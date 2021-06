Rounding off our first theme this year of “Thriving Business” we talk to the VP of Global Talent at ServiceNow EMEA, Sally Sourbron. We view a rapidly growing business that nonetheless holds health and wellbeing close to ensure sustainable growth. An authentic approach to wellbeing is enabled by leveraging the core competence of the business – experience – as a launchpad to the ‘higher gifts’ of wellbeing including purpose and belonging.