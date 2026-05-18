By Maryann Selfe

Women’s health has long been treated as a niche healthcare segment. In reality, it represents one of the most structurally mispriced markets in the global economy. Maryann Selfe, investment strategist and author of The Billion Dollar Blindspot, examines how historical biases created this inefficiency and why demographic shifts, technological progress, and evolving capital flows are now forcing a repricing.

Two statistics rarely appear in the same conversation. An estimated $124 trillion in wealth is expected to transfer to women over the coming decades. At the same time, women’s health receives only 6% of total private healthcare investment. These are not separate facts. They describe the same market failure.

For decades, women’s health has been treated as a specialist category: fragmented across therapeutic areas, inconsistently funded, and often positioned as peripheral to mainstream healthcare innovation. The result is a persistent gap between the scale of demand and the level of capital allocated to meet it.

In most markets, such a gap would not persist. Capital would move in, competition would increase, and pricing would adjust. In women’s health, that adjustment has been delayed. Not because the market is small, but because it has been structurally misunderstood.

The roots of this mispricing are not difficult to trace. Clinical research has historically relied on male-centric models, with women underrepresented in trials and sex-specific differences often overlooked. In the United States, women were not required to be included in federally funded clinical trials until 1993. This produced datasets that are incomplete at best and misleading at worst. When data is weak, commercial signals are weak. When commercial signals are weak, capital hesitates.

At the same time, many conditions affecting women — endometriosis, menopause, uterine fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome — have been categorised in ways that obscure their economic significance. They are frequently framed as quality-of-life issues rather than drivers of healthcare utilisation, productivity loss, and long-term medical cost. This combination of data gaps and misclassification has had a predictable effect: it has obscured demand for women’s health solutions and suppressed investment. From a capital markets perspective, this is not neglect. It is inefficiency.

Demand has always been there

The underlying demand profile in women’s health is both large and durable. Endometriosis affects an estimated 10–15% of women of reproductive age globally — more than 176 million women worldwide — yet receives under 2% of private healthcare funding. Uterine fibroids carry an overall prevalence of approximately 70% among women of reproductive age, with a lifetime risk exceeding 60% for women over 45. Menopause affects every woman who lives long enough to experience it, yet remains one of the least systematically addressed transitions in healthcare. These are not edge cases. They are population-level realities.

What is striking is not the existence of demand, but the lack of corresponding innovation at scale. In most areas of healthcare, high prevalence and high unmet need attract sustained investment. In women’s health, that feedback loop has been weaker. The result is a market where need accumulates faster than solutions, creating a backlog of demand that is only partially visible through traditional investment lenses.

Why the conditions are now changing

What suppressed this market is now beginning to reverse.

First, the structure of capital itself is shifting. As women control an increasing share of global wealth, decision-making power is becoming more distributed across different life experiences and priorities. This does not automatically redirect capital, but it changes the questions being asked.

Second, the cost and speed of building healthcare solutions have improved materially. Digital health platforms, AI-enabled diagnostics, and more efficient clinical development pathways are lowering barriers to entry. Problems that were previously too complex or too expensive to address are becoming commercially viable.

Third, data is improving. Better epidemiological data, more inclusive research practices, and increased visibility around previously under-discussed conditions are strengthening the signals that investors rely on.

Individually, these shifts are incremental. Together, they alter the economics of the category. Markets do not remain mispriced indefinitely. When the underlying conditions change, capital follows.

Early signals of repricing

The early stages of this adjustment are already visible. Between 2020 and 2025, nearly $60 billion of capital flowed into core women’s health segments across private equity, venture capital, and corporate investment. More importantly, the nature of that investment is evolving. What began as a focus on consumer-facing solutions is expanding into diagnostics, therapeutics, and platform technologies.

Pharmaceutical companies are re-engaging with areas that were previously deprioritised. Venture capital firms are beginning to build dedicated theses around women’s health, rather than treating it as an occasional thematic allocation. Strategic partnerships are emerging between technology companies and healthcare providers to address specific gaps in care delivery.

Exits in the women’s health sector — including acquisitions and IPOs — have totalled more than $100 billion over the past 25 years, with momentum accelerating in the most recent period. At the same time, regulatory attention is increasing, particularly in Europe, where policy frameworks are starting to reflect the economic implications of women’s health more explicitly.

These are not yet signs of a fully efficient market. But they are signals of movement.

Why the opportunity is still misunderstood

Despite these developments, women’s health remains under-allocated in most institutional portfolios.

Part of the challenge is classification. The category does not fit neatly into traditional sector definitions. It spans multiple therapeutic areas, delivery models, and stages of development. This fragmentation makes it harder to benchmark, harder to compare, and therefore easier to overlook.

There is also an issue of pattern recognition. Investors are more comfortable allocating capital to models they have seen succeed before. Until recently, women’s health as an integrated investment theme lacked a consistent track record of large-scale exits and established comparables. While recent data points and emerging exit activity are beginning to change that perception, the category still sits earlier in its maturity curve than most institutional investors are accustomed to underwriting.

Finally, there is a structural lag between innovation and validation. Many of the most promising opportunities in women’s health sit at the intersection of science, technology, and care delivery. They require new frameworks for evaluation, frameworks that are still being developed.

In other words, the market is becoming visible faster than it is being understood.

A European lens on a global shift

For European investors, this creates a distinct positioning opportunity.

Europe combines strong scientific research capabilities with fragmented healthcare systems and uneven capital deployment. This can slow the translation of innovation into scalable businesses, but it also creates entry points for investors who are able to navigate that complexity.

At the same time, demographic trends across Europe — ageing populations, rising healthcare costs, and increasing participation of women in both the workforce and capital markets — are amplifying the economic relevance of women’s health. The WEF and McKinsey Health Institute estimate that closing the women’s health gap could add at least $1 trillion to the global economy annually by 2040, generating the equivalent of 137 million women accessing full-time positions. For every $1 invested, $3 is projected in economic growth. The question is not whether these forces will converge, but how quickly.

The repricing is already underway

Markets tend to correct gradually, and then suddenly.

Women’s health is unlikely to follow a linear trajectory from underinvestment to full capital efficiency. More likely, it will move in phases, punctuated by periods of rapid capital inflow, increased competition, and accelerated innovation.

Capital is beginning to move, but not yet at the scale or speed that the underlying demand would justify. That gap is where the opportunity sits. The question is no longer whether women’s health will become a major investment category. The question is who recognises it before it becomes obvious.

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