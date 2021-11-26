How Covid-19 Has Changed Our Shopping Behaviour

The pandemic has accelerated the introduction of digital technology into our lives. Shopping is the first point that can prove it in the best way possible! Digital technologies have not only added convenience to our lives but also increased our security. Thanks to them, the customer behaviour model and the model of providing various services and selling goods have changed dramatically.

So, let’s take a look at the new habits of buyers around the world.

1. Contactless Purchasing Options

Fewer contacts mean fewer bacteria. People around the world began to think more about their health and avoid things that could harm them. That’s why contactless payment has become so popular all over the world. Self-service points in stores without traditional lines and cashiers, paying for goods immediately at the time of choosing them in offline stores, online shopping — all this became our reality in 2021. Although two or three years ago, a lot of people did not even think about this. Moreover, many customers understood that online shopping is a great opportunity to save money – thanks to the sites that offer various promo codes. For example, promocodius.com. If earlier residents of the USA and Europe used the services of this site (including the version of Promocodius for Scandinavian countries, namely Sweden) mainly before Black Friday, now they regularly look for profitable offers for all product groups all over the year — clothes, shoes, household appliances, cosmetics, goods for children and pets, etc.

2. New Hobbies

The forced stay at home and the limited entertainment opportunities outdoors increased the interest of people in new hobbies and indoor activities. They began to sew, embroider, paint, make crafts, develop various skills (improve their language skills, culinary skills, etc). This all influenced their monthly purchases — among the products we can see more and more kits for all kinds of handmade crafts, games, and other home entertainment goods. And of course, all this is bought online – the choice is better, there are various delivery options including directly to your home, and instant payments by credit card.

3. Online Services

Almost all spheres of life have switched to online. And we are talking not only about buying food, clothes, or household items, but also about the consumption of various services – modern doctors started offering their consultations online, teachers began conducting lessons online, and so on. With the onset of the pandemic, the world did not die and people did not stop working – it just became different. Many companies, having gone to work remotely for several months, decided not to return to the office – after all, in a remote format, everything continued to function as well as before. Now, you can find and receive practically any service online.

4. Local Brands

Local brands have become more and more popular during the pandemic. Why? The answer is simple: they offer fresh goods with fast deliveries. However, not all of them were able to quickly switch to online work, so many big retailers have launched new partnership programs for local brands to increase people’s interest in them.

5. Focus on Needs

Each customer began to value the brands’ care programs for their health. Those who did it best became more prosperous. Nowadays, each of us pays attention to:

what security systems and care programs are in a particular store, or a particular brand has;

what payment methods and delivery options they offer;

how safe it is to be in the store or to shop online.

Sales have reached a new level and the old seller-buyer scheme is no longer relevant. Shoppers value stores and brands’ engagement, care and protection in all possible ways.