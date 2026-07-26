By Kevin Kirkwood

As AI becomes more embedded across the workplace, organisations must rethink insider risk and prove AI investment is reducing exposure.

Main article: Organisations are being pushed to move quickly on AI, and most are not hesitating. The benefits of utilising AI in the workplace are undeniable, but security challenges are proving harder to navigate as AI redefines the insider threat landscape.

According to the findings of our Exabeam report, insiders, whether malicious or compromised, now pose a greater risk than external actors. This makes stronger security operations more important than ever.

Redefining Insider Risk

As well as overtaking external threats, the definition of the insider is no longer limited to malicious insiders in the conventional sense. This signposts a significant shift, with 76% of organisations already seeing unauthorised use of generative AI (GenAI) tools by employees.

As AI deployment rises, a different kind of risk is introduced.

Modern insider risk spans employees using GenAI tools outside policy, and AI and machine-assisted actions that can create vulnerabilities long before security teams have the context to respond. AI agents can operate continuously, act with limited oversight, and scale behaviour at a speed that traditional controls were never designed to handle.

There’s no doubt that AI adoption will not be slowing down any time soon. But rapid adoption without stronger oversight creates a serious visibility problem, and business leaders now have to look at how AI investment is effectively reducing AI-driven insider risk.

The Age of the AI Insider

The issue facing organisations is not that AI has access to mission-critical data and systems, but that it can act across them continuously at a speed no human user can match.

This is being driven by several factors:

Scale is the first challenge. A human insider can only move so fast, but an AI agent can summarise, process, and move information in seconds. What once took hours of manual effort can now happen almost instantly, scaling risk within digital environments rapidly.

Persistence makes this exposure harder to contain. Human activity is limited by working hours, supervision, and routine patterns. AI is not. It can operate continuously in the background, 24 hours a day which expands the window of opportunity as well as deepens the challenge of monitoring misuse.

Convenience adds another layer of risk. Many AI tools are given broad access because the business priorities centre around speed, productivity, and immediate results. In too many cases, organisations have focused on what AI can do before putting the right security boundaries in place.

Then there is manipulation. AI systems do not need malicious intent to create harmful outcomes. Unsafe prompts, harmful inputs, weak guardrails, or flawed configuration can all create serious internal risk.

Together, these factors show why insider risk is changing. AI is not simply another user in the environment. It is changing the pace, scale, and visibility of internal risk itself.

Traditional Models Stretched to the Limit

With this rising risk, traditional models are being pushed beyond what they were designed to do. Most of these traditional models were built for a world shaped by human behaviour when it comes to insider risk. They were designed to monitor employee access, identify misuse, and apply controls around decisions made by people.

That model becomes less effective when applied to AI agents and the agentic enterprise. Unlike external attackers, AI already operates with valid credentials and approved access.

This is where traditional models start to fall short.

They are built around clear signals such as alerts, policy breaches, user violations, and obvious exfiltration activities. But AI-driven risk does not always appear as deliberate misuse. Threats can develop through unsafe automation, excessive access, or manipulated inputs, often without triggering the kinds of signals traditional tools were designed to catch.

As insider risk continues to evolve, organisations are left with the critical challenge of proving that AI investment is protecting against insider-driven risk in a measurable and defensible way, rather than just increasing capability.

Turning AI Investment into Innovation

Security teams are deploying AI to detect evolving insider threats. However, without strong governance or clear oversight, it’s a race they’re struggling to win.

That is why organisations need accelerated security operations to prove the value of their investments.

As insider threats become more complex, organisations need a security model that supports:

Improved Analyst Judgement: Using AI to enhance analyst judgement and accelerate decision-making, while keeping accountability, oversight, and control within human teams is vital to staying ahead of insider threats. This is known as human-agent teaming and helps organisations turn AI investment into controlled, measurable value by ensuring agents operate within policy and guardrails.

Enhanced Visibility: The concern for organisations is no longer just whether a rule has been broken, but how AI agents access data, how behaviour is changing, and whether risk is building over time. Agent behaviour analytics supports security teams by helping them understand how AI agents interact with digital environments and what decisions they are making.

Better Data Architecture: Effective insider threat management depends on a stronger data foundation. This is where context becomes key. Insider risk is often hidden across fragmented signals, incomplete visibility, and too much noise. Stronger data architecture helps teams see how access, behaviour, and exposure are changing over time, while supporting better resource allocation, greater scalability, and more effective AI-driven threat detection.

Enhanced Optimisation: AI should go beyond showing isolated improvements in efficiency by demonstrating sustained reduction in insider-driven exposure. Organisations can demonstrate progress by continuously identifying risky behaviour patterns, tightening access controls, refining detections, and strengthening oversight so insider risk is reduced over time.

A Future-Ready Security Model

AI-driven insider risk cannot be an afterthought of AI adoption. Organisations are increasingly leaning into autonomy, and this shouldn’t mean choosing between innovation and security. With AI agents now operating with unprecedented scale, persistence, and access, the focus must be on deploying security models that securely deliver the levels of autonomy organisations are looking to achieve.

Defending against today’s insider threat landscape depends on accelerated security operations that deliver stronger behavioural analytics and clearer oversight to build a resilient foundation.

Through this model, organisations can prove that investment is tackling insider-driven risk and readying security operations for the realities of an AI-driven future.

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