Equipping leaders for a complex business landscape

In an era of unprecedented technological disruption, geopolitical complexity, and rapid social change, the University of Bath School of Management stands at the forefront of business education, preparing executives to lead with vision, adaptability and strategic insight.

Navigating uncertainty: A new paradigm of leadership

The business world today demands more than traditional management skills. Leaders must now navigate intricate challenges that span technological innovation, sustainability and global interconnectedness. The University of Bath School of Management has responded to this complex landscape by designing educational experiences that go far beyond conventional academic boundaries.

“Industry insights have emphasised a critical need for leaders who can navigate increasing business complexity,” explains Dr Jane Ellis-Brush, Director of Teaching for MBA programmes.

“Our approach is deliberately challenging – we’re not just teaching theory but asking participants to apply knowledge to real strategic challenges.”

“The Bath MBA programmes are crafted to be more than academic exercises. They are transformative journeys that equip professionals with the strategic mindset and practical skills needed to excel in top-tier leadership roles,” Dr Ellis-Brush concludes.

Real-world problem solving

The curriculum breaks down traditional academic silos, mirroring the interconnected reality of modern organisations. Participants work directly with partner companies, tackling complex challenges ranging from market entry strategies to digital transformation initiatives. This hands-on approach ensures that learning is immediate, relevant, and directly applicable to professional growth.

Jane Phillips, Executive MBA alumna, reflects on her experience: “Lectures are a balance of lively debate and sharing of opinions with support for each other’s learning. The collaborative atmosphere is superb, and hearing inputs from a diverse range of backgrounds is fascinating. The course combines academic theory with the opportunity to apply your learning directly into the workplace, solving real-life workplace challenges.”

A cutting-edge, forward-thinking approach

Recognising the rapid evolution of the business world, particularly in areas like sustainability and artificial intelligence, the School has deliberately shaped its programmes to address emerging challenges.

The Executive MBA incorporates developments in disruptive technology, AI, and sustainability, preparing leaders to thrive in an uncertain world, whilst the full-time MBA programme’s core integrated modules combine business subject areas to reflect how modern organisations work.

Head of MBA Operations, Matt Rusling, describes the diversity of business projects students might face on the programme: “Our students work with external partners on a range of real-world challenges, opening them up to the complexity of business.”

“A recent example is our collaboration with Mayden, where students undertook a comprehensive appraisal to launch a minimum marketable clinical software product for neurodiversity services. This isn’t just an academic exercise – it’s a real opportunity for students to apply strategic thinking to meaningful, innovative projects.”

Diverse perspectives, global insights

The MBA cohorts are deliberately diverse, bringing together professionals from a broad range of sectors and cultural backgrounds. This diversity enriches classroom discussions and provides natural opportunities for expanding leadership perspectives. As Dr Ellis-Brush notes: “We want students to be comfortable and confident working in teams, gaining hands-on experience with different groups they wouldn’t typically encounter.”

Beyond rankings: a commitment to excellence

The School boasts impressive rankings – including 1st in the UK for Marketing and 2nd for Accounting and Finance. It ranks in the top 130 globally in the QS World MBA Rankings 2025 and recently secured the highest Tier One status in CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings 2025. Its true value, however, lies in its commitment to developing holistic, forward-thinking leaders.

With 93% of research submissions assessed as ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ (Research Excellence Framework) and strong connections to over 380 corporate partners, Bath offers more than education; it provides a transformative professional experience founded on a commitment to academic excellence.

Programmes tailored to professional aspirations

Whether you’re an experienced executive seeking to elevate your strategic capabilities or a rising professional aiming to accelerate your career trajectory, the School of Management offers programmes designed to meet your unique needs:

Executive MBA: For senior leaders who want to fit professional development around work commitments

Full-Time MBA: A one-year programme for ambitious professionals ready to make a significant career leap

Specialised Master’s Programmes: One-year programmes for recent graduates, including Business Analytics, Marketing, Innovation & Technology Management, Sustainability Management and more.

An invitation to transform your leadership journey

The world needs leaders who can see beyond conventional boundaries, who understand the intricate connections between technology, society, and business. The University of Bath School of Management is committed to developing these leaders.

