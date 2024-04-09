Global AI Show and Global Blockchain Show Premier in Dubai

Dubai, April 9, 2024: VAP Group is pleased to announce the inaugural edition of the Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show scheduled to take place on April 16 and 17, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

The Global AI Show is a power stage hosting international and regional thought leaders in the artificial intelligence and the machine learning space, while the Global Blockchain Show will bring together experts from the web3 ecosystem to share their insights and discuss future opportunities in the rapidly-evolving industry.

A wide range of themes will be discussed at both conferences in two days. At the Global AI Show, attendees will get a glimpse into an AI-powered future with keynote speeches on sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, oil and gas unlocking new possibilities with the help of AI. Evolution of the digital ecosystem, data protection, blockchain in finance, gaming, metaverse and NFTs are some of the topics that will be discussed at the Global Blockchain Show.

Jamie Metzl, a technology and healthcare futurist, will be navigating the implications of AI, genetics, and biotechnology revolutions. Attendees can get their copies of Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity signed and also get exclusive insights from Metzl’s new book – Superconvergence: How the Genetics, Biotech, and AI Revolutions Will Transform our Lives, Work, and World.

Dr. Divya Chander, a neuroscientist and medical futurist, will take us on a journey from brain reading to brain writing to closed-loop brain machine interface systems through her headliner at the Global AI Show. Another prominent speaker at the Global AI Show is H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security at United Arab Emirates Government, who will present a keynote on a future with AI.

The Global Blockchain Show will showcase the dynamic landscape of blockchain technology. Among the distinguished speakers, H.E. Justin Sun, the visionary Founder of TRON and Member of the HTX Global advisory board, will take center stage. Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to the blockchain space, Justin Sun will grace the event with his profound insights and forward-thinking vision. Additionally, Global Blockchain Show will feature a fireside chat with Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer of OKX, who will encompass the yin and yang of crypto trading. Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist of DFINITY Foundation, will discuss the decentralized cloud vision of the DFINITY blockchain.

Furthermore, the Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show are thrilled to have the world’s first AI humanoid robot Sophia as their Official Ambassador. Sophia is a prime example of the wonders of artificial intelligence and robotics, converging technology with humanity. Her presence at the two events seeks to inspire attendees on the limitless possibilities of AI and web3 technologies.

The Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show will feature a start-up village where start-ups and scale-ups will have the chance to power pitch their innovative ideas, technology and creations to investors, venture capitalists and big tech. A VAP Accelerator will be launched to serve as an incubator for ambitious start-ups. Meanwhile, a community stage at the Global Blockchain Show and the Global AI Show will be set up to focus on fostering inclusivity, collaboration, and engagement within the blockchain and AI community.

An official awards ceremony will take place on April 17 at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai. The Global AI Awards and the Global Blockchain Awards seek to recognise excellence and innovation, and pay tribute to the trailblazers, innovators and guardians who tirelessly push the boundaries of possibility in the field of AI and blockchain technology.

The Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show will finish with an afterparty at the luxurious White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. Hosted by VAP Group, the afterparty provides a unique platform for industry experts and enthusiasts to mingle, exchange ideas, build valuable connections, explore potential collaborations, and unwind in a relaxed atmosphere.

About VAP Group

VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.

VAP Group is the organiser of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.

For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: media@globalaishow.com or media@globalblockchain.com