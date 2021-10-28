Five Free Tools to Filter and Block Porn on the Internet

As good as technology is, it has also given us some of the worst influences possible invading our personal space. If you have ever searched the internet unfiltered, you know that explicit content can often be found just a few accidental clicks away.

Parents fear that their children might find pornographic material on the internet. For many parents, this is the worst danger of the internet. Many parents are unaware that kids are also looking for web porn online.

In today’s troubling online environment, where children are frequently exposed to adult content far too early in their development, many parents are justified in restricting kids’ access to inappropriate content. With smartphones omnipresent, the question of “how to block porn” has become as relevant as ever.

We should be concerned about both the promises and the risks that the internet poses to children. The promise of the internet is that it offers a multitude of positive and educational materials and experiences for children. Yet children online can be victimized by inappropriate content, predators, and peddlers of hatred via sexually explicit materials. The internet can provide a full educational value to children, but these concerns must be addressed.

The internet contains only a small fraction of material that may be considered inappropriate for children, but that small fraction is highly visible and highly controversial. Many people have strong opinions and strongly held convictions about a subject, which sometimes cannot be reconciled. Many organizations and institutions within society see the issue in different and conflicting ways and prioritize different values in its preservation. On top of that, the technical nature of the internet does not lend itself to easily control all content.

Adults, children, couples, families, and society are all impacted by pornography. Teenagers and adults both have issues with pornography as it influences their development of sexuality and distorts their views on social relations. Pornography usage in families leads to marital dissatisfaction, infidelity, divorce, and separation.

The problem of pornography has always existed, and it has always been controversial.

Some people may not find it appealing, and some may find it deeply offensive. Some people occasionally partake of it, while others regularly do so.

In the end, it’s a matter of preference and choice.

What is Porn Addiction and What Causes It?

It’s not hard to see why the proliferation of internet porn can be a problem. In theory, a porn addiction occurs when you can’t stop watching porn no matter how hard you try. When the obsession becomes too much, it interferes with everyday activities like work, relationships, and other aspects of daily life.

Porn addiction has not been clearly associated with a single cause in the medical/mental health community because it’s controversial. It is still possible to shed some light on what causes compulsive sexual behavior. These are some of the things that could lead to porn addiction:

An imbalance in brain chemicals. Moods are governed by chemicals like norepinephrine and serotonin. Compulsions like heavy porn consumption are commonly associated with high levels of these chemicals.

Changes in brain pathways. You may experience cognitive changes if you become addicted. In order to maintain a consistent level of enjoyment, you would have to constantly revisit pornography.

Brain disease. It is believed that certain diseases, including epilepsy and dementia and Parkinson’s treatment with dopamine, can damage your sexual behavior circuitry in the brain.

How to Block Porn?

When you connect a computer to the internet, your children are exposed to everything on the World Wide Web, including good and bad sites like pornography, violence, gambling, etc., unless you use parental control softwares. When blocking porn, software often uses keywords and lists of blocked web pages to identify bad websites. Most of the time, it is not necessary to update the keywords except to add new ones periodically. In terms of blocklists, they need constant maintenance.

Parents and other responsible adults have more options than ever before because of technology-based tools, such as filters. The use of technologies and services to deal with inappropriate content on the internet is very widespread. In the modern world, the most popular method of limiting content access is through filters (systems or services that limit what is available to users). Using filters to reduce sexually explicit material can benefit children greatly, but there is a cost. A large amount of relevant material is also reduced by filters.

Here’s a list of five free and fully tested ways to block porn on the internet

Blocksite is the best Website Blocker, Time Management, and productivity app available on every platform. It is available on a variety of platforms and browsers, including Windows, Apple, Android, and more.

By downloading BlockSite, you can add the websites you wish to block and this will apply across all your devices. As a result, you will save time setting up the product as well as eliminate the overcomplicated steps other website blockers require.

It is much easier to manage your time this way, and you are more likely to keep your focus during work instead of getting distracted. As a result, you have more time to focus on new ideas, prove yourself to your superiors, and avoid being stuck with lots of extra work to do that you should’ve done while playing PUBG.

The BlockSite application has an easy interface and is user-friendly. Getting the app set up is simple and easy. You just download the app for your desired platform, enter the URLs of the websites, and you’re done! Additionally, you can even import the lists of sites.

Tap the plus sign (+) in the bottom-right corner when you launch BlockSite.

Select the website whose URL you wish to block, then click the green checkmark or add sites you want to block to your blocklist. To schedule your block, Click the top-right corner and select the Schedule. Select the days and times you want to block the website. After selecting a schedule, tap the toggle switch beside it to apply the settings, then tap the Back arrow to bring up the Block Sites page. Add more sites to your Blocklist and you’re good to go.

Cold Turkey is the most advanced and hard-to-break website blocker on the Internet. Cheating Cold Turkey Blocker isn’t easy, and once the block is locked, it is nearly impossible to stop it.

The ability to filter any websites and applications you like, including the Internet as a whole, makes it one of the best Detox for Social Media and Porn Addiction. However, if you need breaks, you are free to schedule them as well.

In addition to your privacy and data safety, you don’t have to worry much because they are securely stored locally on your computer, and Everything you block remains private. There are a number of settings that you can customize, such as a Timer, Time Range, Schedule breaks, set a password and many more.

Cold Turkey Blocker can be installed in three easy steps:

Download and install the desktop app Install extensions for your browser. Create a block (and lock it).

However, To create a block on Cold Turkey Blocker follow these steps.



Click on the Blocks on the left side corner and Add a New Block. You can either import or manually enter your lists of sites and apps, Also you can add an exception as well. Now click on Save As and give this blocker a name and you’re good to go.

To start blocking your listed sites and apps click on your blocks and turn them on. You can set a timer, time range, password, schedule breaks and more in Cold Turkey Blocker.

Set Up Router Controls



Parents value their time, and it is unlikely they want to spend hours on end going to all of their children’s internet-connected devices to set parental controls. A site can be blocked on your router and will be effective across all your home devices, including yours.

It is possible that your router does not allow you to set up access restrictions with router parental controls, as every router differs. The following process lays out how to create an access control policy that blocks your child from accessing certain sites.

Use a browser on your computer to access your router’s administrative console. Depending on your settings, you may need to locate the Access Restrictions page or the Parental Controls page.

On some routers, it is in a separate area from the Firewall, while on others, it may be on the Firewall page.

The section may be named Website Blocking by URL Address, Website Filtering, or something similar where you can specify a particular site or its URL. A Website Access Policy can be created to block the specific sites your child doesn’t need to visit. Enter a descriptive title in the Policy Name field, such as Block YouTube, and choose Filter for the policy type. Routers often allow you to schedule blocking of certain websites, for example, so that your kids can’t access it at the time they should be working. Schedule the blocking by specifying the days and times you want it to run. Website Blocking by URL Address lets you block a specific website using the URL address it uses. When the rule is finished, click the Add or Save button. Activate the rule by clicking Apply if necessary.

For the new rule to take effect, the router may have to be rebooted. It could take several minutes.

With BlockSmart, you can easily block inappropriate websites on your computer. You’ll see a red stop sign when your browser tries to access a blocked website, prompting you to log in to allow the site.

As part of the installation process, you are prompted to create a BlockSmart online account. On their website, you can choose which websites you want to block by going to the settings section. The list of blocked and allowed websites can be customized.

To disable blocking, exit, or uninstall, a valid password would be required. Furthermore, you cannot kill the process as doing so would relaunch the program. There is, however, one huge drawback: BlockSmart only operates on Internet Explorer, whereas other web browsers do not function.

Use DNS Servers

What is a DNS server? You may think this is complicated, but it’s just a series of clicks. All devices and websites connected to the internet have IP addresses. It is a more natural and easier way to access sites because DNS servers convert IPs into names. You can find dozens of free and paid DNS servers, but some can filter content and others cannot. The following free DNS servers filter content:

Open DNS (by Cisco) : 208.67.222.123, 208.67.220.123

AdGuard DNS: 176.103.130.132, 176.103.130.134.

Computers, laptops, phones, tablets, and even routers can be configured. Follow the steps below if you’re using Windows 10 (the steps are the same if using any other version of Windows):

Enter “control” into the input field by pressing Win+R. Once you’ve done that, click OK.

An interface for controlling your computer will appear. If you have not done this yet, click on “View network status and tasks” (view by category) or “Network and Sharing Center”.

Wireless adapters and Ethernet adapters are the two main types of physical adapters. If you are using Wi-Fi, choose wireless, and if you are using LAN cable, choose Ethernet. Both adapters can also be configured. To view available network adapters, click on “Change adapter settings” in the left side panel. Select the properties of the adapter by right-clicking it.

Then click “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)”.

Specify the following DNS servers by selecting “Use a DNS server from the following list”. Enter a new DNS server (here, OpenDNS servers) and click OK.

Using the OK button, close the Properties window

You are now using DNS servers to access the internet. DNS caching and browsing history (cookies, history, etc.) should be cleared.

Covenant Eyes

The program is primarily geared toward families, but individual users can also use it for tracking single activities. By deleting unwanted content from your daily life, Covenant Eyes reduces the amount of time you spend in front of screens. You can easily set bedtime restrictions and restrict the use of the internet for children with this tool.

Any website the user finds harmful, addictive, or annoying can be blocked. Every weekend, Covenant Eyes produces a full-blown report. Reports will be sent to your accountability partner if you activate the interpersonal accountability feature.

If they are willing to communicate with you, the app allows you unlimited accountability partners. Covenant Eyes can be used on any device, and it’s easy to use. Each family member can have their own profile within the app to track their activities. If a user attempts to access blocked or censored content, an instant notification is sent.

Conclusion

The society in which we live is hypersexual. Finding adult content doesn’t require that you be actively searching for it. Even the most basic news websites are stuffed with advertisements and pop-culture articles promoting nudity and soft-core content.

You are effectively adding another layer of protection to your wellbeing by using an adult content blocker. Getting rid of unwanted content is always a good idea, no matter where you are in life.

The use of porn blocker software will ensure that you don’t fall back into watching pornography if you are already abstaining from it. Porn blockers can be an essential tool for helping those who struggle with abstaining from porn.