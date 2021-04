In a continuation of the “Thriving Business” theme on the Chief Wellbeing Officer podcast we talk to Global Head of Learning & Development at L’Oréal BeautyTech Ronny Kelders. Starting with his own journey in L&D that has traversed Nike, Heineken and Uber we look forward with optimism to the new ‘roaring 20s’ – fuelled by science and technology, trust, and of course, wellbeing.