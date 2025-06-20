You probably read it daily: AI is reshaping how we work. Sustainability expectations are increasing. The pressure to transform is everywhere, but the people who can actually lead that transformation? Still rare.

Here’s the issue: most leaders have either subject-matter depth or general management skills. Few have both. And that’s exactly the gap IMD is helping to close with two new Executive Master’s degrees:

→ AI & Digital Business Transformation

→ Sustainable Business Transformation

They’re designed for experienced professionals who want to build on their subject-matter expertise to lead enterprise-wide change.

Here’s what stands out:

Hard-edge strategy meets hands-on execution : You’ll sharpen your expertise, then learn how to connect it to core business goals to influence decisions, shape strategy, and create business value.

: You’ll sharpen your expertise, then learn how to connect it to core business goals to influence decisions, shape strategy, and create business value. A format that flexes with you : Modular and paced to fit around your work and life. Mix online and in-person learning, global electives, and immersive programs.

: Modular and paced to fit around your work and life. Mix online and in-person learning, global electives, and immersive programs. Career acceleration with direct ROI : Through targeted workshops, expert guidance, and peer exchange, you’ll be prepared to step into senior roles with confidence.

: Through targeted workshops, expert guidance, and peer exchange, you’ll be prepared to step into senior roles with confidence. A network that multiplies your opportunities : You’ll collaborate with professionals across industries, work with IMD faculty, and connect with corporate partners. These are relationships that open doors to new roles, markets, and opportunities.

: You’ll collaborate with professionals across industries, work with IMD faculty, and connect with corporate partners. These are relationships that open doors to new roles, markets, and opportunities. Credibility you can demonstrate: You’ll complete a Capstone Project or Thesis; either solving a real business challenge or exploring new areas of research. It’s a way to prove your expertise and show the impact you can make.

Curious to see if one of these degrees fits your next career move?

Take a look at the brochure that speaks to your path:

→ Download the AI & Digital Business Transformation brochure

→ Download the Sustainable Business Transformation brochure

Ready to take the next step? We’re here to help.