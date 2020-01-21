How CBD Gummies Can Help You Instill Wellness in Your Company’s Culture

You want your employees to be healthy and happy, so you’re always looking for new ways to improve wellness in your office. You make sure the water cooler is always full, and fresh fruit is available in the breakroom. You may have even hired a Yogi to come in for a lunchtime Vinyasa. A well-cared-for workforce is more productive, and members generally have better relationships with their supervisors and managers. You want your staff to know you care about how they feel, and CBD gummies like the ones made by Verma Farms may be the next step in boosting the health and productivity of your office to a new level.

If you have given CBD gummies a try for yourself, you know the wonders they can do. CBD is non psychoactive, meaning it will not get you high. Its benefits are widespread, and new studies supporting this assertion are released all the time. Sharing these benefits with your staff has the potential to increase productivity, cut down on interoffice conflict, and even reduce the number of days missed.

CBD is No Longer a Controlled Substance

States Determine Their Own Laws

The legality of giving your employees CBD gummies in the workplace can vary depending on your state. On a federal level, CBD is no longer a classified substance, and the hemp used to make it is fully legal. Most states have no restrictions on CBD, though some states require a prescription to take it, and a license to sell it. Before you put a dish of your favorite CBD gummies out next to the fruit bowl in the breakroom, make sure your state does not have any specific restrictions regarding CBD.

THC Complicates Matters

One major nuance to the legality of CBD use, is the issue of THC, which may be legal in your state but is illegal federally. When selecting the right CBD gummies for your company, it is important to ensure that they are made with CBD isolate and come with a certificate of analysis, as full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD gummies may have small amounts of THC in them. There is not usually enough THC to intoxicate anyone, but you do not want to take any risks. Especially if your company contracts for the federal government, is involved in any industry with tighter restrictions (like transportation), or performs regular drug testing.

A More Productive Environment

Reduced Anxiety

High levels of anxiety often reduce productivity by making it more difficult to focus, causing sleep disturbances, and decreasing pain tolerance. Your employees could be anxious for any number of reasons, from the general stress of life, pressure to perform at work, or even as a result of a disorder. There is only so much you can do to make the office a pleasant environment. When your workers are human (which they are for now), they have human issues at work and at home that affect their emotions, which in turn affect their performance.

Having access to CBD gummies at work can help people combat the anxiety they experience on a day-to-day basis. Less anxiety means better focus, which leads to faster, higher-quality work. Your work environment will be more relaxed, stimulating creative problem solving, boosting job satisfaction, and driving employee initiative.

Better Sleep

Sleep usually happens at home, but it seriously affects every part of a person’s life, including work. Lower-quality sleep decreases productivity, causes moodiness, and negatively impacts overall health. There is nothing you can do to make sure your employees get better sleep at home, but giving them access to CBD gummies can help them relax, which makes their time off more restorative.

When employees get better sleep, they come to work refreshed and ready to tackle their to-do list. They have greater mental agility, and the flexibility to navigate the pressures of deadlines, shifting productivity needs, and demanding clients.

Less Interoffice Conflict

Reduced Frustration Leads to Higher Tolerance

Let’s face it, when people are stressed, depressed, or tired, they get moody. Of course the goal is to keep things professional in an office. But again, for right now, your employees are human. It is impossible to work with people day in and day out, without experiencing an overload of frustration from time to time.

This overload can be prevented by reducing the overall experience of frustration in the first place. CBD gummies contribute to the cause by reducing depression and anxiety, and improving pain symptoms and sleep. When people feel better, they are more tolerant of each other, which is part of a solid formula for a happy and healthy company culture.

Healthier Workforce

Improved Disease and Illness Rates

Healthy employees miss less work, and they feel better while they are there. CBD works with the body’s endocannabinoid system to balance out every other system in the body. It reduces pain and inflammation, improves digestion, and may help prevent heart disease and diabetes. CBD also shows antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can contribute to fewer illnesses being spread around the office.

CBD May Reduce Substance Abuse and Addiction

Substance abuse and addiction can directly and indirectly lead to missed work, unhappy employees, and frustrated coworkers. The reasons people abuse and get addicted to substances are complicated, of course. Opioids, however, are currently creating one of the biggest addiction epidemics in the United States. CBD gummies can reduce the amount of opioids people need to take in order to manage pain, as well as withdrawal symptoms that come with stopping opioids altogether.

In addition to helping people manage pain, CBD has shown promising results in studies examining its usefulness in treating nicotine and alcohol addictions. People seem to have an easier time managing withdrawal, as well as some of the difficult emotions leading to addiction in the first place.

Conclusion

When you introduce high-quality CBD to your work environment, you support wellness in your company’s culture. If you already have practices in place to keep your environment healthy and happy, CBD gummies may be just the thing you need in order to elevate work satisfaction to the next level. If CBD gummies are the first step to instilling wellness into your company culture, they will definitely give you a solid foundation from which to build.