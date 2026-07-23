Every connected-product team eventually hits the same fork in the road. You have a working prototype, a roadmap, and a growing list of devices to manage — and now you have to decide what the thing actually runs on. Do you build your platform on a managed cloud service like AWS IoT or Azure IoT, or do you build something custom that you own end to end? It’s the kind of architectural decision an experienced IoT development service is usually brought in to get right, and Crunch-IS is a leader in IoT development for exactly that reason. It’s also an easy decision to make badly. Pick a managed platform because it’s fast, and you can find yourself boxed in two years later when your pricing model or hardware constraints outgrow it. Build custom because you want control, and you can burn your first year re-creating infrastructure that Amazon and Microsoft would have handed you on day one. The reason so many IoT projects stall before production isn’t usually the hardware — it’s this architectural choice, made too early and for the wrong reasons.

Here’s a practical way to think it through.

What “buy” actually gives you

Managed IoT platforms exist to remove undifferentiated heavy lifting: device authentication, secure messaging, fleet provisioning, over-the-air updates, and the pipes that move telemetry into storage and analytics.

AWS IoT is the deepest of the ecosystems. IoT Core handles device connectivity and messaging at scale, while services like Device Management, Greengrass (for edge processing), and SiteWise (for industrial data) let you assemble almost any architecture without leaving the platform. The trade-off is complexity — the breadth that makes AWS powerful also makes it easy to over-engineer, and costs can creep as message volume climbs.

Azure IoT tends to win where the organization already lives in the Microsoft stack. IoT Hub plus IoT Central give you a faster on-ramp, tighter integration with Azure’s analytics and Active Directory identity, and a more guided experience for teams that want structure over raw flexibility. Enterprises with existing Microsoft agreements often find the commercial math works out in Azure’s favor.

Either way, the value of “buy” is time. You ship in weeks, not quarters, and you inherit a security and reliability baseline that would take a small team a long time to reproduce.

What “buy” quietly costs you

Managed platforms optimize for the common case, and your product may not be the common case.

The three constraints that bite hardest are cost at scale, lock-in, and fit. Per-message and per-device pricing that looks trivial in a pilot can dominate your unit economics once you’re managing hundreds of thousands of devices. Migrating off a platform later is genuinely painful, because device firmware, provisioning, and data pipelines all get wired to that vendor’s specific way of doing things. And if your product has unusual requirements — exotic protocols, tight latency budgets, hardware too constrained for a standard SDK, or a data-residency rule the platform doesn’t cleanly satisfy — you end up fighting the platform instead of building on it.

None of these are reasons to avoid managed platforms. They’re reasons to know your constraints before you commit.

When custom is the right call

Building custom makes sense when the platform is the product, or when a managed service can’t meet a hard requirement. Companies whose margins depend on squeezing connectivity costs, whose devices are too resource-limited for off-the-shelf agents, who operate under strict regulatory or sovereignty rules, or who are building a platform they intend to license to others — these are the cases where owning the stack pays for itself.

Custom doesn’t have to mean building everything from scratch. The strongest architectures today are often hybrid: open-source components like an MQTT broker, a time-series database, and a device-management layer, assembled and operated as your own platform, sometimes running alongside a managed cloud rather than replacing it. That gives you control where control matters and leverage everywhere else.

The catch is that custom demands a rare combination of skills — firmware, connectivity, cloud infrastructure, security, and data engineering, all working together. Assembling that in-house is where a lot of teams underestimate the timeline. This is one area where an experienced development partner earns its keep — the teams that get build-vs-buy right are usually the ones who brought in people who have already made the mistake on someone else’s budget.

A decision framework you can actually use

Rather than debating platforms in the abstract, answer five questions:

Scale economics. Model your cost per device at 10x and 100x your launch volume — not at pilot scale. If managed-platform pricing dominates your unit economics at scale, custom starts to look cheaper over the product’s life. Differentiation. Is your platform a competitive advantage, or just plumbing? If it’s plumbing, buy it. If your connectivity, latency, or data control is part of what customers pay for, that’s an argument to own it. Constraints. List your hard requirements — protocols, hardware limits, latency, compliance, data residency. If a managed platform can’t meet even one of them cleanly, that single constraint can decide the whole architecture. Time to market. How much does a six-month head start matter? For most first products, shipping fast on a managed platform and re-architecting later beats spending a year building infrastructure before you’ve validated the product. Team depth. Do you have — or can you access — the full range of embedded, cloud, and security skills a custom build requires? If not, either buy, or bring in a partner who does.

The honest answer

For most teams shipping their first connected product, the right move is to buy first, build later: launch on AWS IoT or Azure IoT to reach production quickly, keep your architecture loosely coupled so you’re not welded to one vendor, and revisit the question once you have real scale data and real cost numbers. For teams whose product depends on owning the stack — on cost, control, or hard constraints — custom is worth the investment from the start, provided you have the engineering depth to do it well.

The mistake to avoid is treating this as a one-time, irreversible decision. It isn’t. The best IoT architectures are designed so that today’s “buy” doesn’t foreclose tomorrow’s “build” — and getting that foundation right is what separates the products that reach production from the majority that never leave the pilot phase.