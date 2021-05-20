Five Reasons to Consider a Hybrid Cloud System

Often when figuring out how to run processes or store data for your computer, you are presented with two options: public cloud computing or running everything privately on your own computers. Nonetheless, there is a third option, which is known as the hybrid cloud. Combining the best of both worlds, it might be the perfect idea for your company. Read on now in order to learn exactly why.

Segment Safety

Hackers are very smart people. In fact, it can seem like no matter what you do, they will get into your personal data, like the SolarWinds hack. That is why it makes sense to consider a hybrid cloud which allows you to make private what you want kept private and make public what you want to make public. It also means that if the cloud is compromised, the data in the private system is kept safe as well as vice versa.

Cost Savings

When it comes to cost, the full suite of services offered by a cloud system can often feel like overkill, accounting for nearly a third of IT budgets this year. You might be asking yourself if you actually need everything that is being offered by the cloud service company. That is where the hybrid cloud comes in. Here you only need to pay for the cloud services that you actually need, thereby allowing you to save money which can be better invested into your company.

A Large Amount of Movement of Files to the Cloud

You may be worried when installing cloud services as to whether or not you can move everything at once. If you find that this will reduce the ability for your company to run smoothly during that time, a hybrid cloud can help you to slowly move items to the cloud one-by-one without creating a major stopgap in your business operations.

Working with Two Different Teams

If you are company that works with drastically different teams with different levels of clearance and so on, one way to create a clear breach between both teams is by having a Hybrid Cloud. The private server can be used for the core internal team — especially when dealing with highly sensitive information — whereas the public server can be used by more temporary staff.

Meet Sudden Spikes in Demand

If your business suddenly requires a sudden demand in user space, then the hybrid cloud can come in and save the day. This is because it is exclusively designed for scalability, allowing your business to remain resilient no matter what happens. This is especially true if the demand ebbs and flows as it can be re-adjusted if the situation changes back.

Conclusion

All in all, there are several good reasons for you to install a hybrid server. The main reason however is flexibility. Instead of being locked into a cumbersome deal with a fully serviced cloud server, you can find a way to only use it when it meets your demands, making it a much more useful option for businesses that work in more volatile environments.