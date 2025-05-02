KEY TAKEAWAYS

Start networking early by engaging with peers, professors, and student clubs.

Use social media to expand your network and maintain visibility.

Focus on forming meaningful relationships rather than simply collecting contacts.

Great networkers begin before they even start their MBA.

Networking is one of the most valuable things a current or aspiring MBA student can do to boost their career. It is the process of forging links between people for a specific purpose, whether finding a job, a potential business collaborator or getting information and sharing knowledge. Networking should be a mutually beneficial relationship between two or more parties, with all parties bringing equal assets to the table.

An MBA is a great opportunity to build up your network, as you have access to school alumni networks, professors who are experts in their field, and fellow students with a wealth of experience to share.

1. Start early

It’s never too early to start networking. Whether you’re just starting your MBA program or already in your second year, the earlier you begin establishing connections, the better. This includes networking with your peers, professors, and guest speakers who visit the campus. By engaging in meaningful conversations and showing genuine interest, you can lay the foundation for professional relationships that will benefit you throughout your MBA journey.

Many MBA programs also offer student-led clubs and organizations that are closely aligned with specific industries or interests. These groups provide an excellent platform to meet like-minded individuals and engage in discussions that go beyond the classroom. Your MBA cohort consists of people who are likely to go on to have influential careers, so don’t underestimate the power of peer networking too. These people can be your business partners, collaborators, or key industry contacts in the future.

2. Take advantage of social media

Networking isn’t confined to physical events now. Social media platforms offer a convenient way to connect with a broader audience. LinkedIn, in particular, is one of the most valuable tools for MBA students looking to connect with industry professionals, alumni, and even potential employers. Ensure that your LinkedIn profile is updated with your MBA program, professional experiences, and key skills.

A strong LinkedIn profile enhances your online presence, making it easier for professionals to find and connect with you. Posting insightful articles, commenting on industry trends, or simply sharing relevant content can also help you stand out on social media. Engaging with your network’s posts builds rapport and keeps you top of mind, which is essential if you want to stand out in a pool of people with similar backgrounds as you.

3. Attend as many events as you can

One of the biggest advantages of being an MBA student is access to a wide range of networking events and industry conferences. These events are excellent opportunities to meet alumni, industry leaders, and potential employers face-to-face. Before attending any networking event, do some research.

Know which companies and professionals will be attending, and come prepared with insightful questions that demonstrate your knowledge of the industry. After making a new connection, always follow up with a personalized message. Whether it’s through an email or LinkedIn, expressing your appreciation for the conversation and discussing ways to stay connected will help strengthen the relationship.

4. Utilize your existing alumni network

Most MBA programs have a robust alumni network, and this is one of the most valuable resources at your disposal. Many alumni are willing to mentor or provide guidance to current students because they understand the challenges and opportunities you face. Informational interviews are an effective way to learn about a particular industry or company while building a connection with an experienced professional.

MBA alumni are often more than willing to share their insights, so don’t hesitate to reach out. Many business schools organize alumni events, both in person and online. Attending these events allows you to meet alumni who are already established in various industries and can offer valuable career advice or even job referrals.

5. Build meaningful relationships and not just contacts

Effective networking isn’t just about collecting business cards or LinkedIn connections — it’s about building genuine relationships. Meaningful connections are based on mutual respect and trust, which take time and effort to develop. Making connections with others socially or professionally to learn, grow and have fun. The best networkers focus on helping others while on their own journey of growth. Keep in mind that everyone wants to spend time with people who show an interest in them. When meeting new people, focus on building a relationship rather than immediately asking for favors. Show genuine interest in their career journey, challenges, and successes.

Networking is a two-way street. Think about ways you can offer value to your connections, whether it’s through sharing useful information, offering help on a project, or simply providing moral support. This will ensure that your relationships are based on mutual benefit, which leads to long-term connections.

Ultimately, business is all about networking, and both networking and business are about relationships between people. If you nail how to make these relationships during your time at business school, you will thank yourself in the future, and have learnt perhaps the most vital skill of your MBA.

It’s important to forge relationships with current MBA students, faculty and alumni as creating a personal connection enriches your understanding of what a given MBA program can do for you—and what you can do for the school. Remember: networking should lead to the cultivation of a mutually beneficial relationship between business schools and their prospective students.