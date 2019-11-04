How To Motivate Your Staff In 2020

When you have an unmotivated workforce, things can start to go wrong in the business. You need to make sure that you are treating your employees well to encourage them to get the results you need as a business. Of course, motivating staff can be tricky when you don’t have any kind of system in place.

Here, we are going to give you some of our best tips to help you to motivate your staff in 2020. Keep reading to find out more about this advice.

Offer Rewards

One of the main things that an employer can do to motivate their staff in 2020 is to offer rewards. Rewards can come in all shapes and sizes but it can often depend on how much you are willing to spend. Some employers will offer discounts on stores and others while others will offer private healthcare. One of the best ways to improve your employee benefits is to use a specialised company. Zest is a great example of this so make sure to have a look and see if their services could motivate your staff.

Offer Flexibility

While this might seem like a step backwards, you will find that offering your staff more flexibility in their working hours and conditions will actually motivate them more. Flexible working is becoming a more popular option in recent years and many people are looking for it when applying for roles. Think about how you can be more flexible with your staff and you might just find that they are more motivated over time.

Give Them Room To Grow

Have you ever thought about the fact that your staff might not be motivated because they do not think there is any reason to? If you are not a company that is known for promoting their employees as a reward then you might find that staff don’t try hard enough. Think about how you can offer progression and this might just help you to motivate your staff. Those who want to grow will and this will help your business develop.

Set Goals

If you want to motivate your staff in 2020 then you need to think about setting some goals. Goals can act as something to work towards and they can actually be quite motivating. Setting goals is relatively easy and they don’t always have to be large. Smaller weekly goals can make a lot of difference and you will get used to doing it over time. Make sure to consider this in 2020 if you are not already doing it.

Be Positive

Our final tip for those who want to motivate their staff in 2020 is to be more positive. It can be easy to only offer negative feedback when things go wrong and this can be very unmotivating. If your staff are doing a great job then tell them. Make an announcement in the office when something goes well, offer bonuses and see if this can make a difference. A positive attitude and feedback can go a long way in business.

Final Verdict

Motivating your staff is not always easy and it can often depend on the kind of workforce that you have. There are some things that you can do if you make some small changes along the way. Try to take on board all of the advice that we have given you here in this article and see if it makes a difference. Hopefully, you can motivate your staff and see progress in your business in the future.