This article explains why rising revenue does not always mean a healthy product. You will learn the difference between lagging business metrics (such as MRR and retention) and proxy metrics that show whether users still receive value. It also covers how to pick one leading indicator for your team and pair it with the numbers your board reviews each quarter.

Key Points

Revenue, NPS, and retention confirm results after the fact. They are weak tools for steering a product week to week.

Every product has its own signal of user value. Without it, a revenue chart can hide a weakening foundation.

When revenue rises but your value metric falls, you are buying time, not health.

For every number the board sees quarterly, the team needs one proxy metric tracked daily or weekly.

Why Revenue Alone Is Not Enough

Revenue answers whether the product makes business sense: MRR, margin, whether customers stay long enough to pay back acquisition.

But revenue talks about the past. A strong quarter can reflect old contracts, expansion from trusted accounts, or pricing changes that lift the chart without improving the product.

User value is a separate question. In a music app, value might be listening time, not account count. In a marketplace for stays, it is nights booked, not page visits. The metric that matters proves the user got what they came for.

If that signal falls while revenue still climbs, you have a buffer, not proof the product is strengthening. The gap will show up in retention or sales friction. Just not on this quarter’s slide.

Before adding metrics, answer two questions in one sentence each:

What proves the user received value? When does that value become a business outcome?

If those answers are vague, more reporting will not help.

Lagging Indicators vs. Proxy Metrics

Revenue, NPS, and twelve-month retention describe outcomes that already happened. They validate strategy. They do not help you steer in real time.

A proxy metric is measurable now, correlated with a lagging goal, and actionable for the team.

Facebook tracked how many new users connected with ten friends within seven days. That number updated daily, cohort by cohort, and moved with long-term retention.

The same pattern applies elsewhere:

B2B SaaS: new accounts that invite a teammate or complete a core action in week one.

new accounts that invite a teammate or complete a core action in week one. Marketplaces: buyer inquiries per active supplier in a period.

buyer inquiries per active supplier in a period. Operational software: cases handled end to end in the system, without Excel or manual workarounds.

That last signal is easy to miss. A product can exist on paper while operations work around it. Feature counts rise. Real adoption does not.

How to Choose One Proxy Metric

You do not need forty numbers, but one proxy the team reviews often, tied to how you define value.

A practical filter:

It updates frequently — daily or weekly, so two cohorts show a trend. It reflects user value, not output — shipping features is output; a user finishing a process without a workaround is an outcome. It predicts what leadership will see next quarter — if it falls for two cohorts, assume the revenue chart will follow. It changes behavior — when it drops, the team knows what to try next.

Many teams stall because value was never defined clearly. A product discovery workshop settles that before spend grows: who the user is, what success looks like in their workflow, and which early signal proves the product works.

Product management consulting fits when the product already exists but metrics do not: one signal for user value, one lagging business outcome, one proxy owned between board meetings.

One Number for the Board, One for the Team

For leadership: keep lagging indicators on the board rhythm — revenue, churn, margin, NPS if you use it.

For the product team: one proxy metric, weekly, same definition every time.

When the stories diverge, treat it as a decision point. Rising revenue with a falling proxy means fix value delivery, pricing, or onboarding before the lagging chart turns. Falling revenue with a rising proxy may mean monetization needs work even if users like the product.

Neither case is solved by more roadmap features. Instead, both need an honest read of whether the product still solves the problem it was built for.

When the Gap Runs Deeper

Sometimes the proxy exposes more than tuning. The workflow never fit the market. Data quality blocks adoption. Technical debt consumes the sprint.

Better reporting only shows how far the product drifted. You may need to rescope or align custom software development with the value metric from day one, not a feature list from the old roadmap.

Summary

Revenue going up is good news. It is not a full diagnosis.

User value is product-specific. Business outcomes arrive later. The team needs a proxy in between: frequent, tied to real usage, predictive of what leadership will see next quarter.

Track one lagging number for the board and one leading number for the team. When they disagree, believe the leading one first.