, Aircall offers 1,000 domestic minutes per user from £25 with 250+ integrations, and CloudTalk includes unlimited UK calling from €29 per user alongside numbers in 160+ countries.

Which VoIP provider offers the best EU data residency and GDPR compliance for a European SMB?

Ringover offers the strongest EU data residency of the nine business phone systems, because its data centres are in France and data is not transferred outside the EU or EEA. 3CX can be self-hosted on servers in any EU country. Before signing, ask any provider for its data processing agreement and where recordings, call metadata and account data are each stored, since Aircall and Zoom Phone keep some of this data in the US.

Do SMBs need a local phone number in each European country?

SMBs need a local phone number in each European country where they want to call customers at domestic rates. On CloudTalk, included EU calling applies to calls made from a number in the same country, so a French number calls France and a German number calls Germany within the plan’s domestic allowance.

What is the difference between PBX and VoIP?

A PBX is the switching system that routes calls inside a business, while VoIP is the technology that carries calls over the internet. A cloud PBX, such as CloudTalk, Aircall or RingCentral, combines both: the provider hosts the switch and calls travel over VoIP, so there is no on-site hardware. A self-hosted PBX such as 3CX keeps the switch on company servers instead.

What are the disadvantages of VoIP for small businesses?

The main disadvantage of VoIP for small businesses is its dependence on a stable internet connection: a broadband or power outage stops desk phones and desktop apps. SMBs reduce that risk by routing calls to mobile apps over 4G or 5G, setting automatic forwarding to mobile numbers, and choosing a provider with a 99.999% uptime commitment, such as CloudTalk or Microsoft Teams Phone.