By Antonina Brodowicz

Most founders imagine PR as headlines and big-name publications, but in today’s AI-driven media landscape, real impact comes from consistent visibility and long-term trust.

In recent years, the PR landscape has changed so significantly, but many founders are still navigating a reality that no longer exists. There was a time when PR felt like a set of familiar mechanics: press releases, media comments, the occasional interview. Today, it is far closer to managing a company’s digital visibility in an environment where information flows are shaped not only by editorial teams, but by algorithms, search engines and LLM models.

At Around PR Studio, we’ve spent the last four years working on startup visibility, investment PR and AI-driven reputation strategy for tech and AI companies. One thing has become clear: visibility today is not what it used to be.

Generative search and AI tools have changed the lifespan of content. It no longer disappears after the news cycle moves on. What you publish today can be indexed, quoted and resurfaced months later, continuing to shape how your company is understood.

In this environment, PR is no longer a support function focused simply on “getting coverage”. It plays a far bigger role – it helps build and protect trust.

That’s why choosing a PR agency in 2026 is a very different decision from what it was just a few years ago. For many founders, hiring a PR agency feels like a black box: you sign a contract, hope for media coverage, and wait for results. In reality, the outcome depends not only on the agency itself but also on how the collaboration is structured from day one. My co-founder, Antonina Brodovich, put together a practical guide on how startups can choose the right PR agency — and how to work with it in a way that actually drives impact.

When Is the Right Time for PR?

Interestingly, the moment when startups begin to think about PR still comes down to founder psychology.

Some founders come to PR too early. They have an idea they’re excited about, but no product yet, no audience, and no clear story the market can truly connect with. Others wait for years, convinced PR is unnecessary, until they suddenly need to accelerate visibility or support fundraising.

In practice, the most productive moment to start is often the pre-seed stage, which is precisely when many startups approach us. At this point, there is a working product, early partnerships, emerging news, a forming marketing team and, importantly, financial stability that allows PR to be seen as a strategic investment rather than a one-off stunt.

PR can’t run on ambition alone. It needs substance. When a company has something meaningful to share, that’s when PR stops being noisy and starts working in a smart, strategic way.

Why One Article Won’t Change Your Business

The biggest gap between expectation and reality usually shows up at the very start of a PR partnership. The classic question – “When will we get into TechCrunch or Forbes?”– has long become an industry in-joke.

Wanting fast results is natural. But PR rarely works like a performance channel with instant ROI. Its effects are compounding, patchy and often take time to show. One article alone rarely changes the trajectory of a business. Consistent, systematic work can, but it’s a process, not a quick-hit advertising campaign with guaranteed short-term returns.

Another common misconception is trying to use PR as a direct sales tool. While it can influence revenue indirectly, its real power lies elsewhere: building trust, increasing awareness, strengthening expertise, and creating a market environment where conversations with clients, partners and investors become significantly easier.

What Actually Matters When Choosing a PR Agency

Choosing a PR agency today requires looking at things differently. It’s no longer about flashy slides or bold promises – what really counts is substance, experience, and the ability to deliver results.

Agencies with experience in your industry or a closely related one get up to speed faster, understand your story, and can start sharing it effectively right away. That kind of familiarity saves time and avoids missteps when positioning your company.

Equally important is how their clients actually show up in the media. It’s not about the length of the publication list – it’s about understanding which audiences were reached, in what formats, and what impact it had. A good agency knows how to translate coverage into real visibility and credibility.

Smaller, boutique agencies are often worth considering. They’re more likely to dive deep into your business, giving you the attention you deserve, instead of treating you as just one of many clients.

Another factor that’s often overlooked is accountability. PR can be hard to measure, but without clear KPIs, it risks becoming decorative rather than strategic. A strong agency takes responsibility for results, not just for effort.

And then there’s adaptability. Startups pivot fast, and the media landscape can shift overnight. A PR strategy shouldn’t be a rigid rulebook – it’s a guide that keeps you focused while allowing you to adjust when new opportunities appear. Flexibility isn’t a compromise; it’s how meaningful results happen.

The Founder’s Personal Brand as a Strategic Asset

The founder’s personal brand deserves particular attention. In a world of algorithms and growing scepticism towards corporate messaging, audiences respond to people more than abstract companies.

Personal content receives stronger organic reach, feels more credible and creates a sense of closeness. Founder posts on LinkedIn often outperform corporate channels, and it’s not just business updates that resonate. Sharing reflections, lessons learned, mistakes, insights, or behind-the-scenes moments helps humanise the company and makes your audience feel like they’re part of the journey.

A founder’s personal brand is powerful, but it’s even stronger when combined with other channels. Blogs on Medium or Substack, research, podcasts, public talks, expert articles, and owned media all help spread your story. No single format is a “magic button.” The real impact comes from how they all work together, reinforcing your story, building trust, and creating lasting visibility.

How to Be a Founder PR Teams Love Working With

Even the strongest PR team cannot create meaningful results without the founder’s involvement. PR isn’t something you outsource and forget. It works best when it’s a genuine partnership.

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

1. Set expectations from the start

The most effective collaborations begin with clarity. What does success look like? Is it visibility among investors, stronger positioning in your niche, or fundraising support? Aligning on goals early prevents frustration later.

2. Share news and updates

PR teams don’t invent stories – they uncover and shape the ones already happening inside your company. The strongest narratives are usually sitting in product updates, partnerships, hiring decisions, customer wins, or internal insights. What feels routine to you can be genuinely interesting to the outside world. A simple habit – even a 15–30 minute weekly call can make a real difference.

3. Involve internal experts

The best insights don’t always come from the founder alone. Your CTO, product leads, engineers, or analysts often hold the most interesting stories. Involving them elevates the quality of thought leadership and makes content far more credible.

4. Give real substance – this is the hardest part

AI can help structure and polish content, but it cannot replace genuine insight. Journalists quickly recognise when a story lacks depth. What they value most is substance:

unique technology or methodology

real case studies with tangible results

internal research and original data

We often tell clients: share your thinking in whatever way feels easiest. Voice notes recorded on the way to a meeting. Rough bullet points. An informal call where we ask questions. Don’t worry about making it perfect. What truly matters is the insight behind it – your experience, your perspective, your real expertise.

5. Trust the team you choose

Micromanagement almost always undermines both speed and quality. If you’ve done the work of selecting the right PR partner – reviewing case studies, checking references, understanding their approach, then allow them the space to do their job well. The best results come from trust.

6. Invest in how you present yourself

Visuals still matter. A real photoshoot of you and your team isn’t about showing off – it’s about building trust. Authentic, high-quality images tell your story and build credibility in a way AI-generated headshots never can.

Ultimately, PR in 2026 isn’t about making noise or chasing one-off headlines. It’s about building trust, shaping perception, and creating a lasting digital presence.

The best advice for founders is simple: don’t chase agencies that promise flashy placements. Look for partners who will truly dive into your business, think strategically, and act as an extension of your team.

That’s where real PR value is created – not in quick flashes of attention, but in consistent, thoughtful work that pays off over time.

About the Author