When the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive entered its first full enforcement phase in 2025, compliance teams across the continent confronted obligations that had, until recently, existed only as voluntary best practices: mandatory environmental disclosure, double materiality assessments, and independently verified sustainability data. For many companies, it felt like a regulatory revolution arriving without warning.

It was not without warning. The architecture underlying today’s ESG governance framework was assembled more than three decades ago by a small group of industrialists and business thinkers who concluded that the relationship between corporations and the natural world required fundamental renegotiation. Their work, largely voluntary and widely dismissed in financial circles at the time, is the direct intellectual precursor to what the CSRD is now attempting to make universal.

The 1991 Gathering That Changed Business Strategy

In the spring of 1991, a group of 48 chief executives convened in The Hague under the banner of a newly formed organisation called the Business Council for Sustainable Development. The stated purpose was to develop a business perspective on sustainable development for presentation at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. The practical ambition was more fundamental: to establish that corporations had a strategic self-interest in reshaping their relationship with environmental limits, and to produce a document rigorous enough to be taken seriously by governments and multilateral institutions.

Among the figures who helped organise this effort was Stephan Schmidheiny, a Swiss industrialist whose credentials were grounded in practice rather than theory. He had launched a programme to develop asbestos-free construction products in 1976, more than a decade before Switzerland’s national ban on the material, and had been involved in restructuring the Swiss watch industry alongside Nicolas Hayek in the early 1980s. What he brought to The Hague was a practitioner’s conviction that treating environmental costs as externalities would eventually exact a severe toll on the companies ignoring them.

The document that emerged from this collective effort was Changing Course: A Global Business Perspective on Development and the Environment, published in 1992. It introduced eco-efficiency into the corporate lexicon as a practical framework for measuring simultaneous economic and ecological performance improvement. Within three years, the BCSD had merged with the World Industry Council on the Environment to become the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, an institution that today represents more than 200 global companies and has exerted continuous influence on sustainability reporting norms ever since.

Elkington, Hawken, and the Parallel Architecture of Accountability

The BCSD’s work did not emerge in isolation. John Elkington’s Cannibals with Forks, published in 1997, introduced the triple bottom line as a framework for measuring corporate performance across dimensions that traditional financial accounting could not capture. Paul Hawken’s The Ecology of Commerce, published in 1993, offered a systemic argument that industrial capitalism as then practised was inherently extractive, and that genuine sustainability required redesigning production systems rather than merely reducing their inefficiencies.

Ray Anderson, the Interface carpet manufacturer who described reading Hawken’s book as a turning point, became one of the most-cited examples of a CEO voluntarily adopting the kind of thinking that regulators would only later attempt to mandate. What connected these parallel threads was a shared diagnosis: that the costs of environmental degradation were being systematically excluded from corporate decision-making, and that this exclusion was ultimately a form of value destruction. The argument was fundamentally economic, which is precisely why it eventually found traction in boardrooms and, decades later, in legislative chambers.

From Voluntary Commitment to Legal Mandate

The distance between the BCSD’s 1991 voluntary commitments and the CSRD’s 2025 mandatory requirements is less than it appears. The WBCSD contributed directly to the development of the Global Reporting Initiative in the late 1990s, the first standardised framework for non-financial corporate disclosure, which itself became a foundational reference for the European Sustainability Reporting Standards companies must now follow. The principle of double materiality has its conceptual roots in the eco-efficiency argument that environmental and economic performance are inseparable.

The Swiss Federal Council’s ongoing process of aligning Swiss law with the CSRD reflects a regulatory dynamic the BCSD’s founders would have recognised: a voluntary standard, widely adopted by leading companies seeking competitive differentiation, creates pressure on laggards and eventually attracts regulatory codification. What began as a framework that 48 CEOs chose to adopt in The Hague in 1991 is now the basis for mandatory obligations affecting thousands of companies across the European Union and many of their international counterparts.

The companies best positioned to meet CSRD obligations efficiently are not necessarily those with the largest compliance teams, but those whose sustainability thinking is most deeply integrated into business strategy. This is precisely the condition that the Principal Advisor for Business and Industry at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit and his BCSD colleagues were arguing for more than thirty years ago. The CSRD did not arrive without warning. For the companies that read the 1992 blueprint carefully, it arrived more or less on schedule.