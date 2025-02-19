AI, robotics and automation are reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace — what does this mean for the future of the labor market?

Join Professor Erik Hurst, a leading economist and expert on labour markets, for a free Virtual Masterclass on Tuesday, March 4 at 1 PM GMT. In this session, Hurst will explore the key forces driving these changes and their implications.

This virtual event will not only be an excellent opportunity to hear some of Prof Hurst’s latest research insights, but also a chance to experience Chicago Booth’s unique approach to business education. Bring your questions and join the conversation.

About the Speaker

Erik Hurst, Chicago Booth Professor of Economics, has shaped global discussions on labor markets, wage trends and workforce shifts. His research has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Economist — and now, you have the chance to hear directly from him.

This interactive session is free to attend however availability is limited, so reserve your space early.

We look forward to meeting online soon.