Luxury Lifestyle Awards Presents The TOP 100 Hotel General Managers of 2024

Luxury Lifestyle Awards proudly announces its annual selection of the TOP 100 Hotel General Managers of the World for 2024. This anticipated compilation celebrates the visionaries whose leadership and dedication continue to shape the luxury hospitality industry across the globe; leaders who have consistently exemplified distinction, novelty, and loyalty to guest satisfaction. We celebrate these HGMs and their exceptional ability to elevate their properties into world-renowned destinations, setting new benchmarks for luxury and hospitality.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards embarked on a thorough selection process, evaluating hotel general managers from renowned luxury properties worldwide. The honorees were selected based on stringent criteria, including outstanding leadership, consistent guest satisfaction, strategic innovation, sustainability initiatives, and overall contributions to the industry.

Our 2024 list represents a diverse group of managers from across the continents, including those managing legendary hotels in cosmopolitan cities to serene luxury resorts in exotic locales. This global selection pays tribute to their consistent pursuit of perfection and their role in creating memorable guest experiences that set their hotels apart as premier destinations.

These general managers have shown impressive operational acumen, and they have led their teams with inspirational vigor, fostering environments where both employees and guests thrive. Their pioneering approaches in integrating sustainability practices, enhancing guest offerings, and spearheading community-focused initiatives have cemented their status as leaders who embody the spirit of modern luxury.

The TOP 100 General Managers honored this year have set remarkable standards in their industry. Their ability to adapt to evolving market trends while maintaining incomparable guest experiences is what keeps luxury hospitality at the forefront of the global travel industry.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards Presents The TOP 100 Hotel General Managers of 2024

The complete list of the TOP 100 Hotel General Managers for 2024 is now available, showcasing the individuals whose work ensures that luxury travelers continue to receive the highest level of service and memorable experiences. This accolade recognizes their impact on their properties, but also on the global hospitality landscape as a whole.

Explore the industry leaders who are driving the future of luxury travel and hospitality. Listed in alphabetical order, the winners are:

  1. Agus Wirawan
    Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Indonesia
  2. Ahmed Ereiba
    Sofitel Shahd Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia
  3. Ahmed Raza
    Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Nigeria
  4. Alejandro Rodriguez Granda
    Hotel Hacienda De Abajo, Spain
  5. Alexander Traeger
    SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Maldives
  6. Amer Barakat
    Golf Beach Resort, Egypt
  7. Amro Nagah
    Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai, UAE
  8. András Bíró
    Capitol Kempinski, Singapore
  9. André Cheminade
    Hôtel des Horlogers, Switzerland
  10. Anwar Hajjar
    Wyndham Grand Manama, Bahrain
  11. Arijitt Ghosh
    PARKROYAL Suites Bangkok, Thailand
  12. Bjoern Wild
    Barefoot Hotel Majorca, Spain
  13. Boris Braun
    Hotel Am Konzerthaus, Austria
  14. Cameron Mcneillie
    Dorothea Hotel, Hungary
  15. Carsten Wiegandt
    Kempinski Hotel & Residences Muscat, Oman
  16. Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale
    Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore
  17. Chantel Moore
    Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain
  18. Christian El Khoury
    The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE
  19. Christian Goller
    Santre Dolomythic Home, Italy
  20. Christine Devers
    W New York – Times Square, USA
  21. Christopher Baker
    OBLU Xprience Ailafushi, Maldives
  22. Cory Amman
    Lake Placid Lodge, USA
  23. Cristina Zucchi
    VISTA Palazzo Lago di Como (LARIO HOTELS), Italy
  24. Damian Tan
    PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore
  25. Damir Kartel
    Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai, UAE
  26. Daniele D’alo’
    Andilana Beach Resort, Madagascar
  27. Darren Ware
    Carlton Hotel Singapore, Singapore
  28. David Kianni
    Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama, Panama
  29. David Sude
    QT Sydney, Australia
  30. Edouard Lallemand
    Premier Village Da Nang Resort, Vietnam
  31. Evgenia Naimat
    AL Nakhla, UAE
  32. Ferran Brufau
    Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Diplomatic Quarter, Saudi Arabia
  33. Firas Sharrouf
    Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, UAE
  34. Francisco Jose Mora Oria
    Palacio de los Duques & Hotel Fénix, Spain
  35. Giacinto Marchionna
    Palazzo Gattini Luxury Hotel, Italy
  36. Goran Stojkovic
    Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai, UAE
  37. Greg Williams
    The Sanchaya, Indonesia
  38. Guy Hilton
    The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK
  39. Hans Schiller
    Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Saudi Arabia
  40. Hassen Jouhri
    TUI BLUE Medina Gardens, Morocco
  41. Hussain Rauf
    Elaf Al Taqwa Hotel, Saudi Arabia
  42. Ian Barrow
    DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, Malaysia
  43. Idriss Saoudi
    Sofitel Tamuda Bay Beach and Spa, Morocco
  44. Jan Kroeckel
    Peppers Seminyak Bali, Indonesia
  45. Jean Philippe Lovotti
    Caravelle Saigon Hotel, Vietnam
  46. John Gomes
    The Georges, USA
  47. John T. G. Nielsen
    Fivelements, Indonesia
  48. Jordi Caralt Coloma
    Gran Hotel Ingles, Spain
  49. Joseph Della Gatta
    Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, Maldives
  50. Juan Carlos Reina
    Dukes The Palm Hotel, UAE
  51. Juliana S. Salla-Bruines
    JW Marriott Muscat, Oman
  52. Justin Swart
    Cora Cora Maldives, Maldives
  53. Kai Winkler
    Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland
  54. Karen Nedergaard Svendsen
    Andersen Boutique Hotel & Absalon Hotel, Denmark
  55. Kieran Quinn
    Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, UK
  56. Konstantinos Tzikopoulos
    Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort, Greece
  57. Kung Teong Wah
    PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore
  58. Lynn Brutman
    Four Seasons Park Lane, UK
  59. Mae Ng
    Frasers Hospitality Singapore, Singapore
  60. Martin Hurley
    Lancaster Bangkok, Thailand
  61. Matthias Timmermann
    Kurhotel Skodsborg, Denmark
  62. Mazen Allam
    Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  63. Melvin Lim
    Pan Pacific Singapore, Singapore
  64. Michael Hanratty
    G Hotel Gurney, Malaysia
  65. Monika Pal
    The Wakaya Club & Spa, Fiji
  66. Nagma Walker
    Azura Bermuda, Bermuda
  67. Nathapong Laorvong
    SO/ Bangkok, Thailand
  68. Nazaret Carbonari
    Waldorf Astoria Cancun, Mexico
  69. Nick Roucos
    Bomporto Hotels, Portugal
  70. Nicolas Pesty
    Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opéra, France
  71. Noel Cameron
    Huvafen Fushi Maldives, Maldives
  72. Olivier de Kermel
    STORY Rabat, Morocco
  73. Omar Bouchaar
    Wyndham Garden Brooklyn Sunset Park, USA
  74. Pedro Santos
    Summum Boutique Hotel, Member of Meliá Collection, Spain
  75. Pierre-Henri Bovsovers
    W Verbier, Switzerland
  76. Rabih Beaino
    InterContinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  77. Raj Jadhav
    Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu, Indonesia
  78. Rami Al Jabari
    Element West Bay Doha, Qatar
    Element City Center Doha, Qatar
  79. Rohan Poyrekar
    Hilton London Hyde Park, UK
  80. Ross Stevenson
    Cap Maison Resort, St Lucia
  81. Ryan Gauci
    Hilton Prague, Czech Republic
  82. Saad Khayat
    Makkah Hotel and Towers, Saudi Arabia
  83. Sabine Adolphy
    Royalton Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia
    Hideaway Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia
  84. Salah Al Mamari
    Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Sohar, Oman
  85. Saleh Bataineh
    Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, Kuwait
  86. Seamus Coen
    Rusacks St Andrews, UK
  87. Shaun Wheeler
    Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, Zambia
  88. Sonal Sajwan
    Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, India
  89. Stefan Fuchs
    InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, UAE
  90. Subash Gadtaula
    Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc, Vietnam
  91. Summer Cho
    The Ritz-Carlton, Chengdu, China
  92. Taieb Joulak
    Waldorf Astoria Maldives, Maldives
  93. Tamer Khedr
    Emaar Hotels in Egypt, Egypt
  94. Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser
    The Sukhothai Shanghai, China
  95. Tim McGregor
    Spindrift Inn, USA
  96. Tomas Gregor
    One Eleven Resorts, Indonesia
  97. Valentin Brietz
    Hôtel Monsieur George, France
  98. Victor Cópio
    Troia Design Hotel, Portugal
  99. Vipin Khattar
    The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, UAE
  100. Yazid Mustaffa
    Opero Hotel Southkey, Malaysia

For more information about the LLA TOP 100, please visit https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/best-of-the-best

Go to top

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here