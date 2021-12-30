Stressed Out About Current Events? Here Are 5 Tips To Help You Cope

If you’ve been browsing the internet or watching TV, and you feel that the news is causing you to feel depressed and anxious about the world around you – you’re not alone. This article will share some practical ways you can reduce the feelings that are causing you discomfort so that you can go about your days productively with minimal stress.

1. Limit Your Media Exposure

The internet is a fantastic resource that allows you to learn about anything that’s going on in the world; however, this ease of access can be harmful in some cases.

News headlines that grab your attention are everywhere you look, and this can become overbearing after a while, especially if it’s nothing but negativity.

It’s beneficial to stay educated and up-to-date about current events, but not at the cost of your mental health, so if you find that being online or sitting in front of your TV isn’t helping your state of mind, don’t be afraid to step away for an extended period of time.

2. Get Some Sleep

Making sure you’re getting enough sleep is a vital part of your mental health, but it can also be one of the trickier things to adjust, particularly if your thoughts are what keep you awake at night.

Don’t fret, though – if you’re frequently tossing and turning at night and have trouble getting shut-eye, you can still take some measures into your own hands to create a calming environment for yourself.

For instance, be sure to avoid browsing your phone too close to your bedtime (especially if they’re distressing news articles), try to keep your bedroom temperature cool, and set your lights to be dim or dark ahead of time can make a difference in your ability to fall asleep on time.

3. Eat Well & Exercise Regularly

Diet and exercise are essential parts of any self-care routine for a good reason – it’s because they work, and they are beneficial to all aspects of your wellbeing.

Avoid the temptation to snack on junk food, and instead, focus on making healthier choices. Many people will eat snack foods when they are stressed out because it’s convenient, tastes good, and provides a sense of comfort, but it’s temporary and leads to more issues in the long run.

Physical activity of any kind is known to help reduce stress in a number of ways, but the most notable one is by releasing endorphins that can aid in relaxation. Sure, exercise can promote stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline during a physically demanding and high-intensity workout, but it’s not chronic, and people will recover pretty quickly from it. Overall, it’s a highly-recommended way to reduce tension and calm your mind and body.

4. Enjoy A Hobby

When dealing with negative feelings, it’s optimal for people to try to have some kind of outlet that helps them either take their minds off things or have a way to directly vent their frustrations.

Exercise and sports can certainly be an activity that checks these boxes, but people can choose from all kinds of hobbies to escape the stress and have fun instead. Cooking, art, music, photography, journaling, reading books, gardening, construction, collecting are several examples of hobbies that can help get the job done.

People can be very busy and lead hectic lives with not much time for themselves, but it’s crucial that you set aside some to enjoy the activities you’re interested in. It gives you something to look forward to and can prevent you from dwelling on events that are happening.

5. Talk About It With Someone

A lot of people can relate to you on the fact that current events are usually not very pleasant and can be quite distressing. Politics, war, terrorism, natural disasters, economics, and a global pandemic are just a handful of examples of issues that can affect just about anyone.

Therefore, the odds are, you might have friends and family members who you can connect with about these concerns.

However, there is still always the possibility they don’t share the same sentiments as you or have a completely different opinion. If you are feeling stressed out because of the events that are occurring, you can always reach out to a counselor or therapist who you can always trust and discuss these matters and what you can do to cope with them.

Where To Find More Information

If you'd like to learn more about how you can be better equipped to handle current events and the stress and anxiety that often goes alongside them, you can read more educational articles like this one that are completely free by visiting BetterHelp at the link below:

These resources can also aid you in finding a therapist with who you can freely discuss any topic online and develop healthy coping skills that you can use anytime.

Conclusion

There is bad news every day, and constantly hearing about it can be harmful to one’s mental health. Nonetheless, hopefully, these tips can help you take some of the edge off while still staying current with what’s going on in the world. You can still be informed and have your opinions on current events, but don’t let them impact your wellbeing – while there are issues that aren’t in your control, you still have autonomy over your health, and that should always be a priority.

About the Author

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.