Kicking-off our Q2 theme of “Starting Up” we talk to Malte Krohn, a design and innovation expert and author of the forthcoming book, The Mindful Startup. After a brief introduction to the three episodes which comprise this theme, the conversation with Malte covers why entrepreneurs need to be more mindful, maintaining the balance between drive and taking care of yourself, the importance of social change-makers and the value of a daily handstand practice.