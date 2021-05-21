How to Maximize Attendance and Impact in Your Upcoming Conference

Have you had struggles maximizing impact and attendance in your upcoming meetings? Well, these two happen to be the biggest challenges when it comes to organizing conferences. Yet, they are the major benchmarks of a successful event. You can only rest easy when you attain the minimum number of your targeted attendees and when your conference makes an impact.

It is good to note that convincing the right people to attend doesn’t come easy. You need to strategize your planning, packaging, and delivery as well as utilize valuable resources to keep your target audience with anticipation and keep them engaged throughout the conference.

Here are 5 tips on how to attract the right people and have them sign up in large numbers.

1. Rethink your marketing strategy



Every event planner knows that getting the word out there is the only way to make people know about it. However, how are you doing it? You need a strategy that is robust in terms of sparking interest to a wider audience. Nevertheless, you still need to keep it within your target audience if you are to make maximum impact.

Utilize video marketing by creating compelling videos about your conference. You can have a mix up of why people need to attend, the different sessions that are in the package and a sneak peek of the keynote speakers. Next, leverage the power of social media to promote your event. You can post the videos, make SEO-optimized posts about the event and create catchy hashtags for people to share. You can also have the speakers or pay influencers to post on their pages. The idea is to create a buzz around it and keep people talking as well as compel them to sign up. In addition, use other methods of advertising such as email marketing, television and print media, and word of mouth among others.

2. Keep logistics in mind



Date, time and location of your event greatly affect attendance. Even with the option of replaying the video in case of online conferences, most people prefer following it in real-time, and these things matter.

For starters, plan your event when there is less competition for attendance in your industry. If there is another conference coming up, it is wise to plan yours at a later date. You also need to consider the duration of your conference. If it is a short one, people can spare some time during a workday to attend. If it is long or takes several days, it is good to plan it for a weekend. If you are planning a physical meeting, consider a location with proximity to hotels, airport as well as one with ample parking and seating area.

3. Use translation tools

Technology is making it easier to reach a global audience. When planning for a conference, don’t assume that everyone speaks your language. Utilize translation to welcome people who speak different languages. The best way to do this is to use simultaneous translation equipment in your physical conferences. You can also utilize online translation sites and apps to ensure that your foreign online attendees understand your message. Most people will become interested to attend if they know that they can hear the message in a language of their choice. It also makes them feel valued and included, which compels them further to register.

4. Use multiple platforms



Transport and accommodation costs have always been a hindrance for most people when it comes to attending conferences. The good thing is that technology has come in a great way to eliminate these costs. If you are planning a physical meeting, consider streaming the event live for your online following. Leverage multiple platforms such as YouTube, video conferencing such as Zoom, and your website to show the event live. You can also use Facebook, Twitter, or other social media platforms to give sneak peeks of the event as it happens to encourage more people to join in.

5. Include a variety of sessions



Listening to a several-hour-long talk can be boring. To keep your audience engaged to the end, it is important to include interesting sessions in your conference. You won’t make much impact if you lose peoples’ attention along the way or if online audiences start logging off.

You can have interactive sessions where you engage your physical and online attendees to give comments or ask questions. You can also include entertainment, demos, and other fun activities. In addition, allow some breaks for your guests to network and make contacts.

Conclusion

Every conference needs a well-thought plan from beginning to end for optimal attendance and impact. Start planning early while keeping logistics in mind, create a compelling marketing strategy and package your delivery in an interesting and exciting way. In addition, have a global audience in mind and include translation and online platforms for live streaming. Lastly, leverage data to make your future conferences even more successful.