Luxury Lifestyle Awards proudly announces its annual selection of the TOP 100 Hotel General Managers of the World for 2024. This anticipated compilation celebrates the visionaries whose leadership and dedication continue to shape the luxury hospitality industry across the globe; leaders who have consistently exemplified distinction, novelty, and loyalty to guest satisfaction. We celebrate these HGMs and their exceptional ability to elevate their properties into world-renowned destinations, setting new benchmarks for luxury and hospitality.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards embarked on a thorough selection process, evaluating hotel general managers from renowned luxury properties worldwide. The honorees were selected based on stringent criteria, including outstanding leadership, consistent guest satisfaction, strategic innovation, sustainability initiatives, and overall contributions to the industry.
Our 2024 list represents a diverse group of managers from across the continents, including those managing legendary hotels in cosmopolitan cities to serene luxury resorts in exotic locales. This global selection pays tribute to their consistent pursuit of perfection and their role in creating memorable guest experiences that set their hotels apart as premier destinations.
These general managers have shown impressive operational acumen, and they have led their teams with inspirational vigor, fostering environments where both employees and guests thrive. Their pioneering approaches in integrating sustainability practices, enhancing guest offerings, and spearheading community-focused initiatives have cemented their status as leaders who embody the spirit of modern luxury.
The TOP 100 General Managers honored this year have set remarkable standards in their industry. Their ability to adapt to evolving market trends while maintaining incomparable guest experiences is what keeps luxury hospitality at the forefront of the global travel industry.
The complete list of the TOP 100 Hotel General Managers for 2024 is now available, showcasing the individuals whose work ensures that luxury travelers continue to receive the highest level of service and memorable experiences. This accolade recognizes their impact on their properties, but also on the global hospitality landscape as a whole.
Explore the industry leaders who are driving the future of luxury travel and hospitality. Listed in alphabetical order, the winners are:
- Agus Wirawan
Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Indonesia
- Ahmed Ereiba
Sofitel Shahd Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia
- Ahmed Raza
Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Nigeria
- Alejandro Rodriguez Granda
Hotel Hacienda De Abajo, Spain
- Alexander Traeger
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Maldives
- Amer Barakat
Golf Beach Resort, Egypt
- Amro Nagah
Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai, UAE
- András Bíró
Capitol Kempinski, Singapore
- André Cheminade
Hôtel des Horlogers, Switzerland
- Anwar Hajjar
Wyndham Grand Manama, Bahrain
- Arijitt Ghosh
PARKROYAL Suites Bangkok, Thailand
- Bjoern Wild
Barefoot Hotel Majorca, Spain
- Boris Braun
Hotel Am Konzerthaus, Austria
- Cameron Mcneillie
Dorothea Hotel, Hungary
- Carsten Wiegandt
Kempinski Hotel & Residences Muscat, Oman
- Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore
- Chantel Moore
Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain
- Christian El Khoury
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE
- Christian Goller
Santre Dolomythic Home, Italy
- Christine Devers
W New York – Times Square, USA
- Christopher Baker
OBLU Xprience Ailafushi, Maldives
- Cory Amman
Lake Placid Lodge, USA
- Cristina Zucchi
VISTA Palazzo Lago di Como (LARIO HOTELS), Italy
- Damian Tan
PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore
- Damir Kartel
Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai, UAE
- Daniele D’alo’
Andilana Beach Resort, Madagascar
- Darren Ware
Carlton Hotel Singapore, Singapore
- David Kianni
Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama, Panama
- David Sude
QT Sydney, Australia
- Edouard Lallemand
Premier Village Da Nang Resort, Vietnam
- Evgenia Naimat
AL Nakhla, UAE
- Ferran Brufau
Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Diplomatic Quarter, Saudi Arabia
- Firas Sharrouf
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, UAE
- Francisco Jose Mora Oria
Palacio de los Duques & Hotel Fénix, Spain
- Giacinto Marchionna
Palazzo Gattini Luxury Hotel, Italy
- Goran Stojkovic
Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai, UAE
- Greg Williams
The Sanchaya, Indonesia
- Guy Hilton
The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK
- Hans Schiller
Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Saudi Arabia
- Hassen Jouhri
TUI BLUE Medina Gardens, Morocco
- Hussain Rauf
Elaf Al Taqwa Hotel, Saudi Arabia
- Ian Barrow
DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, Malaysia
- Idriss Saoudi
Sofitel Tamuda Bay Beach and Spa, Morocco
- Jan Kroeckel
Peppers Seminyak Bali, Indonesia
- Jean Philippe Lovotti
Caravelle Saigon Hotel, Vietnam
- John Gomes
The Georges, USA
- John T. G. Nielsen
Fivelements, Indonesia
- Jordi Caralt Coloma
Gran Hotel Ingles, Spain
- Joseph Della Gatta
Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, Maldives
- Juan Carlos Reina
Dukes The Palm Hotel, UAE
- Juliana S. Salla-Bruines
JW Marriott Muscat, Oman
- Justin Swart
Cora Cora Maldives, Maldives
- Kai Winkler
Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland
- Karen Nedergaard Svendsen
Andersen Boutique Hotel & Absalon Hotel, Denmark
- Kieran Quinn
Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, UK
- Konstantinos Tzikopoulos
Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort, Greece
- Kung Teong Wah
PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore
- Lynn Brutman
Four Seasons Park Lane, UK
- Mae Ng
Frasers Hospitality Singapore, Singapore
- Martin Hurley
Lancaster Bangkok, Thailand
- Matthias Timmermann
Kurhotel Skodsborg, Denmark
- Mazen Allam
Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Melvin Lim
Pan Pacific Singapore, Singapore
- Michael Hanratty
G Hotel Gurney, Malaysia
- Monika Pal
The Wakaya Club & Spa, Fiji
- Nagma Walker
Azura Bermuda, Bermuda
- Nathapong Laorvong
SO/ Bangkok, Thailand
- Nazaret Carbonari
Waldorf Astoria Cancun, Mexico
- Nick Roucos
Bomporto Hotels, Portugal
- Nicolas Pesty
Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opéra, France
- Noel Cameron
Huvafen Fushi Maldives, Maldives
- Olivier de Kermel
STORY Rabat, Morocco
- Omar Bouchaar
Wyndham Garden Brooklyn Sunset Park, USA
- Pedro Santos
Summum Boutique Hotel, Member of Meliá Collection, Spain
- Pierre-Henri Bovsovers
W Verbier, Switzerland
- Rabih Beaino
InterContinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Raj Jadhav
Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu, Indonesia
- Rami Al Jabari
Element West Bay Doha, Qatar
Element City Center Doha, Qatar
- Rohan Poyrekar
Hilton London Hyde Park, UK
- Ross Stevenson
Cap Maison Resort, St Lucia
- Ryan Gauci
Hilton Prague, Czech Republic
- Saad Khayat
Makkah Hotel and Towers, Saudi Arabia
- Sabine Adolphy
Royalton Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia
Hideaway Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia
- Salah Al Mamari
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Sohar, Oman
- Saleh Bataineh
Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, Kuwait
- Seamus Coen
Rusacks St Andrews, UK
- Shaun Wheeler
Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, Zambia
- Sonal Sajwan
Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, India
- Stefan Fuchs
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, UAE
- Subash Gadtaula
Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Summer Cho
The Ritz-Carlton, Chengdu, China
- Taieb Joulak
Waldorf Astoria Maldives, Maldives
- Tamer Khedr
Emaar Hotels in Egypt, Egypt
- Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser
The Sukhothai Shanghai, China
- Tim McGregor
Spindrift Inn, USA
- Tomas Gregor
One Eleven Resorts, Indonesia
- Valentin Brietz
Hôtel Monsieur George, France
- Victor Cópio
Troia Design Hotel, Portugal
- Vipin Khattar
The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, UAE
- Yazid Mustaffa
Opero Hotel Southkey, Malaysia
