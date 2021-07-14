Healthy And Safest Ways To Detoxify Your Body

There are several ways to rid the human body of toxins and harmful substances. However, these approaches are not equally healthy and safe. For some people, with detoxification, the idea of a 7-day water fast is the first thing to come to mind.

But healthy detoxification doesn’t always have to involve a fast. Actually, you don’t have to make severe adjustments to your diet because you can get your body to expel toxins by itself. That’s right-the body was made to detox on its own using different means.

For example, the liver acts as an active detoxifying agent by breaking down different elements and toxins you ingest and eliminating them. The kidney also plays a similar role through excretion and metabolism. Other natural ways your body detoxifies are through the skin and liver.

Understanding Detoxification

As earlier stated, the liver plays a pivotal role in detoxifying the body and it’s the starting place of detoxification. The entire process occurs in two phases. In the first phase, the liver converts harmful substances into highly reactive forms known as metabolites.

These metabolites are excreted in the second phase. Other organs like the lungs, kidneys, skin, and gut also play their part in removing these toxins without impacting the body’s normal functioning. However, toxins can acutely and cumulatively affect these organs.

Usually, you’ll notice their presence by testing your urine since the body eliminates many toxins through this means. If you use an at-home urine tester, you may need fake urine to serve as a control sample because it contains no toxins. If you’re interested, the best place to buy synthetic urine is through a reliable supplier online.

Examples of toxins that may cause long-term trouble are microplastic residue and trace amounts of chemicals in conventionally produced foods like vegetables and fruits. But instead of making dramatic lifestyle changes, you can begin healthy habits to enable these natural organs to work at their best.

Here are five tips you use today to get your body to start detoxifying the right way.

1. Increase Antioxidant Intake

Antioxidants can do your entire body a lot of good when taken in the right amount. They prevent and inhibit free radical damage, which leads to oxidative stress. According to the NIH, oxidative stress is responsible for a wide variety of health conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and cardiovascular diseases, among many others. Increasing the intake of antioxidant-rich food like vegetables and fruits will help rid the body of free radicals and their adverse effects.

2. Limit Alcohol Intake

Few things can harm the liver, like alcohol. Considering the part this organ plays in detoxification, limiting anything that damages it promotes how your body detoxifies harmful substances. Even the lungs help process and expel alcohol, explaining why people who drink too much have it on their breath.

Alcohol is difficult to break down once it enters the body. Therefore it’s prioritized over other toxins. This puts excess strain on your body, and minimizing alcohol intake enhances safe and natural detoxification.

3. Minimize Sugar And Processed Foods

Processed foods, unlike their natural counterparts, require more effort to digest. They are also loaded with sugar while having relatively lower nutrient levels. Excess sugar can disrupt your glycemic control, which is your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar.

Hence, it renders it difficult for your body to detoxify and metabolize at the right rate. But there’s more. Processed foods and excess sugar also promote weight gain, which is related to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

4. Consume More Prebiotics

As per the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, prebiotics is non-digesting natural food substances that enhance the growth of healthy gut bacteria. As earlier stated, the gut also plays a part in the natural detoxification process, making it vital for your overall health.

Therefore, maintaining a healthy gut that detoxes the right amount of toxins means eating more fiber, drinking a lot of water, having enough exercise, and packing in enough prebiotics. Prebiotics are naturally obtained from foods such as onions, leeks, artichokes, bananas, asparagus, garlic, beans, etc.

5. Eat anti-inflammatory

You have a better chance to keep your body strong and healthy when you focus on eating whole foods loaded with nutrients. You can choose from fiber-rich options such as veggies, nuts, whole grains, fruits, lean protein, beans, and probiotics.

All these foods enhance liver and gut function, so your organs don’t miss any toxins that need to be excreted. Avoiding foods known to cause inflammation like refined carbohydrates, soda, margarine, french fries, and red meat can help combat inflammation and boost detoxification.

Conclusion

Living a healthy life is a conscious effort that you make on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter the kinds of health conditions you have or your current physical state; you can take small but vital steps that will produce significant results for your general wellbeing.

Whether you decide to get more sleep or selectively eat the right stuff, you can optimize the natural detoxification process of your body. As you will see from the result, it is the healthiest and safest way to detoxify yourself. It works much better than making massive changes that you simply can’t sustain in the long term.