EssayPro Review – 6 Best Essay Writing Services and EssayPro Alternative

How do students deal with constantly feeling overwhelmed during their studies? Almost all of them eventually need a hand when the number of assignments is increasing, and the time and life energy are lacking instead. College essay writing services were created to fulfill the students’ needs in academic writing help. Let’s find out how do students select their favorites and what is the best essay writing service? Here comes the list of Best Essay Writing Services According to College Students.

The 50 most frequently used services mentioned in positive reviews were involved in the rating. Then, among them, the particularly outstanding services were selected by analyzing the list of criteria that the ideal service should meet.

The Students’ Ranking of The Best Essay Writing Services

First, there are various types of services that students rely on to help them with their assignments. All of them end up providing an essay writer service, but the process of use differs quite a bit. There are websites where you can request a paper service by simply filling out an order form. Then the support manager, according to the instructions and requirements for the task, promptly matches up an expert to complete the paper by the specified deadline. But there is another way to find a performer of your paper, which assumes a more involved customer. A platform is a place where the responsibility of selecting an expert falls on the student along with all the complications that come with it.

How does it work? Let’s consider all aspects of this approach through an example of a popular service.

Why choose a writing site over a platform? Platform Overview

The company is a platform where the customer decides what price to charge for the assignment and then selects an expert. When beginning the placing an order for an essay on the service follows the standard procedure. You choose the type of essay, enter the title, specify the number of pages and deadline, the number of sources, and fill in the field with additional information.

Next, the service gives you a calculation of the estimated order cost. The calculation includes a bonus for the first order or a discount by promo code. This does not mean that you will pay the same price. You need it as a reference point so that you know the minimum rate when discussing prices with the experts. Once your order is created you receive bids from various experts who are hypothetically able to accomplish your paper.

Each writer who has posted bids for a task has testimonials from previous customers, a brief CV, and sometimes completed papers samples. This is an expert´s marketplace, so to make up your mind, you must take the time to study each writer’s proposal and history.

Usually, experts offer another fee for the work on the paper, but you can always bargain. And while someone finds the bidding to be an exciting process, you have to remember that exactly this part of the ordering process may cause some troubles. The chosen writer can cancel the order or just vanish without leaving a draft or any other information. Plus, the minimum essay price you see on the main page doesn’t match the price you’ll end up paying. All the writers will offer a higher bid, and if you wait until someone agrees to do the assignment at the minimum rate, you risk wasting a much-valuable amount of time. And it’s only you, not the support team, who are responsible for all this.

Based on these facts and criteria for the quality of services, which you will learn below, we have compiled the top six essay writing sites. They work on a different approach, and each company has proven itself to be the most honest and responsible performer.

We regularly see some companies as the different rating leaders, and that is a really good tendency to keep winning the trust of customers by providing high-quality service. The rating that we see today is the selection of the best of the best. That’s why it was so hard to accomplish.

WriteMyEssay – Best EssayPro Alternative For High Rating and Reputation СheapPaperWriting – The Best Cheap essay writing service MyAdmissionEssay – The Best For Tailored Academic Writing Approach EssayBox.org – The best For Customers Service Approach 99papers.com – The Best For Speedy Delivery Service ExtraEssay.com – The Best For A Great Variety Of Helpful Add-ons

Website Minimal price per page Benefits Main features 🥇 Write My Essay $12 Plagiarism report Variety of topics

Last minute orders

Adherence to deadlines

Customer service 24/7 🥈 СheapPaperWriting $12 2-week revision period Good customer support

2-week revision period

Affordable pricing

Professional writers 🥉 MyAdmissionEssay $12 Special referral program On-time delivery

High-quality writing

VIP Service option

Writing speed EssayBox.org $12 10% off for new customers On-time delivery 99papers.com $12.80 Plagiarism report Affordable writing quality ExtraEssay.com $12 15% off on the next papers Helpful customer support

Evaluation criteria for choosing the Best cheap essay writing services

And here are the selection criteria, guided by which it has become possible to determine the best college essay writing services:

Confidentiality

A solid service caring of its reputation is an unbreakable guarantee of your privacy. And the companies that participated in our rating provide a one hundred percent guarantee of privacy and non-disclosure of customers´ data.

Strict anti-plagiarism policy

One of the strong guarantees of no plagiarism is a team of creditworthy authors. Experienced writers are always proud of their work and know how thoroughly the paper is checked by the university, so they will never associate their name with dubious activities.

The writing team

Some companies emphasize the fact that they hire only native writers or underline a greater number of them among the experts. But still, the key factor in recruiting a team should be the availability of certificates and diplomas confirming Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PH.D. degrees. Also equally important is previous experience in helping students, which can very often be found in the brief profiles of writers that the services post on their websites.

Adherence to deadlines and instructions

This is a point to which students pay special attention. The best essay writing services deliver papers on time or even in advance, leaving extra time for revisions. Writers should easily format in APA, AMA, MLA, and Chicago style. No question, real professionals send the completed assignment without grammatical errors.

Customer support

The customer services of the best companies are used to manage any difficulties. Moreover, customer support managers carefully monitor feedback on various resources specializing in essay writing service reviews to compensate for any, even not very significant unpleasant moments, if such occurred throughout the work on the order.

The review of 6 Best College Essay Writing Services

1. WriteMyEssay – Best EssayPro Alternative For High Rating and Reputation

The service boasts having one of the best teams of authors. Each expert possesses a certificate or diploma. But to qualify as a top expert, having a bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D. degree is not enough. Real professionals spend years developing their skills. They have years of experience helping students, assisting professors, and publishing their research. They know how to get an assignment done from the very first time. That’s why the service states on its main page that once you receive your essay, you can submit it to your professor directly without review. Students confirm this fact. Indeed, most papers do not need any revision. The company double-checks the paper before sending it. Therefore, it is responsible for the quality. The company can also be praised for its constant and guaranteed on-time completion of essays. Many students testify to getting the maximum grade for an essay ordered on the website. If the author works with passion, there can be no other result. One thing worth noting is that high professionalism was mentioned even in the company’s only negative review. This is worth a lot. Professional writers handle all types of papers with all their patience and support managers use a truly individual approach.

Best features to mention:

Direct communication with the writer

Error-free top-notch papers

No signs of plagiarism

Timely delivery

You can forget about thoroughly scanning each profile as you do on EssayPro. On this site, each expert has verified degrees from top institutions, experience, and reviews, with the company responsible for this

What is missing:

Service provides good value for money, but it would still be nice to get the occasional promo code for a discount

2. СheapPaperWriting – The Best Cheap essay writing service

This essay writer service has specifically developed a flexible system of pricing, discounts, and special offers to fulfill the needs of students on reasonable terms. When it comes to extras, the company provides special benefits that cover the title page & bibliography creating, formatting, direct chat with the writer, 2-week revision period, and others. The company has researched the pricing of the competitor’s market. Based on this data, the site shows the information about the advantages of using the service. According to their table, you can save 43% when ordering college essays from the service, 15% for university essays, and 24% when placing an order to write a Ph.D. essay.

Тhe team consists of native English speakers. Company takes care of the employees and improves their professional skills by regularly conducting tests and advanced training courses. All the writers are professional experts in various disciplines – Maths, Sociology, Medicine, Anthropology, and others. Students are satisfied with the result they get describing different nice moments they have praised when ordering the papers. Some highlight the delivery of a top-notch paper, others share the delight of receiving an essay 3 days before the actual deadline which saves enough time for proofreading. Anyway, all that feedback has much in common: good service and impressive rates are loved by everyone.

There are some obvious advantages of using the service:

Flexible and affordable pricing

Direct chat with the writer

24/7 live support

2-week revision period

A good alternative to EssayPro for the price. The estimated cost is a more budget-friendly rate and, just as importantly, the final price you have to pay.

There is only one detail to be improved:

The service offers a really large number of options. One of them is problem solving, and it also has a rate. It would be great to give a little more detail or examples of the way this option is implemented.

3. MyAdmissionEssay – The Best For Tailored Academic Writing Approach

MyAdmissionEssay is a custom essay writing service and also a last minute essay writing service. It handles even 3 hours turnaround time. Prices start from $11 per page. Service offers different options including writing from scratch, editing and proofreading, and essay problem solving. The company offers writers in three categories – basic, advanced, and top writers. When employing the expert, the company uses an approach of 3 steps. It contains interviews, tests, and trial period within a probation period.

The company has a referral program that gives 10% off to people who receive the link from the program user who gets 10% after they place and approve their orders. 3 revisions are available at any time before approval of the order and 7 days after. There is also a nice blog about colleges in the US helping young people to choose their future place of study and to prep an application.

Experts´writing skills and the speed they perform the papers allow students to kill two birds with one stone – to get an excellent quality due to the tightest deadline. Most users who posted their feedback within the last 12 month period mention that they have been ordering on the site systematically. The reason is the efficiency in completing the orders, adherence to deadlines, and bonuses that the service generates from time to time. Looks like students really trust this paper’s performer. 80% first-time users believe asking for academic writing help only by My EdmissionEssay again. In testimonials on Sitejabber the graduates share their joy from receiving a high score due to the high-quality essays.

Students love the service for:

Authors´patience and tailored writing approach

VIP service allows faster tracking of the order

Referral program

Outstanding writing speed

You can immediately request a writer from the preferred category instead of scrolling through all the profiles of bidding experts as on EssayPro

What is not so inspiring:

Discounts are not a common thing. You get a discount on a good day though.



4. EssayBox.org – The best For Customers Service Approach

Being one of the best essay writing services, the company carefully hires professional academic writers, both ESL and ENL. The experts have a variety of experience and diplomas that certify bachelor’s and master’s degrees or P.h.D. So, every college discipline at every level is covered. The company provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee. That means that in case that someone is not happy with the delivered paper, the service gives the money back. Customers are allowed to request a refund at any time according to the Money Back Policy. There are many extras that you can get for free which makes the company one of the replaceable favorites. You can request the title page, bibliography page, outline, APA, MLA, Chicago/Turabian formatting, and unlimited revisions. A plagiarism check also comes without an additional fee. The installment payment option is a unique opportunity for students who are looking for prompt help and can’t afford the instant payment. In terms of providing additional services and taking care of the customers’ needs, the company is a good example of developing a clear and responsive approach to customer service.

The service is praised for:

Installments payment option

Free plagiarism check

Free unlimited revisions

Impressive variety of disciplines

Fast and convenient system of payment, refunds, and installments, which EssayPro does not provide

If to cite Anna Bronte… “There is always a ‘but’ in this imperfect world”

In this case, this is the price. The company’s prices are affordable but this is not the cheapest essay writing service.

5. 99papers.com – The Best For Speedy Delivery Service

The user-friendly interface of the website is intended to help you learn quickly about the services, figure out what you need to do, and place an order. In a special section, you can check out samples of papers on different topics. The service provides a free plagiarism report, as well as several other useful options, such as title page and bibliography page creation, outline, and proofreading. But you can pick all the extras by yourself, and you don’t have to pay for the features you won`t need. Students refer to this service particularly often as a great helper for placing urgent orders. Promptness has become a signature feature of the service. The wide variety of topics that the service’s experts can complete essays on also adds points to this company.

Pros:

Direct communication with the writer

Prompt delivery

Essays´ samples

Leaves EssayPro behind in guaranteed fulfillment of urgent orders

Cons:

Customer support is available 24 hours 7 days a week but as a precautionary health measure for managers in light of COVID-19, the phone support option is temporarily unavailable.

And last but not least is…

6. ExtraEssay.com – The Best For A Great Variety Of Helpful Add-ons

A good essay writing service that is well established in the market. Students eagerly order several papers on it at the same time and recommend it for use. Here you will find a lot of additional options. You can request advanced writing. The service considers native authors to be more professional, so they guarantee the highest quality standards on the essay. Another helpful option is providing digital copies of materials and sources used in the essay together with the completed paper. What’s really great is that the service allows you to ask for a draft. The author can send a 30-50% draft of the essay so that you could make sure you are on the same page with the writer. Support agents are always ready to give you a hand and guide you through the process of finding a writer. There is an option to receive a plagiarism report as additional proof of papers´ originality. Also, when ordering again on the website you can select an expert from the previous 10 orders if you were satisfied with the task performance.

As benefits of the service, students note:

Satisfactory prices

An option of requesting the draft

Good customer service

You can select all add-ons when you fill out the order form and ensure that you get your extras, rather than discussing them in person with each author as you would do when using EssayPro

Pay attention:

You have to pay extra if you want to order from a requested writer.

FAQ

Are ENL writers more preferable to ESL authors?

Which writer is best to deal with depends on the situation. In some cases, the best way to handle an assignment is to work with an ESL writer. For instance, if the student is a non-native speaker, then the ESL writer can better represent the customer’s style of writing. By the way, many ESL writers are just as good as ENL writers. It’s more about the skills of each specific author. So you don’t have to emphasize this point. However, if this is important to you, you can pay attention to this when ordering. In some services, the request to perform the essay by a native speaker is paid extra.

Can I choose a particular writer and how do I manage that?

If you are placing an order for the first time, the writer will be chosen by the service. The choice is based on the customers’ requirements for the paper. You can specify special wishes for the author. If you would like to deal with an author you like, you can look in the history of previous orders and find the ID number of the author you enjoyed working with. Some services charge a separate fee for requesting a certain writer.

Can I make revisions to my paper?

You can do revisions. Please check this point in the terms of service when ordering. The standard number of revisions provided is 3. Some companies provide an unlimited number of revisions. This option is usually at no additional charge.

How do I know that my essay is original?

Reliable essay writing services guarantee the delivery of original papers. Before they are submitted, they are validated by special checkers. If you need evidence of this checking, you can request a report on the absence of plagiarism. This service is often provided as a bonus coming together with the first order, or a discount promo code is generated for it.

Can I communicate with the writer?

Direct communication with an expert gives many students an extra sense of confidence. In fact, it doesn’t really matter if the service provides the opportunity to communicate with the author directly or not. The support manager promptly delivers all the information to the expert. Furthermore, customer support controls that the writer takes into account all the wishes and additions received in the process of working on the essay. The manager also helps to avoid possible misunderstandings when communicating with the author.

Can I order more than one essay at once?

You can order as many essays and other types of papers as you like at the very same time. Each paper will be completed by a writer who specializes in that type of academic writing. The number of orders doesn’t affect the speed of their turnaround. Reliable services are committed to deadlines, it’s their priority. Don’t hesitate to ask for a bonus, some companies give a discount for a certain number of orders.

What if I am uncomfortable with the result of the completed essay?

If you are not satisfied with the delivered paper, prepare a detailed list of items that need to be improved or changed. Send your revision to your writer. If you have doubts about the originality of the text or you find some errors, duplicate your request to support service. Managers will control the process of correcting errors and providing you with quality work. For worst cases, there is a money-back option. Many services provide a 100% refund. But note, complaints are more appropriate to send before you approve and accept the paper.

Can I dispose of the essay as I wish?

You order the paper to be used in your studies. Therefore, as a part of the academic process, you can manage it however you want. You can submit it to your professor, present it in front of an audience, and so on. But you may not publish it. The rights to the paper belong to the service, which is described in detail in the terms of use.

Bottom Line

Each legal essay writing service described above has its style, but one thing they have in common is the trust they have earned through their responsible and high-level work. And no matter the company you choose, you will get your paper on time, in high quality, and without any trace of plagiarism. Using services opens up a whole new perspective on the management of your time. And there’s nothing more satisfying than living your life, knowing that important papers are handled by someone you can trust.